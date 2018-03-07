In order to keep a consistent validation API in your apps, convert the error objects returned by Joi to either
{ name1: text, name2: text } schema commonly used with form UIs, or
{ name1: { message: ..., name: 'ValidatorError', path: ..., type: ... } }.
The Joi error messages may be replaced either for internationalization or clarity.
The package has no dependencies.
For the following Joi schema:
const Joi = require('joi');
const name = Joi.string().trim().regex(/^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]{5,30}$/).required();
const password = Joi.string().trim().min(2).max(30).required();
const schema = Joi.object().keys({
name,
password,
confirmPassword: password.label('Confirm password'),
});
const joiOptions = { convert: true, abortEarly: false };
const values = { name: 'j', password: 'z', confirmPassword: 'z' };
(1) Convert the Joi messages to the form UI schema, retaining the original message text.
const joiToForms = require('joi-errors-for-forms').form;
const convertToForms = joiToForms();
Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => {
console.log(convertToForms(errs));
// { name: '"name" with value "j" fails to match the required pattern: /^[\\sa-zA-Z0-9]{5,30}$/',
// password: '"password" length must be at least 2 characters long',
// confirmPassword: '"Confirm password" length must be at least 2 characters long'
// }
// or null if no errors.
});
(2) Convert to the form UI schema. Replace Joi messages using Joi error types. (Recommended.)
const joiToForms = require('joi-errors-for-forms').form;
const convertToForms = joiToForms({
'string.min': () => i18n('"${key}" must be ${limit} or more chars.'),
'string.regex.base': (context) => {
switch (context.pattern.toString()) {
case /^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]{5,30}$/.toString():
return i18n('"${key}" must consist of letters, digits or spaces.');
}
}
});
Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => {
console.log(convertToForms(errs));
// { name: '"name" must consist of letters, digits or spaces.',
// password: '"password" must be 2 or more chars.',
// confirmPassword: '"Confirm password" must be 2 or more chars.'
// }
});
function i18n(str) { return str; } // internationalization
or convert to the Mongoose schema.
const joiToMongoose = require('joi-errors-for-forms').mongoose;
const convertToMongoose = joiToMongoose({
... same as above ...
});
Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => {
console.log(convertToMongoose(errs));
// { name:
// { message: '"name" must consist of letters, digits or spaces.',
// name: 'ValidatorError',
// path: 'name',
// type: 'string.regex.base' },
// password:
// { message: '"password" must be 2 or more chars.',
// name: 'ValidatorError',
// path: 'password',
// type: 'string.min' },
// confirmPassword:
// { message: '"Confirm password" must be 2 or more chars.',
// name: 'ValidatorError',
// path: 'confirmPassword',
// type: 'string.min' }
// }
});
List of substitution tokens. Refer to Joi documentation for more information.
${key} prop name, or label if
.label('...') was used.
${value} prop value. Its rudimentally converted to a string.
${pattern} regex value if
.regex(...) was involved in the error. Its converted to a string.
${limit} allowed length of string.
${encoding} string encoding. Could be
undefined. Its converted to a string.
Note that
type retains the Joi value in the Mongoose schema.
It is not converted to what Mongoose would return.
(3) Replace Joi messages with a generic error message.
const convertToForms = joiToForms('"${key}" is badly formed.');
Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => {
console.log(convertToForms(errs));
// { name: '"name" is badly formed.',
// password: '"password" is badly formed.',
// confirmPassword: '"Confirm password" is badly formed.'
// }
});
(4) Replace Joi messages, by searching for substrings in Joi messages.
const convertToForms = joiToForms([
{ regex: 'at least 2 characters long',
message: '"${key}" must be 2 or more chars.'
},
{ regex: /required pattern/,
message: '"${key}" is badly formed.'
}
]);
Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => {
console.log(convertToForms(errs));
// { name: '"name" is badly formed.',
// password: '"password" must be 2 or more chars.',
// confirmPassword: '"Confirm password" must be 2 or more chars.'
// }
});
Joi is an enterprise strength schema validator and sanitizer originally developed by Walmart.
The error object it returns, however, usually has to be reformatted for use within web/mobile apps. Its error messages may also have to be converted for internationalization or for clarity.
This package helps with both needs.
Install Nodejs.
Run
npm install joi-errors-for-forms --save in your project folder.
You can then require the package.
// ES5
var joiErrorsToForms = require('joi-errors-for-forms');
var joiToForms = joiErrorsToForms.form;
var joiToMongoose = joiErrorsToForms.mongoose;
// or ES6
import { form as joiToForms, mongoose as joiToMongoose } from 'joi-errors-for-forms';
npm test to run tests.
The
options in
Joi.validate(value, schema, options, cb)supports a
language option
with which you can change
Joi error messages
in bulk.
You can then internationalize your field names and regex descriptions in the schema, e.g.
Joi.string().regex(/^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]$/, i18n('letters, number and spaces')).label(i18n('Confirm password'))
These are suitable methods to internationalize the majority of Joi error messages.
MIT. See LICENSE.