jmp is an npm module for creating, parsing and
replying to messages of the Jupyter Messaging
Protocol over
ZMQ sockets.
Version v2.0.0 does not ship any API changes, but it upgrades to zeromq@5 and thus it requires node v6 or above.
Version v1.0.0 is a backwards-compatible change in the API. Now,
Message#respond returns the response message, so that users can access
properties like the response header.
Version v0.7.0 depends on
zeromq.
zmq-prebuilt has been renamed
zeromq
and is now maintained by the zeromq organisation.
Version v0.6.0 depends on
zmq-prebuilt to help with testing.
See issue #18.
Version v0.5.0 is backwards-incompatible. The attribute
Message#blobs has been renamed to
Message#buffers.
See issue #14.
Version v0.4.0 is backwards-incompatible. The attribute
Message#signatureOK has been removed.
See issue #10.
Version v0.2.0 is backwards-incompatible. The attribute
Message#parentHeader
has been renamed to
Message#parent_header.
See issue #7.
Version v0.1.0 is backwards-incompatible.
npm packages depending on the
initial release of JMP need to update their dependency field:
"jmp": "<0.1.0",
The latest stable release is published on
npm and can be installed by running:
npm install jmp
The master branch in the github repository provides the latest development version and can be installed by:
git clone https://github.com/n-riesco/jmp.git
npm install ./jmp
Branch
v0.0 provides the latest version of JMP, backwards-compatible with the
first release. It can be installed from
npm:
npm install "jmp@<0.1.0"
or github:
git clone -b v0.0 https://github.com/n-riesco/jmp.git
npm install ./jmp
JMP depends on ZMQ and for convenience JMP
exports the module
zmq:
var crypto = require("crypto");
var uuid = require("uuid/v4");
var jmp = require("jmp");
var zmq = jmp.zmq;
var scheme = "sha256";
var key = crypto.randomBytes(256).toString('base64');
var serverSocket = new jmp.Socket("router", scheme, key);
var clientSocket = new jmp.Socket("dealer", scheme, key);
var address = "tcp://127.0.0.1:8888";
serverSocket.bindSync(address);
clientSocket.connect(address);
var request = new jmp.Message();
request.idents = [];
request.header = {
"msg_id": uuid(),
"username": "user",
"session": uuid(),
"msg_type": "kernel_info_request",
"version": "5.0",
};
request.parent_header = {};
request.metadata = {};
request.content = {};
clientSocket.send(request);
serverSocket.on("message", onRequest);
function onRequest(msg) {
var responseMessageType = "kernel_info_reply";
var responseContent = {
"protocol_version": "0.0.0",
"implementation": "kernel",
"implementation_version": "0.0.0",
"language_info": {
"name": "test",
"version": "0.0.0",
"mimetype": "text/plain",
"file_extension": "test",
},
"banner": "Test",
"help_links": [{
"text": "JMP",
"url": "https://github.com/n-riesco/nel",
}],
};
var responseMetadata = {};
msg.respond(
serverSocket, responseMessageType, responseContent, reponseMetadata
);
}
serverSocket.removeListener("message", getRequest);
serverSocket.close()
clientSocket.close()
Documentation generated using JSDoc can be found here.
First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING.md and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, ...