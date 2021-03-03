openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jir

jira2md

by Kyle Farris
2.1.0 (see all)

Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jira2md

JIRA to MarkDown text format converter

Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again. Also allows for both to be converted to HTML.

Credits

This module was heavily inspired by the J2M project by Fokke Zandbergen (http://j2m.fokkezb.nl/). Major credit to Fokke (and other contributors) for establishing a lot of the fundamental RexExp patterns for this module to work.

Installation

npm install jira2md

Supported Conversions

NOTE: All conversion work bi-directionally (from jira to markdown and back again).

  • Headers (H1-H6)
  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Bold + Italic
  • Un-ordered lists
  • Ordered lists
  • Programming Language-specific code blocks (with help from herbert-venancio)
  • Inline preformatted text spans
  • Un-named links
  • Named links
  • Monospaced Text
  • Citations (Removed in 2.0.0)
  • Strikethroughs
  • Inserts
  • Superscripts
  • Subscripts
  • Single-paragraph blockquotes
  • Tables (thanks to erykwarren)
  • Panels (thanks to erykwarren)

How to Use

Markdown String

We'll refer to this as the md variable in the examples below.

**Some bold things**
*Some italic stuff*
## H2
<http://google.com>

Atlassian Wiki Syntax

We'll refer to this as the jira variable in the examples below.

*Some bold things**
_Some italic stuff_
h2. H2
[http://google.com]

Examples

// Include the module
var j2m = require('jira2md');

// If converting from Mardown to Jira Wiki Syntax:
var jira = j2m.to_jira(md);

// If converting from Jira Wiki Syntax to Markdown:
var md = j2m.to_markdown(jira);

// If converting from Markdown to HTML:
var html = j2m.md_to_html(md);

// If converting from JIRA Wiki Syntax to HTML:
var html = j2m.jira_to_html(jira);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial