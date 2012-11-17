jog

JSON logging & reporting inspired by Loggly.

Installation

npm install jog

Features

namespace support

rich json documents

log levels

file store

redis store

document streaming

tail -f like streaming

CLI to tail and map / reduce logs

API

Write to the logs:

log.write(level, type[, obj]) log.debug(type[, obj]) log.info(type[, obj]) log.warn(type[, obj]) log.error(type[, obj])

Namespace with the given obj , returning a new Jog instance inheriting previous properties. You may call this several times to produce more and more specific loggers.

var log = jog( new jog.FileStore( '/tmp/log' )); log = log.ns({ uid : 5 }); log = log.ns({ vid : 99 }); log = log.ns({ uid : 5 , vid : 99 });

Return an EventEmitter emitting "data" and "end" events.

end when false streaming will not end

when streaming will not end interval the interval at which to poll (store-specific)

Clear the logs and invoke the callback.

Example

Log random data using the FileStore and tail the file for changes (typically in different processes). Jog will add the .level and .type properties for you.

var jog = require ( 'jog' ) , log = jog( new jog.FileStore( '/tmp/tail' )) , id = 0 ; function again ( ) { log.info( 'something happened' , { id : ++id, user : 'Tobi' }); setTimeout(again, Math .random() * 100 | 0 ); } again(); log.stream({ end : false , interval : 500 }) .on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { console .log(obj); });

yields:

{ id : 1 , level : 'info' , type : 'something happened' , timestamp : 1332907641734 } { id : 2 , level : 'info' , type : 'something happened' , timestamp : 1332907641771 } ...

Usage: jog [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - w, --within <ms> filter events to within the given <ms> - t, --type <name> filter using the given type <name> - l, --level <name> filter using the given level <name> - f, --ignore-eof do not stop on EOF - F, --file <path> load from the given <path> - R, --redis load from redis store - s, --select <fn> use the given <fn> for filtering - m, --map <fn> use the given <fn> for mapping - r, --reduce <fn> use the given <fn> for reducing - c, --color color the output - j, --json output JSON (--color will not work)

Examples

View all logs from tobi. The _ object for the function bodies of --select and --map represents the current document, it's all just javascript.

jog --file /tmp/jog --select "_.user == 'tobi'" [ { user: 'tobi' , duration: 1000 , level: 'info' , type: 'rendering video' , timestamp: 1332861272100 }, { user: 'tobi' , duration: 2000 , level: 'info' , type: 'compiling video' , timestamp: 1332861272100 }, ...

Filter video compilation durations from "tobi" only:

$ jog --file /var/log/videos.log --select "_.user == 'tobi'" --map _.duration [ 1000 , 2000 , 1200 , 1000 , 2000 , 1200 ]

Flags can be used several times:

jog --file /var/log/videos.log -- select "_.vid < 5" --map _.type --map "_.split(' ')" [ [ 'compiling' , 'video' ], [ 'compiling' , 'video' ], [ 'compiling' , 'video' ], [ 'compiling' , 'video' ] ]

Tail errors only, with color:

$ jog { level : 'error' , type : 'something broke' , timestamp : 1333943982669 }

Display error messages within the last 10 seconds:

$ jog -F my .log --level error --select "Date.now() - _.timestamp < 10000" --map _ .type [ 'something broke' , 'something broke' , 'something broke' ]

Events within the last 10 minutes, 5 seconds, and 200ms:

$ jog -F my. log $ jog -F my. log $ jog -F my. log

Stores

By default Jog ships with the FileStore and RedisStore , however anything with the following methods implemented will work:

- ` add (obj)` to add a log object - `stream() => EventEmitter` to stream data - `stream({ end : false }) => EventEmitter` to stream data indefinitely - `clear(fn)` to clear the logs

Store logs on disk.

var jog = require ( 'jog' ); var log = jog( new jog.FileStore( '/var/log/videos.log' ));

Store logs in redis.

var jog = require ( 'jog' ); var log = jog( new jog.RedisStore);

Performance

No profiling or optimizations yet but the FileStore can stream back 250,000 documents (~21MB) in 1.2 seconds on my macbook air.

The RedisStore with 250,000 documents streamed back in 2.8 seconds on my air.

Running tests

npm install redis-server & make test

