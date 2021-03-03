Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again. Also allows for both to be converted to HTML.
This module was heavily inspired by the J2M project by Fokke Zandbergen (http://j2m.fokkezb.nl/). Major credit to Fokke (and other contributors) for establishing a lot of the fundamental RexExp patterns for this module to work.
npm install jira2md
NOTE: All conversion work bi-directionally (from jira to markdown and back again).
We'll refer to this as the
md variable in the examples below.
**Some bold things**
*Some italic stuff*
## H2
<http://google.com>
We'll refer to this as the
jira variable in the examples below.
*Some bold things**
_Some italic stuff_
h2. H2
[http://google.com]
// Include the module
var j2m = require('jira2md');
// If converting from Mardown to Jira Wiki Syntax:
var jira = j2m.to_jira(md);
// If converting from Jira Wiki Syntax to Markdown:
var md = j2m.to_markdown(jira);
// If converting from Markdown to HTML:
var html = j2m.md_to_html(md);
// If converting from JIRA Wiki Syntax to HTML:
var html = j2m.jira_to_html(jira);