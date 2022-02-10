React Jodit WYSIWYG Editor

React wrapper for Jodit

Jodit React PRO it is an extended version of Jodit React with the same API, but with a lot more features.

Installation

npm install jodit-react --save

npm update jodit-react

Run demo

npm install --dev npm run demo

and open

http :

Usage

1. Require and use Jodit-react component inside your application.

import React, {useState, useRef} from 'react' ; import JoditEditor from "jodit-react" ; const Example = ( {} ) => { const editor = useRef( null ) const [content, setContent] = useState( '' ) const config = { readonly : false } return ( < JoditEditor ref = {editor} value = {content} config = {config} tabIndex = {1} // tabIndex of textarea onBlur = {newContent => setContent(newContent)} // preferred to use only this option to update the content for performance reasons onChange={newContent => {}} /> ); }

License