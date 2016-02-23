A JIT(Just In Time) plugin loader for Grunt.
Load time of Grunt does not slow down even if there are many plugins.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('assemble');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-clean');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-connect');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-copy');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-csslint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-less');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-watch');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-newer');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wget');
...
$ grunt assemble
...
Execution Time (2014-01-14 02:52:59 UTC)
loading tasks 5.7s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 84%
assemble:compile 1.1s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 16%
Total 6.8s
umm...
require('jit-grunt')(grunt);
$ grunt assemble
...
Execution Time (2014-01-14 02:53:34 UTC)
loading tasks 111ms ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 8%
loading assemble 221ms ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 16%
assemble:compile 1.1s ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 77%
Total 1.4s
Have a pleasant Grunt life!
npm install jit-grunt --save-dev
Removes
grunt.loadNpmTasks, then add the
require('jit-grunt')(grunt) instead. Only it.
module.exports = function (grunt) {
require('jit-grunt')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
...
});
grunt.registerTask('default', [...]);
}
Will automatically search for the plugin from the task name. Search in the following order:
task-name
task-name
task-name
clean -> node_modules/grunt-contrib-clean
wget -> node_modules/grunt-wget
mochaTest -> node_modules/grunt-mocha-test
mocha_phantomjs -> node_modules/grunt-mocha-phantomjs
assemble -> node_modules/assemble
Second parameter is static mappings.
It is used when there is a plugin that can not be resolved in the automatic mapping.
taskname:
grunt-plugin-name
require('jit-grunt')(grunt, {
sprite: 'grunt-spritesmith',
foo: '@abc/grunt-foo', // for private modules.
bar: 'custom/bar.js' // for custom tasks.
});
Type:
Strong
Default:
process.cwd()
All plugins and tasks are resolved relative to this path.
Type:
String
Default:
'node_modules'
Root directory of grunt plugins, relative to the working directory.
require('jit-grunt')(grunt)({
pluginsRoot: 'other/dir'
});
Type:
String
Default:
null
JIT Loading for custom tasks dir (replacement of grunt.loadTasks), relative to the working directory..
require('jit-grunt')(grunt)({
customTasksDir: 'custom/dir'
});
Search in the following order:
custom/dir/
taskname.js
custom/dir/
taskname.coffee
Alias to
customTasksDir.
https://github.com/shootaroo/jit-grunt/tree/master/example
