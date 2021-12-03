Javascript plugin for Kanban boards
jKanban allow you to create and manage Kanban Board in your project!
Please try out the live demo!
Clone the repo and use the javascript and the css files in the
dist folder.
You have to include
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/jkanban.min.css">
and
<script src="path/to/jkanban.min.js"></script>
in your page and you are done.
Init jKanban is a piece of cake!
var kanban = new jKanban(options)
Here's an overview of the default values.
var kanban = new jKanban({
element : '', // selector of the kanban container
gutter : '15px', // gutter of the board
widthBoard : '250px', // width of the board
responsivePercentage: false, // if it is true I use percentage in the width of the boards and it is not necessary gutter and widthBoard
dragItems : true, // if false, all items are not draggable
boards : [], // json of boards
dragBoards : true, // the boards are draggable, if false only item can be dragged
itemAddOptions: {
enabled: false, // add a button to board for easy item creation
content: '+', // text or html content of the board button
class: 'kanban-title-button btn btn-default btn-xs', // default class of the button
footer: false // position the button on footer
},
itemHandleOptions: {
enabled : false, // if board item handle is enabled or not
handleClass : "item_handle", // css class for your custom item handle
customCssHandler : "drag_handler", // when customHandler is undefined, jKanban will use this property to set main handler class
customCssIconHandler: "drag_handler_icon", // when customHandler is undefined, jKanban will use this property to set main icon handler class. If you want, you can use font icon libraries here
customHandler : "<span class='item_handle'>+</span> %title% " // your entirely customized handler. Use %title% to position item title
// any key's value included in item collection can be replaced with %key%
},
click : function (el) {}, // callback when any board's item are clicked
context : function (el, event) {}, // callback when any board's item are right clicked
dragEl : function (el, source) {}, // callback when any board's item are dragged
dragendEl : function (el) {}, // callback when any board's item stop drag
dropEl : function (el, target, source, sibling) {}, // callback when any board's item drop in a board
dragBoard : function (el, source) {}, // callback when any board stop drag
dragendBoard : function (el) {}, // callback when any board stop drag
buttonClick : function(el, boardId) {}, // callback when the board's button is clicked
propagationHandlers: [], // the specified callback does not cancel the browser event. possible values: "click", "context"
})
Now take a look to the
boards object
[
{
"id" : "board-id-1", // id of the board
"title" : "Board Title", // title of the board
"class" : "class1,class2,...", // css classes to add at the title
"dragTo": ['another-board-id',...], // array of ids of boards where items can be dropped (default: [])
"item" : [ // item of this board
{
"id" : "item-id-1", // id of the item
"title" : "Item 1" // title of the item
"class" : ["myClass",...] // array of additional classes
},
{
"id" : "item-id-2",
"title" : "Item 2"
}
]
},
{
"id" : "board-id-2",
"title" : "Board Title 2"
}
]
WARNING: all ids are unique!
jKanban also support custom properties on items to improve your applications with html data- properties. You can define them at like:
[
{
"id" : "board-id-1",
"title" : "Board Title",
"item" : [
{
"id" : "item-id-1",
"title" : "Item 1",
"username": "username1"
},
{
"id" : "item-id-2",
"title" : "Item 2",
"username": "username2"
}
]
}
]
Which jKanban will convert to:
<main class="kanban-drag">
<div class="kanban-item" data-eid="item-id-1" data-username="username1">Item 1</div>
<div class="kanban-item" data-eid="item-id-2" data-username="username2">Item 2</div>
</main>
jKanban provides the easiest possible API to make your boards awesome!
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Description
addElement
boardID, element, position
|Add
element in the board with ID
boardID,
element is the standard format. If
position is set, inserts at position starting from 0
addForm
boardID, formItem
|Add
formItem as html element into the board with ID
boardID
addBoards
boards
|Add one or more boards in the kanban,
boards are in the standard format
findElement
id
|Find board's item by
id
replaceElement
id, element
|Replace item by
id with
element JSON standard format
getParentBoardID
id
|Get board ID of item
id passed
findBoard
id
|Find board by
id
getBoardElements
id
|Get all item of a board
removeElement
id
|Remove a board's element by id
removeBoard
id
|Remove a board by id
Clone the repo and look in the
example folder
jKanban use dragula for drag&drop
Clone the repo then use
npm install for download all the dependencies then launch
npm run build for build the project
I'd love them!
Let's hear them! (The nice ones please!)
In case you're interested I'm @riktarweb