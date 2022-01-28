jiti

Runtime typescript and ESM support for Node.js (CommonJS)

Features

Seamless typescript and ESM syntax support

Seamless interoperability between ESM and CommonJS

Synchronous API to replace require

Super slim and zero dependency

Smart syntax detection to avoid extra transforms

CommonJS cache integration

Filesystem transpile hard cache

V8 compile cache

Usage

Programmatic

const jiti = require ( 'jiti' )(__filename) jiti( './path/to/file.ts' )

You can also pass options as second argument:

const jiti = require ( 'jiti' )(__filename, { debug : true })

CLI

jiti index.ts

Register require hook

node -r jiti/register index.ts

Alternatively, you can register jiti as a require hook programmatically:

const jiti = require ( 'jiti' )() const unregister = jiti.register()

Options

debug

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Environment Variable: JITI_DEBUG

Enable debug to see which files are transpiled

cache

Type: Boolean | String

Default: true

Environment Vriable: JITI_CACHE

Use transpile cache

If set to true will use node_modules/.cache/jiti (if exists) or {TMP_DIR}/node-jiti

esmResolve

Type: Boolean | String

Default: false

Environment Vriable: JITI_ESM_RESOLVE

Using esm resolution algorithm to support import condition.

transform

Type: Function

Default: Babel (lazy loaded)

Transform function. See src/babel for more details

Development

Clone Repo

Run yarn

Run yarn build

Run yarn dev

Run yarn jiti ./test/path/to/file.ts

License

MIT. Made with 💖