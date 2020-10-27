Jison

An API for creating parsers in JavaScript

Jison generates bottom-up parsers in JavaScript. Its API is similar to Bison's, hence the name. It supports many of Bison's major features, plus some of its own. If you are new to parser generators such as Bison, and Context-free Grammars in general, a good introduction is found in the Bison manual. If you already know Bison, Jison should be easy to pickup.

Briefly, Jison takes a JSON encoded grammar or Bison style grammar and outputs a JavaScript file capable of parsing the language described by that grammar. You can then use the generated script to parse inputs and accept, reject, or perform actions based on the input.

Installation

Jison can be installed for Node using npm

Using npm:

npm install jison -g

Usage from the command line

Clone the github repository for examples:

git clone git://github.com/zaach/jison.git cd jison/examples

Now you're ready to generate some parsers:

jison calculator .jison

This will generate calculator.js in your current working directory. This file can be used to parse an input file, like so:

echo "2^32 / 1024" > testcalc node calculator.js testcalc

This will print out 4194304 .

Full cli option list:

Usage : jison [file] [lexfile] [options] file file containing a grammar lexfile file containing a lexical grammar Options: -j, --json force jison to expect a grammar in JSON format -o FILE, --outfile FILE Filename and base module name of the generated parser -t, -- debug Debug mode -m TYPE, --module-type TYPE The type of module to generate (commonjs, amd, js) -p TYPE, --parser-type TYPE The type of algorithm to use for the parser (lr0, slr, lalr, lr) -V, --version print version and exit

Usage from a CommonJS module

You can generate parsers programatically from JavaScript as well. Assuming Jison is in your commonjs environment's load path:

var Parser = require ( "jison" ).Parser; var grammar = { "lex" : { "rules" : [ [ "\\s+" , "/* skip whitespace */" ], [ "[a-f0-9]+" , "return 'HEX';" ] ] }, "bnf" : { "hex_strings" :[ "hex_strings HEX" , "HEX" ] } }; var parser = new Parser(grammar); var parserSource = parser.generate(); parser.parse( "adfe34bc e82a" ); parser.parse( "adfe34bc zxg" );

More Documentation

For more information on creating grammars and using the generated parsers, read the documentation.

How to contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines, how to run the tests, etc.

Contributors

Githubbers

Special thanks to Jarred Ligatti, Manuel E. Bermúdez

License