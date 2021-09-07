openbase logo
jmg

jmgraph

by jiamao
3.1.79 (see all)

基于CANVAS的简单画图组件, 像写dom对象一样在canvas上画图

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

63

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jmGraph

Latest NPM release Build Status

基于CANVAS的简单画图组件
让你用类似于dom的方式，在canvas上画图，感觉会不会很爽。

基于它的图表应用：https://github.com/jiamao/jmchart

安装

直接从github下载包或npm安装。 如需要构建，直接在项目录下执行npm run build即可。

npm install jmgraph

yarn add jmgraph

入门

es5引用办法

下载dist/jmgraph.min.js代码，并引用到你的html中。

<script type="text/javascript" src="../dist/jmgraph.min.js"></script>

也可以用commonjsrequirejs等模块化库。

requirejs
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/require.js"></script>
<script>
    require(['../dist/jmgraph.js'], function(m) {
        var g = new m.jmGraph();
    });
</script>
es6模块引用

也可以直接用es6中的import来引用

<script type="module">
  // import jmGraph from "../dist/jmgraph.es6.js";
  // import jmGraph from "./node_modules/jmgraph/index.js";
  import jmGraph from "jmgraph";
  var container = document.getElementById('mycanvas_container');        
  var g = new jmGraph(container, {
    width: 800,
    height: 600,
    autoRefresh: true, // 是否自动刷新变化
    style: {
      fill: '#000'
    }
  });
</script>

在dom中添加一个div或canvas，然后初始化jmGraph。

<div id="mycanvas_container"></div>
<script type="text/javascript"> 
    //也可以是一个dom对象或一个jquery对象 
    //例如：$('#mycanvas_container') || document.getElementById('mycanvas_container')
    var container = 'mycanvas_container';
    
    var g = jmGraph.create(container, {
        width: 800,
        height: 600,
        //样式，规则请参照样式说明
        style: {
            fill: '#000' //指定背景色
        }
    });
</script>

在画布上画一个方块


function init(g){
    var style = {
        stroke:'#46BF86',
        lineWidth: 2
    };
    style.shadow = '0,0,10,#fff';//阴影
    //style.opacity = 0.2;          
    //style.lineCap = 'round';

    //创建一个方块
    var rect = g.createShape('rect',{
        style:style,
        position: {x:100,y:100}, //左上角坐标
        width:100,
        height:100
    });
    g.children.add(rect);

    //绘制，可以用requestAnimationFrame动态刷新
    function update() {
        g.redraw();
        //requestAnimationFrame(update);
    }
    update();
}

样式

样式可以直接用canvas支持的名称，也可以用本组件简化后的。

样式一览

简化名称原生名称说明
fillfillStyle用于填充绘画的颜色、渐变或模式
strokestrokeStyle用于笔触的颜色、渐变或模式
shadow没有对应的最终会解析成以下几个属性，格式：'0,0,10,#fff'或g.createShadow(0,0,20,'#000');
shadow.blurshadowBlur用于阴影的模糊级别
shadow.xshadowOffsetX阴影距形状的水平距离
shadow.yshadowOffsetY阴影距形状的垂直距离
shadow.colorshadowColor阴影颜色，格式：'#000'、'#46BF86'、'rgb(255,255,255)'或'rgba(39,72,188,0.5)'
lineWidthlineWidth当前的线条宽度
miterLimitmiterLimit最大斜接长度
fontfont请使用下面的 fontSize 和 fontFamily
fontSizefont字体大小
fontFamilyfont字体
opacityglobalAlpha绘图的当前 alpha 或透明值
textAligntextAlign文本内容的当前对齐方式
textBaselinetextBaseline在绘制文本时使用的当前文本基线
lineJoinlineJoin两条线相交时，所创建的拐角类型：miter(默认，尖角),bevel(斜角),round（圆角）
lineCaplineCap线条的结束端点样式：butt(默认，平),round(圆),square（方）

事件

事件的绑定函数：bind/unbind
示例：

//创建一条线
var line = graph.createLine({x:10,y:200},{x:80,y:120},style);
//鼠标移到上面显示不同的样式         
line.bind('mouseover',function(evt) {
    this.style.stroke = 'rgba(39,72,188,0.5)';
    this.cursor('pointer');
    this.neadUpdate = true; //需要刷新
});

如果要某个控件不响用操作事件，设置其interactivefalse即可。

事件一览

名称说明回调参数
mousedown鼠标按下时触发-
mousemove鼠标在对象上移动时触发{target:当前元素,position: 当前位置}
mouseover鼠标从某元素移开{target:当前元素}
mouseleave某个鼠标按键被松开-
mouseup某个鼠标按键被松开-
dblclick鼠标双击某个对象-
click鼠标点击某个对象-
touchstart触控开始position: 当前位置
touchmove触控移动手指position: 当前位置
touchend触控结束position: 当前位置

控件

Path

path是多数图形的基类，可以指定一个points数组来绘制一个路径。
在线示例

var path = graph.createPath(null, style);
path.points.push({x:10,y:10});
path.points.push({x:10,y:60});
path.points.push({x:80,y:20});
path.points.push({x:90,y:80});
path.points.push({x:80,y:80});

arc可以创建椭圆、圆弧和圆，circle调用的是原生的arc函数绘制，harc可以绘制一个圆环。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

//创建一个椭圆，指定不同的宽高就为椭圆。如果相同或指定半径则为圆。
var arc1 = g.createShape('arc', {
    style: style,
    center: {x:100, y:150},
    width: 120,
    height: 80
});

箭头

arrow为创建一个箭头， Arrowline是一条带箭头的直线。
具体请参考示例。 在线示例

//带箭头的直线
var shape = g.createShape('Arrowline', {
    style:style,
    start: {x:100,y:100},
    end: {x: 200, y: 350}
}); 
//一起结束点和一个角度angle可以决定一个箭头，如果不填angle，则会用start和end来计算角度
var arrow = g.createShape('arrow', {
    style:style,
    start: {x:150, y:120},
    end: {x: 160, y: 150}
    //angle: Math.PI/2, //箭头角度  可以不填
    //offsetX: 5, //箭头X偏移量
    //offsetY: 8 //箭头Y偏移量
});

贝塞尔曲线

bezier可以指定无数个控制点，绘制复杂的曲线。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

//一个固定的bezier曲线
var bezier = g.createShape('bezier', { style: style, points: [p0, p1, p2, p3, p4] });

图片

img是用来承载一张图片的控件，可以用style.src来指定图片url。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = {
    src: 'http://mat1.gtimg.com/www/qq2018/imgs/qq_logo_2018x2.png'
};
style.shadow = '0,0,10,#fff';
//style.opacity = 0.2;      

//创建一个image
var img = g.createShape('image',{
    style:style,
    position: {x:100,y:100}
}); 
//设置图片可以用鼠标移动       
img.canMove(true);

文字

label可以用来绘制文字，通过style指定样式。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = {
    stroke: '#effaaa',
    fill: '#fff',
    textAlign: 'center', //水平居中
    textBaseline: 'middle', //垂直居中
    fontSize: 24,
    fontFamily: 'Arial',
    border: {
        left:1,
        top:1,
        right:1,
        bottom:1,
        //边框样式
        style: {
            stroke: 'red' //颜色
        }
    }, //边框
    shadow: '0,0,10,#fff'
};
//style.opacity = 0.2;      

//创建一个label
var label = g.createShape('label',{
    style:style,
    position:{x:200,y:150},
    text:'test label',
    width:120,
    height:80
});

棱形

prismatic
具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var prismatic = g.createShape('prismatic',{
    style:style,
    center:{x:200,y:150},
    width:120,
    height:80
});

可缩放控件

resize 可以自由放大缩小的控件。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = {
    stroke: 'red',
    fill: 'yellow',
    lineWidth: 2, //边线宽
    //小方块样式
    rectStyle: {
        stroke: 'green', //小方块边颜色
        fill: 'transparent',//小方块填充色
        lineWidth: 1, //小方块线宽
        close: true
    }
};
//style.opacity = 0.2;      

//创建一个resize
var resize = g.createShape('resize', {
    style: style,
    position: {x:200, y:150},
    width: 120,
    height: 80
}); 
//大小改变事件
resize.on('resize', function() {
    console.log(arguments);
});

自定义控件

大多数控件直接继承jmPath即可，然后通过实现initPoints来绘制当前控件。
当需要从某点重新开始画时，给点指定m属性为true，表示移到当前点。

继承这里需要用到es6的模块，所以当你用的是script标签时，记得给type="module"。 或写一个class的js文件，构建成es5的。

示例

来画一个X
在线示例：http://jiamao.github.io/jmgraph/example/controls/test.html

import {jmGraph} from "../../src/jmGraph.js";
import {jmPath} from "../../src/shapes/jmPath.js";
/**
 * 测试
 */
class jmTest extends jmPath {
    constructor(params) {
        if(!params) params = {};
        super(params);
        this.center = params.center || {x:0, y:0};
        this.radius = params.radius || 0;
    }   

    //定义属性 
    /**
     * 中心点
     * point格式：{x:0,y:0,m:true}
     * @property center
     * @type {point}
     */
    get center() {
        return this.__pro('center');
    }
    set center(v) {
        return this.__pro('center', v);
    }
    /**
    * 半径
    * @property radius
    * @type {number}
    */
    get radius() {
        return this.__pro('radius');
    }
    set radius(v) {
        return this.__pro('radius', v);
    }

    /**
    * 初始化图形点
    * 控件都是由点形成
    * 
    * @method initPoint
    * @private
    * @for jmArc
    */
    initPoints() {
        //可以获取当前控件的左上坐标，可以用来画相对位置
        var location = this.getLocation();//获取位置参数
        
        var cx = location.center.x ;
        var cy = location.center.y ;
    
        this.points = [];

        //简单的画一个X

        //根据半径计算x,y偏移量
        //由于是圆，偏移量相同
        var offw = Math.sqrt(location.radius * location.radius / 2);
        //左上角到右下角对角线
        this.points.push({x:cx - offw, y:cy-offw}, {x:cx + offw, y:cy+offw});

        //左下角到右上角对角线
        //画完上面的线后，需要重新移到这条线的起点，指定m:true即可
        this.points.push({x:cx - offw, y:cy+offw, m:true}, {x:cx + offw, y:cy-offw});

        return this.points;
    }
}

微信小程序支持

线上体验小程序： 截图

源码：https://github.com/jiamao/mini-jmchart

微信小程序稍有差别，因为无需压缩，请直接把dist中的jmgraph.js合并后的文件引用到你的小程序中。

示例

wxml

<canvas style="width: 400px; height: 600px;background:#000;" 
    canvas-id="mycanvas" 
    bindtouchstart="canvastouchstart" 
    bindtouchmove="canvastouchmove" 
    bindtouchend="canvastouchend" 
    bindtouchcancel="canvastouchcancel">
</canvas>

javascript

/**
   * 生命周期函数--监听页面初次渲染完成
   */
  onReady: function () {
    
    //这里引用jmgraph
    let jmGraph = require('../../utils/jmgraph');

    var self = this;

    var g = jmGraph.create('mycanvas', {
        style: {
          fill: '#000'
        },
        width: 400,
        height: 600
      });
    init(g);

    function init(g) {
      //g.style.fill = '#000'; //画布背景
      var style = {
        stroke: '#46BF86',
        fill: '#556662',
        lineWidth: 2
      };
      style.shadow = '0,0,10,#fff';
      //style.opacity = 0.2;            
      //style.lineCap = 'round';

      //创建一个方块
      var rect = g.createShape('rect', {
        style: style,
        position: { x: 100, y: 100 },
        width: 100,
        height: 100
      });
      rect.canMove(true);
      g.children.add(rect);

      function update() {
        if (g.needUpdate) g.redraw();
        setTimeout(update, 20);
      }

      update();

      //初始化jmGraph事件
      //把小程序中的canvas事件交给jmGraph处理
      this.canvastouchstart = function (...arg) {
        return g.eventHandler.touchStart(...arg);
      }
      this.canvastouchmove = function (...arg) {
        return g.eventHandler.touchMove(...arg);
      }
      this.canvastouchend = function (...arg) {
        return g.eventHandler.touchEnd(...arg);
      }
      this.canvastouchcancel = function (...arg) {
        return g.eventHandler.touchCancel(...arg);
      }
    }
  }

