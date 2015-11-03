JavaScript JIRA API for node.js

A node.js module, which provides an object oriented wrapper for the JIRA REST API.

This library is built to support version 2.0.alpha1 of the JIRA REST API. This library is also tested with version 2 of the JIRA REST API. It has been noted that with Jira OnDemand, 2.0.alpha1 does not work, devs should revert to 2 . If this changes, please notify us.

JIRA REST API documentation can be found here

Installation

Install with the node package manager npm:

npm install jira

or

Install via git clone:

git clone git://github.com/steves/node-jira.git cd node-jira npm install

Examples

Create the JIRA client

JiraApi = require ( 'jira' ).JiraApi; var jira = new JiraApi( 'https' , config.host, config.port, config.user, config.password, '2.0.alpha1' );

Find the status of an issue

jira.findIssue(issueNumber, function ( error, issue ) { console .log( 'Status: ' + issue.fields.status.name); });

Currently there is no explicit login call necessary as each API call uses Basic Authentication to authenticate.

jira.getRemoteLinks(issueKey, function ( err, links ) { if (!err) { console .log(issueKey + ' has ' + links.length + ' web links' ); } });

Create a remote link on an issue

Returns an array of remote links data.

var linkData = { "object" : { "url" : "https://github.com/steves/node-jira/issues/1" , "title" : "Add getVersions and createVersion functions" , "icon" : { "url16x16" : "https://github.com/favicon.ico" } } }; jira.createRemoteLink(issueKey, linkData, function ( err, link ) { });

More information can be found by checking JIRA Developer documentation.

Options

JiraApi options:

protocol<string> : Typically 'http:' or 'https:'

: Typically 'http:' or 'https:' host<string> : The hostname for your jira server

: The hostname for your jira server port<int> : The port your jira server is listening on (probably 80 or 443 )

: The port your jira server is listening on (probably or ) user<string> : The username to log in with

: The username to log in with password<string> : Keep it secret, keep it safe

: Keep it secret, keep it safe Jira API Version<string> : Known to work with 2 and 2.0.alpha1

: Known to work with and verbose<bool> : Log some info to the console, usually for debugging

: Log some info to the console, usually for debugging strictSSL<bool> : Set to false if you have self-signed certs or something non-trustworthy

: Set to false if you have self-signed certs or something non-trustworthy oauth : A dictionary of consumer_key , consumer_secret , access_token and access_token_secret to be used for OAuth authentication.

: A dictionary of , , and to be used for OAuth authentication. base<string> : A base slug if your JIRA instance is not at the root of host

Implemented APIs

Authentication HTTP OAuth

Projects

Pulling a project

List all projects viewable to the user

List Components

List Fields

List Priorities

Versions

Pulling versions

Adding a new version

Pulling unresolved issues count for a specific version

Rapid Views

Find based on project name

Get the latest Green Hopper sprint

Gets attached issues

Issues

Add a new issue

Update an issue

Add watcher to an issue

Transition an issue

Pulling an issue

Issue linking

Add an issue to a sprint

Get a users issues (open or all)

List issue types

Search using jql

Set Max Results

Set Start-At parameter for results

Add a worklog

Delete a worklog

Add new estimate for worklog

Add a comment

Remote links (aka Web Links)

Create a remote link on an issue

Get all remote links of an issue

Transitions

List

Users

Search

TODO

Refactor currently implemented APIs to be more Object Oriented

Refactor to make use of built-in node.js events and classes

Changelog