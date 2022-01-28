Runtime typescript and ESM support for Node.js (CommonJS)
require
const jiti = require('jiti')(__filename)
jiti('./path/to/file.ts')
You can also pass options as second argument:
const jiti = require('jiti')(__filename, { debug: true })
jiti index.ts
# or npx jiti index.ts
node -r jiti/register index.ts
Alternatively, you can register
jiti as a require hook programmatically:
const jiti = require('jiti')()
const unregister = jiti.register()
debug
false
JITI_DEBUG
Enable debug to see which files are transpiled
cache
true
JITI_CACHE
Use transpile cache
If set to
true will use
node_modules/.cache/jiti (if exists) or
{TMP_DIR}/node-jiti
esmResolve
false
JITI_ESM_RESOLVE
Using esm resolution algorithm to support
import condition.
transform
Transform function. See src/babel for more details
yarn
yarn build
yarn dev
yarn jiti ./test/path/to/file.ts
MIT. Made with 💖