Joblint

Test tech job posts for issues with sexism, culture, expectations, and recruiter fails.

Writing a job post? Use Joblint to make your job attractive to a much broader range of candidates and ensure you're not being discriminatory.

Getting swamped in job posts? Use Joblint to filter out the bad ones.

joblint path/to/job-post.txt

Table Of Contents

Command-Line Interface

Install Joblint globally with npm:

npm install -g joblint

This installs the joblint command-line tool:

Usage: joblint [options] <path> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - r, --reporter <reporter> the reporter to use: cli (default), json - l, --level <level> the level of message to fail on (exit with code 1 ): error, warning, notice - p, --pretty output pretty JSON when using the json reporter

Run Joblint against a text file:

joblint path/to/job-post.txt

Run Joblint against a text file and output JSON results to another file:

joblint --reporter json path/to/job-post.txt > report.json

Run Joblint against piped-in input:

echo "This is a job post" | joblint

Run Joblint against the clipboard contents:

pbpaste | joblint xclip -o | joblint

Exit Codes

The command-line tool uses the following exit codes:

0 : joblint ran successfully, and there are no errors

: joblint ran successfully, and there are no errors 1 : there are errors in the job post

By default, only issues with a type of error will exit with a code of 1 . This is configurable with the --level flag which can be set to one of the following:

error : exit with a code of 1 on errors only, exit with a code of 0 on warnings and notices

: exit with a code of on errors only, exit with a code of on warnings and notices warning : exit with a code of 1 on errors and warnings, exit with a code of 0 on notices

: exit with a code of on errors and warnings, exit with a code of on notices notice : exit with a code of 1 on errors, warnings, and notices

: exit with a code of on errors, warnings, and notices none : always exit with a code of 0

Reporters

The command-line tool can report results in a few different ways using the --reporter flag. The built-in reporters are:

cli : output results in a human-readable format

: output results in a human-readable format json : output results as a JSON object

You can also write and publish your own reporters. Joblint looks for reporters in the core library, your node_modules folder, and the current working directory. The first reporter found will be loaded. So with this command:

joblint --reporter foo path/to/job-post.txt

The following locations will be checked:

< joblint-core > /reporter/foo < cwd > /node_modules/foo < cwd > /foo

A joblint reporter should export a single function which accepts two arguments:

The test results as an object

The Commander program with all its options

JavaScript Interface

Joblint can run in either a web browser or Node.js. The supported versions are:

Node.js 0.10.x, 0.12.x, 4.x, 5.x

Android Browser 2.2+

Edge 0.11+

Firefox 26+

Google Chrome 14+

Internet Explorer 9+

Safari 5+

Safari iOS 4+

Install Joblint with npm or add to your package.json :

npm install joblint

Require Joblint:

var joblint = require ( 'joblint' );

Browser

Include the built version of Joblint in your page (found in built/joblint.js):

< script src = "joblint.js" > </ script >

Browser (Bower)

Install Joblint with Bower or add to your bower.json :

bower install joblint

Running

Run Joblint on a string:

var results = joblint( 'This is a job post' );

The results object that gets returned looks like this:

{ counts : { foo : Number }, issues : [ { name : String , reason : String , solution : String , level : String , increment : { foo : Number }, occurance : String , position : Number , context : String } ] }

You can also configure Joblint on each run. See Configuration for more information:

var results = joblint( 'This is a job post' , { });

Configuration

rules (array)

An array of rules which will override the default set. See Writing Rules for more information.

joblint( 'This is a job post' , { rules : [ ] });

Writing Rules

Writing rules (for your own use, or contributing back to the core library) is fairly easy. You just need to write rule objects with all the required properties:

{ name : String , reason : String , solution : String , level : String , increment : { foo : Number }, triggers : [ String ] }

Look in lib/rules.js for existing rules.

Examples

There are some example job posts that you can test with in the example directory:

joblint example/passing.txt joblint example/realistic.txt joblint example/oh-dear.txt

Contributing

To contribute to Joblint, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.

If you're making core library changes please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:

make ci

Thanks

The following excellent people helped massively with defining the original lint rules: Ben Darlow, Perry Harlock, Glynn Phillips, Laura Porter, Jude Robinson, Luke Stavenhagen, Andrew Walker.

Also, there are plenty of great contributors to the library.

License

Joblint is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2015, Rowan Manning