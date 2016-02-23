A JIT(Just In Time) plugin loader for Grunt.

Load time of Grunt does not slow down even if there are many plugins.

Before

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'assemble' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-clean' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-connect' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-copy' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-csslint' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-less' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jshint' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-uglify' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-watch' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-newer' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-wget' ); ...

$ grunt assemble ... Execution Time (2014-01-14 02 :52:59 UTC) loading tasks 5. 7s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 84 % assemble:compile 1. 1s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 16 % Total 6. 8s

umm...

After

require ( 'jit-grunt' )(grunt);

$ grunt assemble ... Execution Time (2014-01-14 02 :53:34 UTC) loading tasks 111ms ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 8 % loading assemble 221ms ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 16 % assemble:compile 1. 1s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 77 % Total 1. 4s

Have a pleasant Grunt life!

Install

npm install jit-grunt --save-dev

Usage

Removes grunt.loadNpmTasks , then add the require('jit-grunt')(grunt) instead. Only it.

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { require ( 'jit-grunt' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ ... }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [...]); }

Will automatically search for the plugin from the task name. Search in the following order:

node_modules/grunt-contrib- task-name node_modules/grunt- task-name node_modules/ task-name

clean -> node_modules/grunt-contrib-clean wget -> node_modules/grunt-wget mochaTest -> node_modules/grunt-mocha-test mocha_phantomjs -> node_modules/grunt-mocha-phantomjs assemble -> node_modules/assemble

Static mappings

Second parameter is static mappings.

It is used when there is a plugin that can not be resolved in the automatic mapping.

taskname : grunt-plugin-name

require ( 'jit-grunt' )(grunt, { sprite : 'grunt-spritesmith' , foo : '@abc/grunt-foo' , bar : 'custom/bar.js' });

Options

cwd

Type: Strong Default: process.cwd()

All plugins and tasks are resolved relative to this path.

pluginsRoot

Type: String

Default: 'node_modules'

Root directory of grunt plugins, relative to the working directory.

require ( 'jit-grunt' )(grunt)({ pluginsRoot : 'other/dir' });

customTasksDir

Type: String

Default: null

JIT Loading for custom tasks dir (replacement of grunt.loadTasks), relative to the working directory..

require ( 'jit-grunt' )(grunt)({ customTasksDir : 'custom/dir' });

Search in the following order:

custom/dir / taskname .js custom/dir / taskname .coffee

loadTasks

Alias to customTasksDir .

Example

https://github.com/shootaroo/jit-grunt/tree/master/example

Release History

2016-02-23 v0.10.0 Add option cwd.

2015-02-02 v0.9.1 Support npm private modules.

2014-10-15 v0.9.0 Support parent directories of node_modules.

2014-08-07 v0.8.0 Support grunt.registerTask in plugin #19.

2014-08-07 v0.7.1 Fix log output.

2014-05-19 v0.7.0 Support custom task by CoffeeScript.

2014-05-08 v0.6.0 Add option customTasksDir and pluginsRoot.

2014-04-14 v0.5.0 Support static mappings for custom tasks.

2014-04-14 v0.4.2 Fix loadTasks path.

2014-04-09 v0.4.1 Revert path.resolve.

2014-04-09 v0.4.0 Add loadTasks option.

2014-03-17 v0.3.2 Fix grunt.loadTask bug.

2014-03-17 v0.3.1 Fix grunt.loadTask bug.

2014-03-17 v0.3.0 Support grunt.loadTasks.

2014-02-27 v0.2.3 Support task name of camelCase and snake_case.

2014-02-22 v0.2.2 Add plugin not found log.

2014-01-23 v0.2.1 Change log to verbose.

2014-01-13 v0.2.0 Load timing became JIT perfectly, and support time-grunt result.

2013-12-24 v0.1.2 Log colored.

2013-12-23 v0.1.1 Fix bug on grunt-contrib-concat.

2013-12-21 v0.1.0 Support auto mappings.

2013-12-20 v0.0.1 First release.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2013 Shotaro Tsubouchi

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.