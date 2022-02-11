openbase logo
jod

jodit

by Valeriy Chupurnov
3.11.3 (see all)

Jodit - Best WYSIWYG Editor for You

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.6K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

3.7/53
sowmyapalani

Top Feedback

2Bleeding Edge
2Poor Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

Jodit WYSIWYG editor

Jodit Editor 3

An excellent WYSIWYG editor written in pure TypeScript without the use of additional libraries. Its file editor and image editor.

Build Status npm version npm

Get Started

How use

Download the latest release or

INSTALL VIA NPM

npm install jodit

or

yarn add jodit

Include just two files

ES5 Version

<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="build/jodit.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="build/jodit.min.js"></script>

ES2018 Version (if your users use only modern browsers)

<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="build/jodit.es2018.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="build/jodit.es2018.min.js"></script>

Use a CDN

<link
    rel="stylesheet"
    href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.css"
/>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.js"></script>

USAGE

And some <textarea> element

<textarea id="editor" name="editor"></textarea>

After this, you can init Jodit plugin

var editor = new Jodit('#editor');
editor.value = '<p>start</p>';

or

const editor = Jodit.make('#editor');
editor.value = '<p>start</p>';

with jQuery

$('textarea').each(function () {
    var editor = new Jodit(this);
    editor.value = '<p>start</p>';
});

For contributors:

git clone https://github.com/xdan/jodit.git
cd jodit
npm install

Run webpack Hot Reload server:

npm start

Demo will be available here

http://localhost:2000/

Build min files:

npm run build

Run tests:

karma start --browsers ChromeHeadless,IE,Firefox karma.conf.js

or

npm test

or

yarn test

For checking tests in browser, open URL:

http://localhost:2000/test/test.html

For testing FileBrowser and Uploader modules, need install PHP Connector

composer create-project --no-dev jodit/connector

Run test PHP server

php -S localhost:8181 -t ./

and set options for Jodit:

var editor = new Jodit('#editor', {
    uploader: {
        url: 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php?action=fileUpload'
    },
    filebrowser: {
        ajax: {
            url: 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php'
        }
    }
});

Create plugin

Jodit.plugins.yourplugin = function (editor) {
    editor.events.on('afterInit', function () {
        editor.s.insertHTMl('Text');
    });
};

Add custom button

var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
    extraButtons: [
        {
            name: 'insertDate',
            iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
            exec: function (editor) {
                editor.s.insertHTML(new Date().toDateString());
            }
        }
    ]
});

or

var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
    buttons: ['bold', 'insertDate'],
    controls: {
        insertDate: {
            name: 'insertDate',
            iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
            exec: function (editor) {
                editor.s.insertHTML(new Date().toDateString());
            }
        }
    }
});

button with plugin

Jodit.plugins.add('insertText', function (editor) {
    editor.events.on('someEvent', function (text) {
        editor.s.insertHTMl('Hello ' + text);
    });
});

// or

Jodit.plugins.add('textLength', {
    init(editor) {
        const div = editor.create.div('jodit_div');
        editor.container.appendChild(div);
        editor.events.on('change.textLength', () => {
            div.innerText = editor.value.length;
        });
    },
    destruct(editor) {
        editor.events.off('change.textLength');
    }
});

// or use class

Jodit.plugins.add(
    'textLength',
    class textLength {
        init(editor) {
            const div = editor.create.div('jodit_div');
            editor.container.appendChild(div);
            editor.events.on('change.textLength', () => {
                div.innerText = editor.value.length;
            });
        }
        destruct(editor) {
            editor.events.off('change.textLength');
        }
    }
);

var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
    buttons: ['bold', 'insertText'],
    controls: {
        insertText: {
            iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
            exec: function (editor) {
                editor.events.fire('someEvent', 'world!!!');
            }
        }
    }
});

Browser Support

  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Latest Chrome
  • Latest Firefox
  • Latest Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

Contributing

This project is maintained by a community of developers. Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find Jodit on GitHub; feel free to start an issue or create a pull requests: https://github.com/xdan/jodit

License

MIT

100
sowmyapalani
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

Jodit is one of the good completely open source Rich text editors. I really liked it. I was confused between jodit and quill. but I did not like the way it enabled custom buttons. so I chose quill. The library deserves more attention, as it improved a lot in the new version especially in color picker, bulletin selection etc. But I'm not very satisfied with the dropdown UI of dropdown.

0
vishnucramesh
#LivetoCode
November 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Poor Documentation

