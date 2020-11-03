openbase logo
jsc

jira-smart-commit

by Jesse Dobbelaere
1.1.2 (see all)

A Node.js githook script that transforms commits into smart commits, prefixed with the JIRA issue tag.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

969

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JIRA Smart Commit

tests GitHub release Dependabot Status MIT license Downloads PRs Welcome

A Node.js git hook script to prefix commits automatically with the JIRA ticket, based on a branch name.

Usage

Installation

  1. Install Husky in your project to configure Git hooks easily.
npm install --save-dev husky
  1. Install this package in your project:
npm install --save-dev jira-smart-commit
  1. Configure scripts in package.json. The script expects his first argument to be the JIRA tag of the project.
    "husky": {
        "hooks": {
            "commit-msg": "jira-smart-commit YOUR_JIRA_ISSUE_KEY",
            "pre-commit": "lint-staged"
        }
    },

Alternatively: use a regex to detect the Jira ISSUE_KEY in your branch.

  • TAG_MATCHER - regular expression
  • TAG_MATCH_INDEX - match index

Example: if your branch names looke like feature/JRA-1234/some-description template

"commit-msg": "TAG_MATCHER=\"^[^/]+/(JRA-[0-9]+)\" TAG_MATCH_INDEX=1 jira-smart-commit"
  1. Do your git commits like usual. If the branch was prefixed with a JIRA tag, your commit message will get prefixed with the same tag.
Branch: JRA-411-husky-git-hooks
Commit message: "Add git hooks to project""JRA-411 Add git hooks to project"

