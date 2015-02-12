jitsu

Flawless command line deployment of Node.js apps to the cloud

Overview

Jitsu is a Command Line Tool (CLI) for managing and deploying Node.js applications. It's open-source and easy to use. We've designed jitsu to be suitable for command line beginners, but still be powerful and extensible enough for production usage.

jitsu requires npm , the node package manager.

One-line jitsu install

[sudo] npm install jitsu -g

Features

jitsu is built on some amazing technologies which we've been actively building with the community since 2009. jitsu is fully extendable and extremely modular ( see Libraries section ).

Allows for seamless deployment of your Node.js applications to the cloud

Ships with use-full boilerplates and sample applications through Node Apps project integration

Fully supports npm dependency resolution on deployment to Nodejitsu

dependency resolution on deployment to Nodejitsu Full support of Nodejitsu's API ( a plethora of node.js goodies )

Integrated multi-level multi-transport logging support via Winston

Too many to list... seek further knowledge or just try it out!

One-Line Node App Installation

If you don't have an application yet, you can use one of ours!

jitsu install

One-Line Node App Deployment

jitsu deploy

( inside the path of your Node.js application )

This will create a new application, package.json, and deploy your path to Nodejitsu. If it's your first deployment, you'll be prompted for some information such as subdomain and start script but it's really easy and we promise it will only take a few seconds.

If you have any issues deploying your node.js application please feel free to open up an issue on the Github Issues section of this page, we'll have someone get back to you in a flash!

Usage

jitsu is mostly self documenting. After installation, run the jitsu command from your command line.

If it's your first time using jitsu , you will be prompted to login with an existing account or create a new account.

After you've logged in, you can start deploying apps immediately!

Command Line Usage

jitsu is mostly self-documenting. Try any of these commands to get started.

Usage:

jitsu < resource > < action > < param1 > < param2 > ...

Common Commands:

To sign up for Nodejitsu

jitsu signup

To log into Nodejitsu

jitsu login

To install a pre-built application

jitsu install

Deploys application in the current path to Nodejitsu

jitsu deploy

Lists all applications for the current user

jitsu list

Additional Commands

jitsu apps jitsu snapshots jitsu users jitsu logs jitsu databases jitsu conf jitsu logout

Help

jitsu is mostly self documenting. We suggest just trying it out. All commands will yield friendly messages if you specify incorrect parameters. If you find anything difficult to use, please open up a Github issue or pull request!

jitsu help jitsu help apps jitsu help snapshots jitsu help users jitsu help logs jitsu help databases jitsu help config

.jitsuconf file

All configuration data for your local jitsu install is located in the .jitsuconf file in your home directory. Directly modifying this file is not really advised. You should be able to make all configuration changes via:

jitsu config

If you need to have multiple configuration files, use --localconf or --jitsuconf options.

Some Examples:

jitsu config set colors false # disable colors jitsu config set timeout 480000 # set request timeouts to 8 minutes jitsu config set noanalyze true # disable package analyzer jitsu config set protocol https # Always use HTTP Secure

##jitsu options

jitsu [commands] [options] - -version print jitsu version and exit - -localconf search for .jitsuconf file in ./ and then parent directories - -jitsuconf [file] specify file to load configuration from - -noanalyze skip require - analyzer: do not attempt to dynamicially detect dependencies

##jitsu behind proxy

If you are behind a proxy and you haven't configured jitsu to use it, jitsu will throw an error, Jitsu requires you to connect to Nodejitsu's stack (api.nodejitsu.com) . In order to solve this issue, you can configure jitsu to use a proxy by executing the following command.

jitsu config set proxy http://proxy.domain.com:3128/

If you need to authenticate yourselves to the proxy, you can try this command.

jitsu config set proxy http://user:pass @proxy .domain.com:3128/

##jitsu hooks

You can add pre-deploy and post-deploy hooks to jitsu for running build scripts, tagging releases or anything else you want to do. These are hooks that are executed before or after deploying your application on the local machine. They are stored in your package.json:

{ "name" : "test-app" , "subdomain" : "test-app" , "scripts" : { "predeploy" : "echo This will be run before deploying the app" , "postdeploy" : "echo This will be run after deploying the app" , "start" : "app.js" }, "engines" : { "node" : "0.6.x" }, "version" : "0.0.0" }

Which results in the following output when deploying:

$ jitsu deploy info : Welcome to Nodejitsu nodejitsu info : It worked if it ends with Nodejitsu ok info : Executing command deploy info : Analyzing your application dependencies in app.js info : Checking app availability test-app info : Creating app test-app This will be run before deploying the app info : Creating snapshot 0.0 .0 info : Updating app test-app info : Activating snapshot 0.0 .0 for test-app info : Starting app test-app info : App test-app is now started info : http://test-app.jit.su on Port 80 This will be run after deploying the app info : Nodejitsu ok

Libraries

jitsu is built on a few well developed, well maintained Node.js libraries. The Nodejitsu team and friends have been building and using these projects actively for the past two years. They are the most used Node libraries (see: http://search.npmjs.org/) and are actively maintained by Nodejitsu and other core members of the Node.js community. Each library serves a specific function and we highly suggest you check each one out individually if you wish to increase your knowledge of Node.js

npm - Node Package Manager

colors - Terminal Colors module

optimist - CLI Options Parsing

request - http request module

async - Asynchronous Iteration

vows - Asynchronous BDD testing library

winston - Multi-transport logging library

Need more?

The documentation for jitsu and the Nodejitsu APIs is open-source and a work in-progress. For more information checkout the Nodejitsu Handbook

(C) Copyright 2010 - 2013, Nodejitsu Inc.