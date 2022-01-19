Description

jks-js is a converter of Java Keystore to PEM certificates in order to securely connect to Java based servers using node js.

Installation

npm install jks-js

Usage

... const jks = require ( 'jks-js' ); const keystore = jks.toPem( fs.readFileSync( 'keystore.jks' ), 'password' ); const { cert, key } = keystore[ 'alias' ];

after extraction you may use cert and key in your connection settings:

tls.connect( '<port>' , '<host>' , { key : key, cert : cert, });

more details

API

const { toPem, parseJks, decrypt } = require ( 'jks-js' );

How it works

The implementaion is based on JavaKeystore.java logic, which is internally used for creation of java keystore, including keytool .

It is supposed the keystore contains X.509 certificates.

But you may use the library to extract any of certificates.

The decryption constrained by alghorithms that implemented in the crypto module of Node.js.

Issues

If you find any troubles feel free to create an issue.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Volodymyr Liench