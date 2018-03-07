In order to keep a consistent validation API in your apps, convert the error objects returned by Joi to either

the { name1: text, name2: text } schema commonly used with form UIs, or

schema commonly used with form UIs, or the Mongoose schema { name1: { message: ..., name: 'ValidatorError', path: ..., type: ... } } .

The Joi error messages may be replaced either for internationalization or clarity.

The package has no dependencies.

Code Examples

For the following Joi schema:

const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); const name = Joi.string().trim().regex( /^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]{5,30}$/ ).required(); const password = Joi.string().trim().min( 2 ).max( 30 ).required(); const schema = Joi.object().keys({ name, password, confirmPassword : password.label( 'Confirm password' ), }); const joiOptions = { convert : true , abortEarly : false }; const values = { name : 'j' , password : 'z' , confirmPassword : 'z' };

(1) Convert the Joi messages to the form UI schema, retaining the original message text.

const joiToForms = require ( 'joi-errors-for-forms' ).form; const convertToForms = joiToForms(); Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => { console .log(convertToForms(errs)); });

(2) Convert to the form UI schema. Replace Joi messages using Joi error types. (Recommended.)

const joiToForms = require ( 'joi-errors-for-forms' ).form; const convertToForms = joiToForms({ 'string.min' : () => i18n( '"${key}" must be ${limit} or more chars.' ), 'string.regex.base' : ( context ) => { switch (context.pattern.toString()) { case /^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]{5,30}$/ .toString(): return i18n( '"${key}" must consist of letters, digits or spaces.' ); } } }); Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => { console .log(convertToForms(errs)); }); function i18n ( str ) { return str; }

or convert to the Mongoose schema.

const joiToMongoose = require ( 'joi-errors-for-forms' ).mongoose; const convertToMongoose = joiToMongoose({ ... same as above ... }); Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => { console .log(convertToMongoose(errs)); });

List of substitution tokens. Refer to Joi documentation for more information.

${key} prop name, or label if .label('...') was used.

prop name, or label if was used. ${value} prop value. Its rudimentally converted to a string.

prop value. Its rudimentally converted to a string. ${pattern} regex value if .regex(...) was involved in the error. Its converted to a string.

regex value if was involved in the error. Its converted to a string. ${limit} allowed length of string.

allowed length of string. ${encoding} string encoding. Could be undefined . Its converted to a string.

Note that type retains the Joi value in the Mongoose schema. It is not converted to what Mongoose would return.

(3) Replace Joi messages with a generic error message.

const convertToForms = joiToForms( '"${key}" is badly formed.' ); Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => { console .log(convertToForms(errs)); });

(4) Replace Joi messages, by searching for substrings in Joi messages.

const convertToForms = joiToForms([ { regex : 'at least 2 characters long' , message : '"${key}" must be 2 or more chars.' }, { regex : /required pattern/ , message : '"${key}" is badly formed.' } ]); Joi.validate(values, schema, joiOptions, (errs, convertedValues) => { console .log(convertToForms(errs)); });

Motivation

Joi is an enterprise strength schema validator and sanitizer originally developed by Walmart.

The error object it returns, however, usually has to be reformatted for use within web/mobile apps. Its error messages may also have to be converted for internationalization or for clarity.

This package helps with both needs.

Installation

Install Nodejs.

Run npm install joi-errors-for-forms --save in your project folder.

You can then require the package.

var joiErrorsToForms = require ( 'joi-errors-for-forms' ); var joiToForms = joiErrorsToForms.form; var joiToMongoose = joiErrorsToForms.mongoose; import { form as joiToForms, mongoose as joiToMongoose } from 'joi-errors-for-forms' ;

API Reference

See Code Examples.

Tests

npm test to run tests.

A Note on Internationalization

The options in Joi.validate(value, schema, options, cb) supports a language option with which you can change Joi error messages in bulk.

You can then internationalize your field names and regex descriptions in the schema, e.g.

Joi.string().regex( /^[\sa-zA-Z0-9]$/ , i18n( 'letters, number and spaces' )).label(i18n( 'Confirm password' ))

These are suitable methods to internationalize the majority of Joi error messages.

