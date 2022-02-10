openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr

jodit-react

by It can be easy
1.1.25 (see all)

React wrapper for Jodit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.1K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

React Jodit WYSIWYG Editor

npm npm npm

React wrapper for Jodit

Jodit React PRO it is an extended version of Jodit React with the same API, but with a lot more features.

Installation

npm install jodit-react --save

Update editor version

npm update jodit-react

Run demo

npm install --dev
npm run demo

and open

http://localhost:4000/

Usage

1. Require and use Jodit-react component inside your application.

import React, {useState, useRef} from 'react';
import JoditEditor from "jodit-react";

const Example = ({}) => {
    const editor = useRef(null)
    const [content, setContent] = useState('')

    const config = {
        readonly: false // all options from https://xdsoft.net/jodit/doc/
    }

    return (
            <JoditEditor
                ref={editor}
                value={content}
                config={config}
        tabIndex={1} // tabIndex of textarea
        onBlur={newContent => setContent(newContent)} // preferred to use only this option to update the content for performance reasons
                onChange={newContent => {}}
            />
        );
}

License

This package is available under MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Phùng Văn Sỹhanoi4 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

tiptapThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sla
slateA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
345K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr
slate-reactA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
266K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
draft-jsA React framework for building text editors.
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
804K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
sr
suneditor-reactA React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-email-editorDrag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial