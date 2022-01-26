rushabh10101 ● 55 Rating s ● 82 Review s ● 8 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use I have used joi as validation for any incoming data from any http request or from client server it has to be validated as we have many ways to validate any incoming date it could be validating every data manually or we can use any validation package which can do your job and make it easy for the user to not every validated. For such case we can use joi validation package which can validate all the incoming data from any HTTP request made through server. 1

oldCoder29 ● 78 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● January 7, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use One thing in javascript is that it is loosely typed and there is no fixed structure of data, so you have to enforce one. When you have most of your data in JSON, and you have to check for every possible key and type of value related to it. One is to do it manually every time or to use validation package and another possible way is to use joi, I prefer later one. All incoming data with http requests in my express app are validated by joi.

peppy-pepper ● 33 Rating s ● 11 Review s ● 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable I've used this library for request payload validation in a Hapijs project professionally. It has one word functions for checking the variable type, whether its a string or date, or whether null is allowed, and if the condition is not satisfied it throws the error which is handled by the error handler. We can also provide it with custom variable names for error or an error message itself. It is very well documented.

raviat4share ● 12 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● 8 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Schema validation is the most important in our development, with JOI validation our job becomes more simple. this kind of validation is more useful when we are using the Document DB's like cosmos db, where the updates are replacing the old document with a new document. so we have to more cautious when allowing updates to the document, we are validating the request with the JOI Validation.