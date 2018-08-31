openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jit

jitson

by Mathias Buus
1.0.0 (see all)

Just-In-Time JSON.parse compiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jitson

Just-In-Time JSON.parse compiler

npm install jitson

Works by schema sampling the incoming data and if the schema is stable, it will compile a fast parser for it using turbo-json-parse

Usage

const jitson = require('jitson')

// make an instance
const parse = jitson()

for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
  console.log(parse(JSON.stringify({hello: 'world', number: Math.random()})))
}

// Check if the compiler found a matching schema.
// If so it is using an optimised parser to parse the JSON
console.log(parse.schema)

API

const parse = jitson(opts)

Create a new JSON parser.

Options include

{
  sampleInterval: 100 // sample the schema everytime we parse 100 objects
}

It keeps a small internal cache around of old schemas that is used to produce a better parser. If the cache is empty it will sample right away as well.

Any additional options are forwarded to turbo-json-parse when it triggers a parser compilation.

It works the best if you try to only pass data to it that has a schema so make an instance for each of your http endpoints for example

const object = parse(src)

Similar to JSON.parse. Will schema sample the input once in a while to check if it has a stable schema. If so it'll optimise the parser.

If the optimised parser fails it will fallback to JSON.parse and resample more data in future. If the optimised parser keeps failing it'll increase the sampling interval, to not waste too much time sampling and compiling.

If you are parsing from Node.js buffers make sure to pass that as the src instead of toString()ing it first as that will produce a faster parser when compiling.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial