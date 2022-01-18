Vue Wrapper for the Jodit Editor
Install Jodit Vue:
npm install jodit-vue --save
// or with Yarn
yarn add jodit-vue
Since this component is just a wrapper, you need to include the
css of the Jodit Editor on your app for it to work properly, if you're using
vue-cli to create your app, or another build system you can import it directly or add a
link tag with the
css file provided by the Jodit Editor package.
import 'jodit/build/jodit.min.css'
import Vue from 'vue'
import JoditVue from 'jodit-vue'
Vue.use(JoditVue)
Instead of using
Vue.use(JoditVue) you can use the component locally
<template>
<div id="app">
<jodit-editor v-model="content" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'jodit/build/jodit.min.css'
import { JoditEditor } from 'jodit-vue'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { JoditEditor },
data () {
return {
content: '<h1>Hello Jodit Vue</h1>'
}
}
}
</script>
You can check and test it on Codesanbox too.
If you don't use a build system on your app, you can also use Jodit Vue without problems, check and test it on this JsFiddle.
If you pass only the
v-model for the component, it will load all the editor features, if you want to customize it, you can do it with its properties that are listed below, but all of them are not required, just if you want to customize your editor that you will need them:
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|buttons
|Array
null
|The buttons that you want to show on toolbar, if this is not provided, all the buttons will be shown
|extraButtons
|Array
null
|If you need to create and display custom buttons you can pass an array with your custom buttons to this property
|config
|Object
{}
|The config object that has all the other configurations for the editor
|plugins
|Array
[]
|If you need to create custom plugins you can pass array of plugins to this property
When providing the buttons to show on the editor you will need to provide an array with the buttons that you want to show. The button names can be found here. You can also pass a
| to put a divider between the buttons.
<template>
<div id="app">
<jodit-editor v-model="content" :buttons="buttons" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'jodit/build/jodit.min.css'
import { JoditEditor } from 'jodit-vue'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { JoditEditor },
data () {
return {
content: '<h1>Hello Jodit Vue</h1>',
buttons: ['source', 'image', '|', 'bold', 'underline', 'italic']
}
}
}
</script>
If you need to create custom buttons to the editor, you can create them and provide the component with an array
<template>
<div id="app">
<jodit-editor v-model="content" :buttons="buttons" :extra-buttons="customButtons" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'jodit/build/jodit.min.css'
import { JoditEditor } from 'jodit-vue'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { JoditEditor },
data () {
return {
content: '<h1>Hello Jodit Vue</h1>',
buttons: ['source', 'image', '|', 'bold', 'underline', 'italic'],
customButtons: [
{
name: 'insertDate',
iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
exec: function (editor) {
editor.selection.insertHTML((new Date).toDateString());
}
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
To create custom buttons, check the Jodit Editor Docs
This config allows you to pass all the other configurations found here to customize your editor
Plugins property allows you to pass array of plugin objects with name and callback which will be initialized when Jodit is initialized. Plugins are initialized globally and it will added to all instances of Jodit editor. For example:
<template>
<div id="app">
<jodit-editor v-model="content" :plugins="plugins" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'jodit/build/jodit.min.css'
import { JoditEditor } from 'jodit-vue'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { JoditEditor },
data () {
return {
content: '<h1>Hello Jodit Vue</h1>',
plugins: [
{
name: 'example',
callback: function (editor) {
editor.events.on('afterInit', function () {
console.warn('Example plugin has beed initialized, check Jodit documentation for more details.')
})
}
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
To add plugins Jodit Vue uses
Jodit.plugins.add API.
Check Jodit documentation and examples how to implement plugins.