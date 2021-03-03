jira2md

JIRA to MarkDown text format converter

Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again. Also allows for both to be converted to HTML.

Credits

This module was heavily inspired by the J2M project by Fokke Zandbergen (http://j2m.fokkezb.nl/). Major credit to Fokke (and other contributors) for establishing a lot of the fundamental RexExp patterns for this module to work.

Installation

npm install jira2md

Supported Conversions

NOTE: All conversion work bi-directionally (from jira to markdown and back again).

Headers (H1-H6)

Bold

Italic

Bold + Italic

Un-ordered lists

Ordered lists

Programming Language-specific code blocks (with help from herbert-venancio)

Inline preformatted text spans

Un-named links

Named links

Monospaced Text

Citations (Removed in 2.0.0)

(Removed in 2.0.0) Strikethroughs

Inserts

Superscripts

Subscripts

Single-paragraph blockquotes

Tables (thanks to erykwarren)

Panels (thanks to erykwarren)

How to Use

Markdown String

We'll refer to this as the md variable in the examples below.

* *Some bold things* * *Some italic stuff* ## H2 <http://google.com>

Atlassian Wiki Syntax

We'll refer to this as the jira variable in the examples below.

*Some bold things** _Some italic stuff_ h2 . H2 [http://google.com]

Examples