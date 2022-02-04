Artwork by Mike Sgier
Johnny-Five is an Open Source, Firmata Protocol based, IoT and Robotics programming framework, developed by the Nodebots Community. Johnny-Five programs can be written for Arduino (all models), Electric Imp, Beagle Bone, Intel Galileo & Edison, Linino One, Pinoccio, pcDuino3, Raspberry Pi, Particle/Spark Core & Photon, Tessel 2, TI Launchpad and more!
Johnny-Five has grown from a passion project into a tool for inspiring learning and creativity for people of all ages, backgrounds, and from all across the world.
Just interested in learning and building awesome things? You might want to start with the official Johnny-Five website.
Johnny-Five does not attempt to provide "all the things", but instead focuses on delivering robust, reality tested, highly composable APIs that behave consistently across all supported hardware platforms. Johnny-Five wants to be a baseline control kit for hardware projects, allowing you the freedom to build, grow and experiment with diverse JavaScript libraries of your own choice. Johnny-Five couples comfortably with:
...And that's only a few of the many explorable possibilities. Check out these exciting projects: node-pulsesensor, footballbot-workshop-ui, nodebotui, dublin-disco, node-slot-car-bot, servo-calibrator, node-ardx, nodebot-workshop, phone-home, purple-unicorn, webduino, leapduino, lasercat-workshop, simplesense, five-redbot, robotnik, the-blender
Why JavaScript? NodeBots: The Rise of JavaScript Robotics
The ubiquitous "Hello World" program of the microcontroller and SoC world is "blink an LED". The following code demonstrates how this is done using the Johnny-Five framework.
const { Board, Led } = require("johnny-five");
const board = new Board();
board.on("ready", () => {
// Create an Led on pin 13
const led = new Led(13);
// Blink every half second
led.blink(500);
});
Note: Node will crash if you try to run johnny-five in the node REPL, but board instances will create their own contextual REPL. Put your script in a file.
Johnny-Five has been tested on a variety of Arduino-compatible Boards.
For non-Arduino based projects, a number of platform-specific IO Plugins are available. IO Plugins allow Johnny-Five code to communicate with any non-Arduino based hardware in whatever language that platforms speaks!
Documentation for the Johnny-Five API can be found here and example programs here.
Need help? Ask a question on the NodeBots Community Forum. If you just have a quick question or are interested in ongoing design discussions, join us in the Johnny-Five Gitter Chat.
For step-by-step examples, including an electronics primer, check out Arduino Experimenter's Guide for NodeJS by @AnnaGerber
Here is a list of prerequisites for Linux, OSX or Windows.
Check out the bluetooth guide if you want to remotely control your robot.
If the upload was successful, the board is now prepared and you can close the Arduino IDE.
For non-Arduino projects, each IO Plugin's repo will provide its own platform specific setup instructions.
git clone git://github.com/rwaldron/johnny-five.git && cd johnny-five
npm install
Install the module with:
npm install johnny-five
To get you up and running quickly, we provide a variety of examples for using each Johnny-Five component. One thing we’re especially excited about is the extensive collection of Fritzing diagrams you’ll find throughout the site. A huge part of doing any Johnny-Five project is handling the actual hardware, and we’ve included these as part of the documentation because we realised that instructions on how to write code to control a servo are insufficient without instructions on how to connect a servo!
To interactively navigate the examples, visit the Johnny-Five examples page on the official website. If you want to link directly to the examples in this repo, you can use one of the following links.
There are presently 362 example programs with code and diagrams!
All contributions must adhere to the Idiomatic.js Style Guide, by maintaining the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Johnny-five is a good library for getting started with embedded systems development. It is specifically designed for Robotics and IoT platforms and it supports a variety of development boards including several boards from the Arduino family. By using this library one can control development boards and many electronic components attached to it through serial communication and javascript code. It has a dependency over serialport javascript library which when using with Johnny five, sometimes works wonderfully and sometimes does not work at all. The API documentation is written in an easy-to-read fashion and includes a lot of examples for each and every hardware component the library supports. That's why its good for beginners but lacks in many important areas like not supporting ESP8266 based development boards. So, one cannot communicate over Wi-Fi directly. Moreover, it uses Firmata firmware in the case of Arduino boards and communicates with the board using Johnny-five javascript code which is very similar to Arduino code. Arduino programming has way more flexibility than Johnny-five in terms of hardware and libraries support. So, it is like Johnny-five developers are trying to reinvent the wheel but it is good for beginners I would say!
Johnny-Five has been tested on a variety of Arduino-compatible Boards. For non-Arduino based projects, a number of platform-specific IO Plugins are available. IO Plugins allow Johnny-Five code to communicate with any non-Arduino based hardware in whatever language that platforms speaks! Documentation is good