React wrapper for Jodit
Jodit React PRO it is an extended version of Jodit React with the same API, but with a lot more features.
npm install jodit-react --save
npm update jodit-react
npm install --dev
npm run demo
and open
http://localhost:4000/
import React, {useState, useRef} from 'react';
import JoditEditor from "jodit-react";
const Example = ({}) => {
const editor = useRef(null)
const [content, setContent] = useState('')
const config = {
readonly: false // all options from https://xdsoft.net/jodit/doc/
}
return (
<JoditEditor
ref={editor}
value={content}
config={config}
tabIndex={1} // tabIndex of textarea
onBlur={newContent => setContent(newContent)} // preferred to use only this option to update the content for performance reasons
onChange={newContent => {}}
/>
);
}
This package is available under
MIT License.