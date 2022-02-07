jkurwa
GF2m ellipcit curves library in javascript.
- Supports short Weierstrass curves used in Ukrainian standard DSTU 4145;
- Provides key deriviation for DSTU block ciphers (see https://github.com/muromec/em-gost);
- Encypted containers can be parsed and decrypted if respective cipher implementation is passed. See gost89 and dstucrypt/agent for reference;
- Encrypted and signed messages in wicked PKCS#7 format used by tax office (sta.gov.ua) are supported for both read and write (see jk.Box, jk.util.transport);
- Includes parsers for signed and encrypted messages, X509.v3 certificates, JKS and Key-6.dat key containers, TSP, CMP, OCSP requests and responses.
Warning
- Jkurwa does not guarranty constant-time calculcation;
- Jkurwa only verifies signature against public key and does not actually check X.509 certificate validity unless CA list is loaded.
See dstucrypt/agent repo readme for details.
Usage
See ./test/ and ./examples/ directories. See dstucrypt/agent repo for example app.
Sister libraries:
Demo site: https://dstucrypt.github.io/signerbox2/
Demo apps:
To cross-verifiy signatures use https://czo.gov.ua/verify .
