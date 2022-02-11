An excellent WYSIWYG editor written in pure TypeScript without the use of additional libraries. Its file editor and image editor.
Download the latest release or
npm install jodit
or
yarn add jodit
ES5 Version
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="build/jodit.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="build/jodit.min.js"></script>
ES2018 Version (if your users use only modern browsers)
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="build/jodit.es2018.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="build/jodit.es2018.min.js"></script>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.css"
/>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.js"></script>
And some
<textarea> element
<textarea id="editor" name="editor"></textarea>
After this, you can init Jodit plugin
var editor = new Jodit('#editor');
editor.value = '<p>start</p>';
or
const editor = Jodit.make('#editor');
editor.value = '<p>start</p>';
with jQuery
$('textarea').each(function () {
var editor = new Jodit(this);
editor.value = '<p>start</p>';
});
git clone https://github.com/xdan/jodit.git
cd jodit
npm install
Run webpack Hot Reload server:
npm start
Demo will be available here
http://localhost:2000/
Build min files:
npm run build
Run tests:
karma start --browsers ChromeHeadless,IE,Firefox karma.conf.js
or
npm test
or
yarn test
For checking tests in browser, open URL:
http://localhost:2000/test/test.html
For testing FileBrowser and Uploader modules, need install PHP Connector
composer create-project --no-dev jodit/connector
Run test PHP server
php -S localhost:8181 -t ./
and set options for Jodit:
var editor = new Jodit('#editor', {
uploader: {
url: 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php?action=fileUpload'
},
filebrowser: {
ajax: {
url: 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php'
}
}
});
Jodit.plugins.yourplugin = function (editor) {
editor.events.on('afterInit', function () {
editor.s.insertHTMl('Text');
});
};
var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
extraButtons: [
{
name: 'insertDate',
iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
exec: function (editor) {
editor.s.insertHTML(new Date().toDateString());
}
}
]
});
or
var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
buttons: ['bold', 'insertDate'],
controls: {
insertDate: {
name: 'insertDate',
iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
exec: function (editor) {
editor.s.insertHTML(new Date().toDateString());
}
}
}
});
button with plugin
Jodit.plugins.add('insertText', function (editor) {
editor.events.on('someEvent', function (text) {
editor.s.insertHTMl('Hello ' + text);
});
});
// or
Jodit.plugins.add('textLength', {
init(editor) {
const div = editor.create.div('jodit_div');
editor.container.appendChild(div);
editor.events.on('change.textLength', () => {
div.innerText = editor.value.length;
});
},
destruct(editor) {
editor.events.off('change.textLength');
}
});
// or use class
Jodit.plugins.add(
'textLength',
class textLength {
init(editor) {
const div = editor.create.div('jodit_div');
editor.container.appendChild(div);
editor.events.on('change.textLength', () => {
div.innerText = editor.value.length;
});
}
destruct(editor) {
editor.events.off('change.textLength');
}
}
);
var editor = new Jodit('.someselector', {
buttons: ['bold', 'insertText'],
controls: {
insertText: {
iconURL: 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png',
exec: function (editor) {
editor.events.fire('someEvent', 'world!!!');
}
}
}
});
This project is maintained by a community of developers. Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find Jodit on GitHub; feel free to start an issue or create a pull requests: https://github.com/xdan/jodit
MIT
Jodit is one of the good completely open source Rich text editors. I really liked it. I was confused between jodit and quill. but I did not like the way it enabled custom buttons. so I chose quill. The library deserves more attention, as it improved a lot in the new version especially in color picker, bulletin selection etc. But I'm not very satisfied with the dropdown UI of dropdown.