jKanban

Javascript plugin for Kanban boards

jKanban allow you to create and manage Kanban Board in your project!

Please try out the live demo!

Install

Clone the repo and use the javascript and the css files in the dist folder.

You have to include

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/jkanban.min.css">

and

<script src="path/to/jkanban.min.js"></script>

in your page and you are done.

Usage

Init jKanban is a piece of cake!

var kanban = new jKanban(options)

Here's an overview of the default values.

var kanban = new jKanban({ element : '' , gutter : '15px' , widthBoard : '250px' , responsivePercentage : false , dragItems : true , boards : [], dragBoards : true , itemAddOptions : { enabled : false , content : '+' , class : 'kanban-title-button btn btn-default btn-xs' , footer : false }, itemHandleOptions : { enabled : false , handleClass : "item_handle" , customCssHandler : "drag_handler" , customCssIconHandler : "drag_handler_icon" , customHandler : "<span class='item_handle'>+</span> %title% " }, click : function ( el ) {}, context : function ( el, event ) {}, dragEl : function ( el, source ) {}, dragendEl : function ( el ) {}, dropEl : function ( el, target, source, sibling ) {}, dragBoard : function ( el, source ) {}, dragendBoard : function ( el ) {}, buttonClick : function ( el, boardId ) {}, propagationHandlers : [], })

Now take a look to the boards object

[ { "id" : "board-id-1" , "title" : "Board Title" , "class" : "class1,class2,..." , "dragTo" : [ 'another-board-id' ,...], "item" : [ { "id" : "item-id-1" , "title" : "Item 1" "class" : [ "myClass" ,...] }, { "id" : "item-id-2" , "title" : "Item 2" } ] }, { "id" : "board-id-2" , "title" : "Board Title 2" } ]

WARNING: all ids are unique!

About custom properties

jKanban also support custom properties on items to improve your applications with html data- properties. You can define them at like:

[ { "id" : "board-id-1" , "title" : "Board Title" , "item" : [ { "id" : "item-id-1" , "title" : "Item 1" , "username" : "username1" }, { "id" : "item-id-2" , "title" : "Item 2" , "username" : "username2" } ] } ]

Which jKanban will convert to:

< main class = "kanban-drag" > < div class = "kanban-item" data-eid = "item-id-1" data-username = "username1" > Item 1 </ div > < div class = "kanban-item" data-eid = "item-id-2" data-username = "username2" > Item 2 </ div > </ main >

API

jKanban provides the easiest possible API to make your boards awesome!

Method Name Arguments Description addElement boardID, element, position Add element in the board with ID boardID , element is the standard format. If position is set, inserts at position starting from 0 addForm boardID, formItem Add formItem as html element into the board with ID boardID addBoards boards Add one or more boards in the kanban, boards are in the standard format findElement id Find board's item by id replaceElement id, element Replace item by id with element JSON standard format getParentBoardID id Get board ID of item id passed findBoard id Find board by id getBoardElements id Get all item of a board removeElement id Remove a board's element by id removeBoard id Remove a board by id

Example

Clone the repo and look in the example folder

Thanks

jKanban use dragula for drag&drop

Develop

Clone the repo then use npm install for download all the dependencies then launch npm run build for build the project

Pull Requests?

I'd love them!

Let's hear them! (The nice ones please!)

In case you're interested I'm @riktarweb