jj

jks-js

by Volodymyr Liench
1.0.1 (see all)

Extracts PEM certificates from Java Keystore in order to securely connect to Java based servers using node js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JKS-JS

npm test codecov

Description

jks-js is a converter of Java Keystore to PEM certificates in order to securely connect to Java based servers using node js.

Installation

npm install jks-js

Usage

...
const jks = require('jks-js');

const keystore = jks.toPem(
    fs.readFileSync('keystore.jks'),
    'password'
);

const { cert, key } = keystore['alias'];

after extraction you may use cert and key in your connection settings:

tls.connect('<port>', '<host>', {
    key: key,
    cert: cert,
});

API

const {
    /**
     * Extracts certificates from java keystore or truststore
     * and decrypts private key 
     * 
     * @param keystore content of java keystore or truststore file
     * @param password password for verification and decryption
     * @return {
     *     <alias name>: {
     *         cert: string // compound certificates chain
     *         key: string // decrypted private key 
     *     } | {
     *         ca: string // trusted certificate
     *     }
     * }
     */
    toPem,

    /**
     *  Only extracts certificates
     *  @param keystore
     *  @param password
     *  @return { <alias name>: KeyEntry | TrustedKeyEntry }
     */
    parseJks,

    /**
     * Decrypts private key from DER to PEM
     *
     * @param protectedPrivateKey DER encoded private key
     * @param password password for PKCS8 decryption
     * @return decoded private key 
     */
    decrypt
} = require('jks-js');

How it works

The implementaion is based on JavaKeystore.java logic, which is internally used for creation of java keystore, including keytool.

It is supposed the keystore contains X.509 certificates.

But you may use the library to extract any of certificates.

The decryption constrained by alghorithms that implemented in the crypto module of Node.js.

Issues

If you find any troubles feel free to create an issue.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Volodymyr Liench

