jmGraph

基于CANVAS的简单画图组件

让你用类似于dom的方式，在canvas上画图，感觉会不会很爽。

基于它的图表应用：https://github.com/jiamao/jmchart

安装

直接从github下载包或npm安装。 如需要构建，直接在项目录下执行 npm run build 即可。

npm install jmgraph

yarn add jmgraph

入门

es5引用办法

下载 dist/jmgraph.min.js 代码，并引用到你的html中。

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "../dist/jmgraph.min.js" > </ script >

也可以用 commonjs 、 requirejs 等模块化库。

requirejs

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/require.js" > </ script > < script > require ([ '../dist/jmgraph.js' ], function ( m ) { var g = new m.jmGraph(); }); </ script >

es6模块引用

也可以直接用es6中的import来引用

< script type = "module" > import jmGraph from "jmgraph" ; var container = document .getElementById( 'mycanvas_container' ); var g = new jmGraph(container, { width : 800 , height : 600 , autoRefresh : true , style : { fill : '#000' } }); </ script >

在dom中添加一个 div或canvas ，然后初始化jmGraph。

< div id = "mycanvas_container" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var container = 'mycanvas_container' ; var g = jmGraph.create(container, { width: 800 , height: 600 , style: { fill: '#000' } }); </ script >

在画布上画一个方块

function init ( g ) { var style = { stroke : '#46BF86' , lineWidth : 2 }; style.shadow = '0,0,10,#fff' ; var rect = g.createShape( 'rect' ,{ style :style, position : { x : 100 , y : 100 }, width : 100 , height : 100 }); g.children.add(rect); function update ( ) { g.redraw(); } update(); }

样式

样式可以直接用 canvas 支持的名称，也可以用本组件简化后的。

样式一览

简化名称 原生名称 说明 fill fillStyle 用于填充绘画的颜色、渐变或模式 stroke strokeStyle 用于笔触的颜色、渐变或模式 shadow 没有对应的 最终会解析成以下几个属性，格式：'0,0,10,#fff'或g.createShadow(0,0,20,'#000'); shadow.blur shadowBlur 用于阴影的模糊级别 shadow.x shadowOffsetX 阴影距形状的水平距离 shadow.y shadowOffsetY 阴影距形状的垂直距离 shadow.color shadowColor 阴影颜色，格式：'#000'、'#46BF86'、'rgb(255,255,255)'或'rgba(39,72,188,0.5)' lineWidth lineWidth 当前的线条宽度 miterLimit miterLimit 最大斜接长度 font font 请使用下面的 fontSize 和 fontFamily fontSize font 字体大小 fontFamily font 字体 opacity globalAlpha 绘图的当前 alpha 或透明值 textAlign textAlign 文本内容的当前对齐方式 textBaseline textBaseline 在绘制文本时使用的当前文本基线 lineJoin lineJoin 两条线相交时，所创建的拐角类型：miter(默认，尖角),bevel(斜角),round（圆角） lineCap lineCap 线条的结束端点样式：butt(默认，平),round(圆),square（方）

事件

事件的绑定函数： bind/unbind

示例：

var line = graph.createLine({ x : 10 , y : 200 },{ x : 80 , y : 120 },style); line.bind( 'mouseover' , function ( evt ) { this .style.stroke = 'rgba(39,72,188,0.5)' ; this .cursor( 'pointer' ); this .neadUpdate = true ; });

如果要某个控件不响用操作事件，设置其 interactive 为 false 即可。

事件一览

名称 说明 回调参数 mousedown 鼠标按下时触发 - mousemove 鼠标在对象上移动时触发 {target:当前元素,position: 当前位置} mouseover 鼠标从某元素移开 {target:当前元素} mouseleave 某个鼠标按键被松开 - mouseup 某个鼠标按键被松开 - dblclick 鼠标双击某个对象 - click 鼠标点击某个对象 - touchstart 触控开始 position: 当前位置 touchmove 触控移动手指 position: 当前位置 touchend 触控结束 position: 当前位置

控件

Path

path 是多数图形的基类，可以指定一个points数组来绘制一个路径。

在线示例

var path = graph.createPath( null , style); path.points.push({ x : 10 , y : 10 }); path.points.push({ x : 10 , y : 60 }); path.points.push({ x : 80 , y : 20 }); path.points.push({ x : 90 , y : 80 }); path.points.push({ x : 80 , y : 80 });

圆

arc 可以创建椭圆、圆弧和圆，circle调用的是原生的arc函数绘制，harc可以绘制一个圆环。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var arc1 = g.createShape( 'arc' , { style : style, center : { x : 100 , y : 150 }, width : 120 , height : 80 });

箭头

arrow 为创建一个箭头， Arrowline 是一条带箭头的直线。

具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var shape = g.createShape( 'Arrowline' , { style :style, start : { x : 100 , y : 100 }, end : { x : 200 , y : 350 } }); var arrow = g.createShape( 'arrow' , { style :style, start : { x : 150 , y : 120 }, end : { x : 160 , y : 150 } });

贝塞尔曲线

bezier 可以指定无数个控制点，绘制复杂的曲线。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var bezier = g.createShape( 'bezier' , { style : style, points : [p0, p1, p2, p3, p4] });

图片

img 是用来承载一张图片的控件，可以用style.src来指定图片url。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = { src : 'http://mat1.gtimg.com/www/qq2018/imgs/qq_logo_2018x2.png' }; style.shadow = '0,0,10,#fff' ; var img = g.createShape( 'image' ,{ style :style, position : { x : 100 , y : 100 } }); img.canMove( true );

文字

label 可以用来绘制文字，通过style指定样式。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = { stroke : '#effaaa' , fill : '#fff' , textAlign : 'center' , textBaseline : 'middle' , fontSize : 24 , fontFamily : 'Arial' , border : { left : 1 , top : 1 , right : 1 , bottom : 1 , style : { stroke : 'red' } }, shadow : '0,0,10,#fff' }; var label = g.createShape( 'label' ,{ style :style, position :{ x : 200 , y : 150 }, text : 'test label' , width : 120 , height : 80 });

棱形

prismatic

具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var prismatic = g.createShape( 'prismatic' ,{ style :style, center :{ x : 200 , y : 150 }, width : 120 , height : 80 });

可缩放控件

resize 可以自由放大缩小的控件。 具体请参考示例。 在线示例

var style = { stroke : 'red' , fill : 'yellow' , lineWidth : 2 , rectStyle : { stroke : 'green' , fill : 'transparent' , lineWidth : 1 , close : true } }; var resize = g.createShape( 'resize' , { style : style, position : { x : 200 , y : 150 }, width : 120 , height : 80 }); resize.on( 'resize' , function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); });

自定义控件

大多数控件直接继承 jmPath 即可，然后通过实现 initPoints 来绘制当前控件。

当需要从某点重新开始画时，给点指定m属性为true，表示移到当前点。 。

继承这里需要用到 es6 的模块，所以当你用的是 script标签 时，记得给 type="module" 。 或写一个class的js文件，构建成es5的。

示例

来画一个X

在线示例：http://jiamao.github.io/jmgraph/example/controls/test.html

import {jmGraph} from "../../src/jmGraph.js" ; import {jmPath} from "../../src/shapes/jmPath.js" ; class jmTest extends jmPath { constructor (params) { if (!params) params = {}; super (params); this .center = params.center || { x : 0 , y : 0 }; this .radius = params.radius || 0 ; } get center() { return this .__pro( 'center' ); } set center(v) { return this .__pro( 'center' , v); } get radius() { return this .__pro( 'radius' ); } set radius(v) { return this .__pro( 'radius' , v); } initPoints() { var location = this .getLocation(); var cx = location.center.x ; var cy = location.center.y ; this .points = []; var offw = Math .sqrt(location.radius * location.radius / 2 ); this .points.push({ x :cx - offw, y :cy-offw}, { x :cx + offw, y :cy+offw}); this .points.push({ x :cx - offw, y :cy+offw, m : true }, { x :cx + offw, y :cy-offw}); return this .points; } }

微信小程序支持

线上体验小程序：

源码：https://github.com/jiamao/mini-jmchart

微信小程序稍有差别，因为无需压缩，请直接把 dist 中的 jmgraph.js 合并后的文件引用到你的小程序中。

示例

wxml

< canvas style = "width: 400px; height: 600px;background:#000;" canvas-id = "mycanvas" bindtouchstart = "canvastouchstart" bindtouchmove = "canvastouchmove" bindtouchend = "canvastouchend" bindtouchcancel = "canvastouchcancel" > </ canvas >

javascript