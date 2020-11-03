A Node.js git hook script to prefix commits automatically with the JIRA ticket, based on a branch name.
npm install --save-dev husky
npm install --save-dev jira-smart-commit
package.json. The script expects his first argument to be the JIRA tag of the project.
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"commit-msg": "jira-smart-commit YOUR_JIRA_ISSUE_KEY",
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
},
Alternatively: use a regex to detect the Jira
ISSUE_KEY in your branch.
TAG_MATCHER - regular expression
TAG_MATCH_INDEX - match index
Example: if your branch names looke like
feature/JRA-1234/some-description template
"commit-msg": "TAG_MATCHER=\"^[^/]+/(JRA-[0-9]+)\" TAG_MATCH_INDEX=1 jira-smart-commit"
Branch: JRA-411-husky-git-hooks
Commit message: "Add git hooks to project" → "JRA-411 Add git hooks to project"