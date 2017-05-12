Joey

A Sinatra-like and jQuery-like web server (and client!) configuration language in JavaScript for NodeJS and NPM, based on JSGI, Q, and Q-IO.

Installation

You will need NodeJS and NPM.

npm install joey

Or add it to your package:

{ "dependencies" : { "joey" : "*" } }

And install your package.

npm install

To run tests, you'll need a developer install.

npm install -d node test /all.js

require ( "joey" ) .log() .error() .favicon() .route( function ( $ ) { $( "" ) .method( "GET" ) .contentType( "text/plain" ) .content( "Hello, World!" ) $( "hello/:name" ) .method( "GET" ) .contentType( "text/html" ) .contentApp( function ( request ) { return "Hello, " + request.params.name + "!

" ; }) $( "store" ) .methods( function ( $ ) { var content = "

" ; $( "GET" ) .contentType( "text/plain" ) .contentApp( function ( ) { return content; }); $( "PUT" ) .tap( function ( request ) { return request.body.read() .then( function ( _content ) { content = _content.toString( "utf-8" ); }); }) .redirect( "" ); }) $( "files/..." ).fileTree( "." ); }) .listen( 8080 ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( "Listening on 8080" ) var request = require ( "joey" ).redirectTrap( 20 ).client(); request( "http://localhost:8080" ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.status, response.headers); response.body.read() .invoke( 'toString' , 'utf-8' ) .then( console .log) }) }) .done()

Usage

Routes start with Joey.

require ( "joey" )

Branches end with an application, like some static content.

.content( "Hello, World!" )

Or some dynamic content.

.contentApp( function ( request ) { return "Hello, " + request.pathInfo + "

" ; })

Or a file, with its content type intuitied from the extension.

.file( module .path || __filename)

Or a file with a specific content type, or status code.

.file( module .path || __filename, "text/plain" , 200 )

Or some content in a directory tree.

.fileTree( module .directory || __dirname)

Or proxy another server.

.proxyTree( "http://example.com/" )

Or a temporary or permanent redirect.

.redirect( "../foo" ) .redirectPermanent( "../bar" )

Redirect paths are implicitly resolved relative to the request URL. With no argument, a redirect implicitly loops back to the same path, which is handy for redirecting to a GET after a PUT or POST .

Or you can respond with an HTTP error.

.badRequest() .notFound() .methodNotAllowed() .notAcceptable()

Or JSGI applications. If you're using promises, the response can be a promise. The body can be a promise. The body may be anything with a forEach(write) method. forEach(write) may return a promise, which upon resolution will end the response. write(content) may return a promise, particularly for throttling.

.app( function ( request ) { return { status : 200 , headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" }, "body" : [ "Hello, " + request.pathInfo + "

" ] } })

Or Node-style applications.

.nap( function ( request, response ) { response.writeHead( 200 , { "content-type" : "text/plain" , "charset" : "utf-8" }); request.on( "data" , function ( data ) { response.write(data); }); request.on( "end" , function ( ) { response.end(); }) })

If you want to observe a request as it trickles down the chain, but do not want to respond to it yourself, you can use a tap.

.tap( function ( request, response ) { assert.equal(request.method, "PUT" , "method is PUT" ); }) .redirect( "/" )

You can use a trap to intercept a response.

.trap( function ( response ) { response.headers[ "set-cookie" ] = "id=1; HttpOnly" ; })

There is also a cap method in the app , nap , tap , trap theme, at the end of routing. cap limits subsequent responders to the portion of the URL that has already been routed; all other requests are "not found".

.cap() .content( "Hello, World" );

Listening

Which you can then serve as a web application.

.listen( 8080 ) .then( function ( server ) { console .log( "Listening on 8080" ); }) .done()

Routing

And you can create branches.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "" ).content( '<a href="/hello">Hello</a>' , 'text/html' ); $( "hello" ).content( "Hello, World!" ); })

And the branches can be nested.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "hello" ).content( "Hi!" ); $( "hello/..." ).route( function ( $ ) { $( "world" ).content( "Hello, World!" ); $( "joey" ).content( "Hello, Joey!" ); $( "dave" ).content( "Hello, Dave!" ); }); })

The arguments to the $ function (as named in these examples; you may of course name it anything you like) are conditions for matching a branch. If a branch does not match the remaining routes are searched in order.

The path expression can contain variables.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "hello/:name" ).contentApp( function ( request ) { return "Hello, " + request.params.name + "!" ; }); })

Variables start with either : , * , or ... , have an optional name, and may be followed by ? . If there's a slash before a variable, it receives special treatment when the variable is optional.

:name is a named variable, matching zero or more non-slash characters. The matching characters are stored in request.params.name .

is a named variable, matching zero or more non-slash characters. The matching characters are stored in . *name is a named variable, matching all following characters including slashes.

is a named variable, matching all following characters including slashes. : and * without a following letter character are anonymous variables. They are accessible by their zero-index offset among the other parameters, like request.params[0] .

and without a following letter character are anonymous variables. They are accessible by their zero-index offset among the other parameters, like . /:name? is an optional variable. It, and even the slash that comes before it, can be omitted and the expression will still match. /:? optional variables can also be anonymous /*name? and match all following text including slashes :name? do not need to follow a slash or any combination thereof

is an optional variable. It, and even the slash that comes before it, can be omitted and the expression will still match. /... matches the slash and everything that follows. The entire match, including the slash, becomes the path for subsequent routing, stored in request.pathInfo .

The path expressions have a default prefix of a slash, / . An alternate prefix can be provided, for example, if you wish to match file extension.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "foo" ).route( "." , function ( $ ) { $( "html" ) .contentType( "text/html" ) .content( "<p>Hello, World</p>" ) $( "txt" ) .contentType( "text/plain" ) .content( "Hello, World" ) }) })

You can limit a path to a particular HTTP method. Any HTTP method may be used, in addition to the special ANY method.

.route( function ( ANY, GET ) { GET( "hello" ).content( "Hello, World!" ); })

The common methods are provided as positional arguments, of which you can take as many as you need: ANY , GET , PUT , POST , and DELETE , in that order.

.route( function ( ANY, GET, PUT, POST, DELETE ) { GET( "hello" ).content( "Hello, World!" ); })

All other valid methods are provided as functions on this .

.route( function ( ) { this .OPTIONS( "hello" ).methodNotAllowed(); })

But, you'll get proper HTTP responses for free if you use content negotiation.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "foo" ).methods( function ( $ ) { var value; $( "GET" ) .json() .app( function ( ) { return value; }); $( "PUT" ) .jsonRequest() .tap( function ( object ) { value = object; }) .redirect(); }) })

Each route selector accepts any number of conditions (predicates). If the predicate is a function, the function gets called with request and response and it must return true for the route to be selected.

.route( function ( $ ) { $( "hello" , function ( request ) { return request.headers.host === "localhost" ; }).content( "Hello" ); })

So you can profane the HTTP specification if you must:

.route( function ( $ ) { $( function ( request ) { return request.method === "NYANCAT" ; }).redirect( "http://nyan.cat/" ); })

If no route is selected, the route will continue searching for an app down the chain.

.route( function ( $, GET ) { GET( "hello" ).content( "Hello, World" ) }) .redirectTemporary( "hello" )

You can put a cap on routing, which will end a route. If a request reaches a route cap with any part of the request URL unprocessed the server will respond with a 404 "Not Found".

.cap()

Negotiation

You can use chains to limit what HTTP Method and Host you are willing to respond to.

.host( "localhost" ) .method( "GET" )

And you can and should use chains to perform content-negotiation. With the contentType , language , encoding , charset functions, routing will only proceed through the chain if the client is able to accept the given parameter. This is what Corbain Dallas would probably call Content Negotiation.

.charset( "utf-8" ) .contentType( "text/html" ) .language( "en" ) .content( "I wonder." )

Once negotiation is complete, the corresponding response headers are automatically populated. So, if you've negotiated to respond in text/html , the Content-Type header of the response will be sent with the headers automatically. It is however up to you to ensure that your response content satisfies the negotiated terms. The negotiation results are stored in request.terms .

.charset( "utf-8" , "ascii" ) .app( function ( request ) { assert.ok([ "utf-8" , "ascii" ].indexOf(request.terms.charset) >= 0 ); })

Alternately, you can bring multiple options to the content negotiation.

.route( function ( $, GET ) { GET( "foo" ).route( function ( "." , function (ext ) { ext( "html" ).app(html); ext( "text" ).app(text); ext( "txt" ).app(text); }) .contentTypes( function ( type ) { type( "text/html" ).app(html); type( "text/plain" ).app(text); }) })

You can branch likewise on hosts:

.host( "localhost:*" , "127.0.0.1:*" ) .hosts( function ( $ ) { $( "localhost:*" , "127.0.0.1:*" ) .contentType( "text/plain" ) .content( "Hello, local client." ) .cap() })

hosts

methods

contentTypes

languages

charsets

encodings

Middleware

And you can wrap your route in middleware.

Logging middleware shows request and response times and statuses.

.log() .log( console .log, stamp(message))

Error middleware transforms errors into 500 Server Error pages.

.error()

Favicon middleware handles requests for /favicon.ico .

.favicon() .favicon(path)

And to avoid carpal tunnel, you can just use sensible defaults for middleware.

.blah() .blah({ log : console .log, stamp : function ( message ) { return new Date () + " " }, favicon : path, debug : true })

In fact, if you're in a real hurry, as in say, on a REPL, you can go straight into blah from the "joey" module.

require ( "joey" ).blah().content( "hi" ).listen( 8080 )

Or, create your own JSGI Middleware and hook it up:

.use( function ( next ) { return Middleware(next); })

Adapters

And there are a couple adapters for formatting responses, as in JSON.

.json() .app( function ( ) { return { a : 10 }; })

Or Node's variable inspection format.

.inspect() .app( function ( request ) { return request; });

Or create your own JSGI adapter and hook it up:

.use( function ( next ) { return Adapter(...options, next); });

This adds a link to the chain, which will get connected to the next application, or undefined when the chain terminates.

.terminate( function ( ) { return function ( request, response ) { }; })

You can instantiate a JSGI application from the chain by terminating it. The return value is an app, not a link in the chain.

.done()

