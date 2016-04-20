A jQuery plugin to build a website on the infinite canvas.

Started as a jQuery port of impress.js and utilizes the power of CSS3 transforms and transitions in modern browsers.

DEMO

jmpress.js demo: [http://jmpressjs.github.com/jmpress.js/]

jmpress.js beta demo: [http://jmpressjs.github.com/jmpress.js-beta/]

BROWSER SUPPORT

jmpress.js attempts to use CSS3 transform and transition as its engine.

Please visit this link http://caniuse.com/#feat=css-animation to see what browsers support CSS3 transforms.

USAGE

See the DOCS.

To build or contribute to this version, please look at the development documentation under the contribute section.

CONTRIBUTING

Good news! We accept pull requests and are looking for more contributors! ;) Take a look at the contribute section of the docs for more information on how you can contribute. Thanks!

LICENSE

Copyright 2013 Kyle Robinson Young & Tobias Koppers. Released under a MIT license.