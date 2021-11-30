jMuxer - a simple javascript mp4 muxer that works in both browser and node environment. It is communication protocol agnostic and it is intended to play media files on the browser with the help of the media source extension. It also can export mp4 on the node environment. It expects raw H264 video data and/or AAC audio data in ADTS container as an input.
A distribution version is available on dist folder.
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/jmuxer.min.js"></script>
var jmuxer = new JMuxer(option);
Available options are:
node - String ID of a video tag / Reference of the HTMLVideoElement. Required field for browsers.
mode - Available values are: both, video and audio. Default is both
flushingTime - Buffer flushing time in milliseconds. Default value is 1500 milliseconds.
maxDelay - Maximum delay time in milliseconds. Default value is 500 milliseconds.
clearBuffer - true/false. Either it will clear played media buffer automatically or not. Default is true.
fps - Optional value. Frame rate of the video if it is known/fixed value. It will be used to find frame duration if chunk duration is not available with provided media data.
readFpsFromTrack - true/false. Will read FPS from MP4 track data instead of using (above) fps value. Default is false.
onReady - function. Will be called once MSE is ready.
onError - function. Will be fired if jMuxer encounters any buffer error.
debug - true/false. Will print debug log in browser console. Default is false.
Complete example:
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/jmuxer.min.js"></script>
<video id="player"></video>
<script>
var jmuxer = new JMuxer({
node: 'player',
mode: 'both', /* available values are: both, audio and video */
debug: false
});
/* Now feed media data using feed method. audio and video is buffer data and duration is in milliseconds */
jmuxer.feed({
audio: audio,
video: video,
duration: duration
});
</script>
Media dataObject may have following properties:
video - h264 buffer
audio - AAC buffer
duration - duration in milliseconds of the provided chunk. If duration is not provided, it will calculate frame duration wtih the provided frame rate (fps).
ES6 Example:
Install module through
npm
npm install --save jmuxer
import JMuxer from 'jmuxer';
const jmuxer = new JMuxer({
node: 'player',
debug: true
});
/* Now feed media data using feed method. audio and video is buffer data and duration is in milliseconds */
jmuxer.feed({
audio: audio,
video: video,
duration: duration
});
Node Example:
Install module through
npm
npm install --save jmuxer
const JMuxer = require('jmuxer');
const jmuxer = new JMuxer({
debug: true
});
/*
Stream in Object mode. Please check the example file for more details
*/
let h264_feeder = getFeederStreamSomehow();
let http_or_ws_or_any = getWritterStreamSomehow();
h264_feeder.pipe(jmuxer.createStream()).pipe(http_or_ws_or_any);
Available Methods
|Name
|Parameter
|Remark
|feed
|data object
|object properites may have audio, video and duration. At least one media property i.e audio or video must be provided. If no duration is provided, it will calculate duration based on fps value
|createStream
|-
|Get a writeable stream to feed buffer. Available on NodeJS only
|reset
|-
|Reset the jmuxer and start over
|destroy
|-
|Destroy the jmuxer instance and release the resources
Typescript definition
npm install --save @types/jmuxer
Compatibility
compatible with browsers supporting MSE with 'video/MP4. it is supported on:
A simple node server and some demo media data are available in the example directory. In the example, each chunk/packet is consist of 4 bytes of header and the payload following the header. The first two bytes of the header contain the chunk duration and remaining two bytes contain the audio data length. Packet format is shown in the image below:
Packet format
|2 bytes
|2 bytes
|Duration (ms)
|Audio Data Length
|Audio Data (AAC)
|Video Data (H264)
A step guideline to obtain above the packet format from your mp4 file using ffmpeg:
ffmpeg -i input.mp4 -c copy -map 0 -segment_time 2 -f segment %03d.mp4
for f in *.mp4; do ffmpeg -i "$f" -vcodec copy -an -bsf:v h264_mp4toannexb "${f:0:3}.h264"; done
for f in *.mp4; do ffmpeg -i "$f" -acodec copy -vn "${f:0:3}.aac"; done
for f in *.mp4; do ffprobe "$f" -show_format 2>&1 | sed -n 's/duration=//p'; done
(see https://github.com/samirkumardas/jmuxer/issues/20#issuecomment-470855007)
How to run example?
Demo files are available in example directory. For running the example, first run the node server by following command:
cd example
node server.js
then, visit example/index.html page using any webserver.
Assuming you are still in
example directory. Now run followngs:
node h264.js
then, visit example/h264.html page using any webserver.
A distribution version is available inside dist directory. However, if you need to build, you can do as follows:
Proudly inspired by hls.js, rtsp player
Cobrowse.io - for sponsoring the adaptation of jMuxer for Node.js