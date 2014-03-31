A lexical analyzer generator used by jison. It takes a lexical grammar definition (either in JSON or Bison's lexical grammar format) and outputs a JavaScript lexer.

install

npm install jison-lex -g

usage

Usage : jison-lex [file] [options] file file containing a lexical grammar Options: -o FILE, --outfile FILE Filename and base module name of the generated parser -t TYPE, --module-type TYPE The type of module to generate (commonjs, js) --version print version and exit

programatic usage