JIRA Smart Commit

A Node.js git hook script to prefix commits automatically with the JIRA ticket, based on a branch name.

Usage

Installation

Install Husky in your project to configure Git hooks easily.

npm install --save-dev husky

Install this package in your project:

npm install --save-dev jira-smart-commit

Configure scripts in package.json . The script expects his first argument to be the JIRA tag of the project.

"husky" : { "hooks" : { "commit-msg" : "jira-smart-commit YOUR_JIRA_ISSUE_KEY" , "pre-commit" : "lint-staged" } },

Alternatively: use a regex to detect the Jira ISSUE_KEY in your branch.

TAG_MATCHER - regular expression

- regular expression TAG_MATCH_INDEX - match index

Example: if your branch names looke like feature/JRA-1234/some-description template

"commit-msg" : "TAG_MATCHER=\" ^[^/]+/(JRA-[ 0 - 9 ]+)\ " TAG_MATCH_INDEX=1 jira-smart-commit"

Do your git commits like usual. If the branch was prefixed with a JIRA tag, your commit message will get prefixed with the same tag.