openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

joi

by hapijs
17.5.0 (see all)

The most powerful data validation library for JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4M

GitHub Stars

18.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

229

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Validation, Node.js Data Validation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/552
Read All Reviews
rushabh10101oldCoder29peppy-pepperraviat4shareshafayet1404052the-vishal-kumarrajrgb

Top Feedback

18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
7Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Buggy

Readme

joi

The most powerful schema description language and data validator for JavaScript.

Installation

npm install joi

Visit the joi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation18
Easy to Use18
Performant12
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy2
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rushabh1010155 Ratings82 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have used joi as validation for any incoming data from any http request or from client server it has to be validated as we have many ways to validate any incoming date it could be validating every data manually or we can use any validation package which can do your job and make it easy for the user to not every validated. For such case we can use joi validation package which can validate all the incoming data from any HTTP request made through server.

1
whysorush
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 7, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

One thing in javascript is that it is loosely typed and there is no fixed structure of data, so you have to enforce one. When you have most of your data in JSON, and you have to check for every possible key and type of value related to it. One is to do it manually every time or to use validation package and another possible way is to use joi, I prefer later one. All incoming data with http requests in my express app are validated by joi.

0
peppy-pepper33 Ratings11 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I've used this library for request payload validation in a Hapijs project professionally. It has one word functions for checking the variable type, whether its a string or date, or whether null is allowed, and if the condition is not satisfied it throws the error which is handled by the error handler. We can also provide it with custom variable names for error or an error message itself. It is very well documented.

0
raviat4share12 Ratings13 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Schema validation is the most important in our development, with JOI validation our job becomes more simple. this kind of validation is more useful when we are using the Document DB's like cosmos db, where the updates are replacing the old document with a new document. so we have to more cautious when allowing updates to the document, we are validating the request with the JOI Validation.

0
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

While building node.js application and working with REST API it is very hard to validate data manually because I have to know which kind of data can be transmitted to the API so that API doesn't crash. Joi looks after this problem and makes data validation very easy and makes the API error-free. That's why I like it the most. Recommended for you if you haven't tried yet.

0

Alternatives

class-validatorDecorator-based property validation for classes.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
validatorString validation
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Performant
yup
yupDead simple Object schema validation
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
14Performant
12Great Documentation
sup
superstructA simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
391K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
tcomb-validationValidation library based on type combinators
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

Conditional Validation with Joi and NodeJS | JavaScript Quick Tip
www.youtube.com10 months agoConditional Validation with Joi and NodeJS | JavaScript Quick Tip#joi #validation #javascriptIn this video, I’ll show you how to create a conditional validation schema with Joi for NodeJS. Very useful for validating reques...
7. JOI Validation Schema to validate request body | Node JS API Authentication
www.youtube.com2 years ago7. JOI Validation Schema to validate request body | Node JS API Authentication#JWT #jsonwebtoken #api #authentication #dotenv #@hapi/joi #joi In this video we will see how to #validate the incoming #request #body using a #validation #s...
joiSite
joi.devjoiSite## Build Setup
How To Use Joi for Node API Schema Validation | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com5 months agoHow To Use Joi for Node API Schema Validation | DigitalOceanIn this tutorial, you will learn how we can use the Joi validation module to validate data at the request level.
Tutorial
zetcode.comJoi tutorial - validating values in JavaScript with Hapi JoiJoi tutorial shows how to validate values in JavaScript with Hapi Joi module. Hapi Joi is an object schema description language and validator for JavaScript objects.