Flawless command line deployment of Node.js apps to the cloud
Jitsu is a Command Line Tool (CLI) for managing and deploying Node.js applications. It's open-source and easy to use. We've designed
jitsu to be suitable for command line beginners, but still be powerful and extensible enough for production usage.
jitsu requires
npm, the node package manager.
[sudo] npm install jitsu -g
jitsu is built on some amazing technologies which we've been actively building with the community since 2009.
jitsu is fully extendable and extremely modular ( see Libraries section ).
npm dependency resolution on deployment to Nodejitsu
If you don't have an application yet, you can use one of ours!
jitsu install
jitsu deploy
( inside the path of your Node.js application )
This will create a new application, package.json, and deploy your path to Nodejitsu. If it's your first deployment, you'll be prompted for some information such as subdomain and start script but it's really easy and we promise it will only take a few seconds.
If you have any issues deploying your node.js application please feel free to open up an issue on the Github Issues section of this page, we'll have someone get back to you in a flash!
jitsu is mostly self documenting. After installation, run the
jitsu command from your command line.
If it's your first time using
jitsu, you will be prompted to login with an existing account or create a new account.
jitsu is mostly self-documenting. Try any of these commands to get started.
Usage:
jitsu <resource> <action> <param1> <param2> ...
Common Commands:
To sign up for Nodejitsu
jitsu signup
To log into Nodejitsu
jitsu login
To install a pre-built application
jitsu install
Deploys application in the current path to Nodejitsu
jitsu deploy
Lists all applications for the current user
jitsu list
Additional Commands
jitsu apps
jitsu snapshots
jitsu users
jitsu logs
jitsu databases
jitsu conf
jitsu logout
jitsu is mostly self documenting. We suggest just trying it out. All commands will yield friendly messages if you specify incorrect parameters. If you find anything difficult to use, please open up a Github issue or pull request!
jitsu help
jitsu help apps
jitsu help snapshots
jitsu help users
jitsu help logs
jitsu help databases
jitsu help config
All configuration data for your local
jitsu install is located in the .jitsuconf file in your home directory. Directly modifying this file is not really advised. You should be able to make all configuration changes via:
jitsu config
If you need to have multiple configuration files, use --localconf or --jitsuconf options.
Some Examples:
jitsu config set colors false # disable colors
jitsu config set timeout 480000 # set request timeouts to 8 minutes
jitsu config set noanalyze true # disable package analyzer
jitsu config set protocol https # Always use HTTP Secure
##jitsu options
jitsu [commands] [options]
--version print jitsu version and exit
--localconf search for .jitsuconf file in ./ and then parent directories
--jitsuconf [file] specify file to load configuration from
--noanalyze skip require-analyzer: do not attempt to dynamicially detect dependencies
##jitsu behind proxy
If you are behind a proxy and you haven't configured jitsu to use it,
jitsu will throw an error,
Jitsu requires you to connect to Nodejitsu's stack (api.nodejitsu.com).
In order to solve this issue, you can configure jitsu to use a proxy by executing the following command.
jitsu config set proxy http://proxy.domain.com:3128/
If you need to authenticate yourselves to the proxy, you can try this command.
jitsu config set proxy http://user:pass@proxy.domain.com:3128/
##jitsu hooks
You can add pre-deploy and post-deploy hooks to jitsu for running build scripts, tagging releases or anything else you want to do. These are hooks that are executed before or after deploying your application on the local machine. They are stored in your package.json:
{
"name": "test-app",
"subdomain": "test-app",
"scripts": {
"predeploy": "echo This will be run before deploying the app",
"postdeploy": "echo This will be run after deploying the app",
"start": "app.js"
},
"engines": {
"node": "0.6.x"
},
"version": "0.0.0"
}
Which results in the following output when deploying:
$ jitsu deploy
info: Welcome to Nodejitsu nodejitsu
info: It worked if it ends with Nodejitsu ok
info: Executing command deploy
info: Analyzing your application dependencies in app.js
info: Checking app availability test-app
info: Creating app test-app
This will be run before deploying the app
info: Creating snapshot 0.0.0
info: Updating app test-app
info: Activating snapshot 0.0.0 for test-app
info: Starting app test-app
info: App test-app is now started
info: http://test-app.jit.su on Port 80
This will be run after deploying the app
info: Nodejitsu ok
jitsu is built on a few well developed, well maintained Node.js libraries. The Nodejitsu team and friends have been building and using these projects actively for the past two years. They are the most used Node libraries (see: http://search.npmjs.org/) and are actively maintained by Nodejitsu and other core members of the Node.js community. Each library serves a specific function and we highly suggest you check each one out individually if you wish to increase your knowledge of Node.js
The documentation for
jitsu and the Nodejitsu APIs is open-source and a work in-progress. For more information checkout the Nodejitsu Handbook