A lexical analyzer generator used by jison. It takes a lexical grammar definition (either in JSON or Bison's lexical grammar format) and outputs a JavaScript lexer.
npm install jison-lex -g
Usage: jison-lex [file] [options]
file file containing a lexical grammar
Options:
-o FILE, --outfile FILE Filename and base module name of the generated parser
-t TYPE, --module-type TYPE The type of module to generate (commonjs, js)
--version print version and exit
var JisonLex = require('jison-lex');
var grammar = {
rules: [
["x", "return 'X';" ],
["y", "return 'Y';" ],
["$", "return 'EOF';" ]
]
};
// or load from a file
// var grammar = fs.readFileSync('mylexer.l', 'utf8');
// generate source
var lexerSource = JisonLex.generate(grammar);
// or create a parser in memory
var lexer = new JisonLex(grammar);
lexer.setInput('xyxxy');
lexer.lex();
// => 'X'
lexer.lex();
// => 'Y'
## license
MIT