DPlayer

🍭 Wow, such a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player

Introduction

DPlayer is a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player to help people build video and danmaku easily.

DPlayer supports:

Streaming formats HLS FLV MPEG DASH WebTorrent Any other custom streaming formats

Media formats MP4 H.264 WebM Ogg Theora Vorbis

Features Danmaku Screenshot Hotkeys Quality switching Thumbnails Subtitle



Using DPlayer on your project? Let me know!

Docs

中文文档

Thanks

Contributors

Join the Discussion

Related Projects

Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Tooling

DPlayer-thumbnails: generate video thumbnails

Danmaku api

DPlayer-node: Node.js

laravel-danmaku: PHP

dplayer-live-backend: Node.js, WebSocket live backend

RailsGun: Ruby

Plugins

Other

DPlayer-Lite: lite version

hlsjs-p2p-engine: Let your viewers become your unlimitedly scalable CDN

CBPlayer: Dplayer with CDNBye P2P plugin built in, supporting HLS, MP4 and MPEG-DASH P2P streaming.

Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Who use DPlayer?

Donate

DPlayer is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.

One-time Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

Recurring Pledges

Recurring pledges come with exclusive perks, e.g. enabling faster GitHub response, having your name or your company logo listed in the DPlayer GitHub repository and this website.

Become a backer or sponsor via Patreon

E-mail us: i#html.love

Author

DPlayer © DIYgod, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by DIYgod with help from contributors (list).