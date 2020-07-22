Thanks All!

I no longer have the time, energy or interest to maintain this project, so I'm going to be archiving it.

As an alternative to jira-connector, try: https://github.com/MrRefactoring/jira.js

JavaScript Jira API Wrapper for NodeJS

Node.JS module which provides easy-to-use access to the Jira REST API.

Important Change in Version 1.0.0

Starting with version 1.0.0, all functions and parameters utilize xxxId instead of xxxID . Prior to this update, this naming convention was inconsistent and easily confused.

Please update your code accordingly.

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install jira-connector

Install via Git clone:

$ git clone https://github.com/floralvikings/jira-connector.git $ cd jira-connector $ npm install

Documentation

The documentation for jira-connector can be found in the source; If you'd like to view the source as an HTML document, you can use JSDoc to generate these pages. Simply run:

$ jsdoc -c jsdoc.json

In the jira-connector source directory. This will create a docs directory, containing the HTML markup for the docs.

Also, the official Jira API docs are very useful; many of the functions in jira-connector use the exact same format as the request bodies of these endpoints.

Example

Retrieve an issue from Jira, and print its summary to the console.

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); import JiraClient from "jira-connector" ; var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , strictSSL : true }); jira.issue.getIssue( { issueKey : "JWR-19" }, function ( error, issue ) { console .log(issue.fields.summary); } ); jira.issue .getIssue((issueKey: "JWR-19" )) .then( issue => { console .log(issue.fields.summary); }) .catch( error => throw error); const issue = await jira.issue.getIssue({ issueKey : "JWR-19" });

First, the JiraApi class is imported from the jira-connector module. This class provides access to the Jira REST endpoints, organized into related classes.

The issue property of the JiraApi class is used to retrieve and modify Jira Issues.

All of the methods in the jira-connector API classes take two arguments; the opts and callback .

The opts argument specifies the options that will be used when communicating with the Jira API. For a detailed list of options, see the documentation for the method into which you are passing the options.

Authentication

Depending on the Jira instance to which you are connecting, authentication may or may not be required for various API calls.

jira-connector supports two forms of authentication:

Basic Authentication (Deprecated)

Deprecated. It will require you to provide a username and password each time you connect to the Jira instance. However, jira-connector supports it for users who are unable to use OAuth.

Example:

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , basic_auth : { username : "SirUserOfName" , password : "Password123" } });

Basic Authentication With API Token

This is not recommended; it will require you to provide a email and api_token each time you connect to the Jira instance. However, jira-connector supports it for users who are unable to use OAuth.

Example:

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , basic_auth : { email : "email@email.com" , api_token : "api-token" } });

Basic Authentication (Base64)

Also not recommended, but slightly better than the above; it will require you to provide a Base64 encoded username and password or email and api_token (a Base64 encoding in the format of "username:password", or "email:api_token") each time you connect to the Jira instance.

More examples here.

Example:

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , basic_auth : { base64 : "U2lyVXNlck9mTmFtZTpQYXNzd29yZDEyMw==" } });

OAuth Authentication

This should be the preferred method of authentication; it is more secure and does not require disclosing your password.

However, setting up OAuth access in Jira can be somewhat complicated; first the Jira administrator must create an Application Link; for instructions on how to do this, see Linking to Another Application.

This example may also be helpful in configuring OAuth Access.

Once the Application Link has been created, you will need the private key that corresponds to the public key used to create the link, and the consumer key that was provided when the link was created.

Once you have this data, you will need to generate an OAuth token and secret for your account; jira-connector provides helper functions for exactly this purpose:

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); JiraClient.oauth_util.getAuthorizeURL( { host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , oauth : { consumer_key : "your-consumer-key" , private_key : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

" + "SomePrivateKeyHere

" + "-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" } }, function ( error, oauth ) { console .log(oauth); } );

This will output something similar to the following:

{ url : 'https://jenjinstudios.atlassian.net/plugins/servlet/oauth/authorize?oauth_token=some-token-here' , token : 'some-token-here' , token_secret : 'some-secret-here' }

You can then visit the specified URL, which will display a page asking you to allow or deny the request for access. Allowing access will display a verifier code. Once you have this code, you can swap out your current OAuth token for an Access Token with all the permissions of your account; jira-connector provides a function to help with this:

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); JiraClient.oauth_util.swapRequestTokenWithAccessToken( { host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , oauth : { token : "your-oauth-token" , token_secret : "your-token-secret" , oauth_verifier : "verifier-code-from-jira" , consumer_key : "your-consumer-key" , private_key : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

" + "SomePrivateKeyHere

" + "-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" } }, function ( error, accessToken ) { console .log(accessToken); } );

This will query Jira for an Access Token, which will then be printed to the screen. Finally, you're ready to access Jira with OAuth!

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , oauth : { consumer_key : "your-consumer-key" , private_key : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

" + "SomePrivateKey

" + "-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" , token : "your-access-token" , token_secret : "your-token-secret" } });

JWT Authentication

JWT (JSON Web Token) for authenticate apps.

iss - The Jira app key. Can be found in the app descriptor.

- The Jira app key. Can be found in the app descriptor. secret - The connected shared secret as stored by the app during the installation handshake.

- The connected shared secret as stored by the app during the installation handshake. expiry_time_seconds - Optional. Token expiry time in seconds (default 180 seconds).

Example:

const JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); const jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , jwt : { iss : "atlassian-connect-app" , secret : "your-jwt-secret" } });

Cookie Jar

You can also use a Cookie Jar for your request. It could be an easier way to prompt for a login only once, without the pain of setting up an OAuth method.

For example, using tough-cookie-filestore :

var JiraClient = require ( "jira-connector" ); var FileCookieStore = require ( "tough-cookie-filestore" ); var request = require ( "request" ); var path = require ( "path" ); var jar = request.jar( new FileCookieStore(path.join(__dirname, "cookies.json" ))); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , basic_auth : { username : "SirUserOfName" , password : "Password123" }, cookie_jar : jar }); var jira = new JiraClient({ host : "jenjinstudios.atlassian.net" , cookie_jar : jar });

In this example, all your cookies are save in a file, cookies.json . Currently, the file MUST exist, it's a limitation from tough-cookie-filestore ...

You can now only use the Cookie Jar for all the following request, as long as the file exists and the cookie is still valid!

Supported API Calls

applicationProperties (/rest/api/2/application-properties) getProperties setProperty

attachment (/rest/api/2/attachment) getAttachment deleteAttachment getGlobalAttachmentMetadata

auditing (/rest/api/2/auditing) getAudits createAudit

avatar (/rest/api/2/avatar) (Untested; use at your own peril) getAvatars createTemporaryAvatar cropTemporaryAvatar

backlog (/rest/agile/1.0/backlog) moveIssuesToBacklog moveIssuesToBacklogForBoard

board (/rest/agile/1.0/board) getAllBoards createBoard getBoardByFilterId getBoard deleteBoard getIssuesForBacklog getConfiguration getEpics getIssuesWithoutEpic getIssuesForEpic getFeaturesForBoard toggleFeatures getIssuesForBoard moveIssuesToBoard getProjects getProjectsFull getBoardPropertyKeys getBoardProperty setBoardProperty deleteBoardProperty getAllQuickFilters getQuickFilter getReportsForBoard getAllSprints getIssuesForSprint getAllVersions

comment (/rest/api/2/comment) getCommentPropertyKeys setCommentProperty getCommentProperty deleteCommentProperty

component (/rest/api/2/component) getComponent createComponent editComponent deleteComponent getRelatedIssueCount

customFieldOption (/rest/api/2/customFieldOptions) getCustomFieldOption

epic (/rest/agile/1.0/epic) getIssuesWithoutEpic removeIssuesFromEpic getEpic partiallyUpdateEpic getIssuesForEpic moveIssuesToEpic rankEpics

dashboard (/rest/api/2/dashboard) getAllDashboards getDashboard

developmentInformation (/rest/devinfo) store getRepository deleteRepository deleteByProperties checkExists deleteEntity

field (/rest/api/2/field) getAllFields createCustomField

filter (/rest/api/2/filter) createFilter getFilter updateFilter deleteFilter getFilterColumns setFilterColumns resetFilterColumns getDefaultShareScope setDefaultShareScope getFavoriteFilters

group (/rest/api/2/group) createGroup getGroup [DEPRECATED, use getMembers] addUserToGroup removeUserFromGroup deleteGroup getMembers

groups (/rest/api/2/groups) findGroups

groupUserPicker (/rest/api/2/groupuserpicker) findUsersAndGroups

issue (/rest/api/2/issue and /rest/agile/1.0/issue) getIssue (agile api, set opts.agile: true ) getIssueEstimation (agile api) setIssueEstimation (agile api) setIssueRanks (agile api) createIssue getCreateMetadata bulkCreate getIssue deleteIssue editIssue assignIssue getComments addComment getComment editComment deleteComment getEditMetadata sendEmailNotification getRemoteLinks createRemoteLink updateRemoteLink deleteRemoteLink getRemoteLinkByID updateRemoteLinkByID deleteRemoteLinkByID getTransitions transitionIssue unvote vote getVotes getWatchers addWatcher removeWatcher getWorkLogs addWorkLog updateWorkLog deleteWorkLog addAttachment getProperties setProperty getProperty deleteProperty getIssuePicker getChangelog

issueLink (/rest/api/2/issueLink) createIssueLink getIssueLink deleteIssueLink

issueLinkType (/rest/api/2/issueLinkType) getAvailableTypes createIssueLinkType getIssueLinkType deleteIssueLinkType editIssueLinkType

issueType (/rest/api/2/issuetype) getAllIssueTypes getIssueType createIssueType deleteIssueType updateIssueType getAlternativeIssueTypes

jql (/rest/api/2/jql/autocompletedata) getAutoCompleteData

labels (/rest/api/1.0/labels/suggest?query= and /rest/api/2/label) getLabels getAllLabels

licenseRole (/rest/api/2/licenserole) getAllLicenseRoles getLicenseRole editLicenseRole

licenseValidator (/rest/api/2/licenseValidator) validateLicense

myPermissions (/rest/api/2/mypermissions) getMyPermissions

myPreferences (/rest/api/2/mypreferences) getPreference editPreference deletePreference

myself (/rest/api/2/myself) getMyself editMyslef changePassword

password (/rest/api/2/password) getPasswordPolicy

permissions (/rest/api/2/permissions) getAllPermissions

permissionScheme (/rest/api/2/permissionscheme) getAllPermissionSchemes createPermissionScheme getPermissionScheme editPermissionScheme deletePermissionScheme getPermissionSchemeGrants createPermissionGrantInScheme deletePermissionGrantFromScheme getPermissionSchemeGrantById

priority (/rest/api/2/priority) getAllPriorities getPriority

project (/rest/api/2/project) getAllProjects getProject getComponents getStatuses getVersions getVersionsPaginated getRoles getRole updateRole updateProject addToRole

projectCategory (/rest/api/2/projectCategory) getAllProjectCategories getProjectCategory

projectValidate (/rest/api/2/projectvalidate) validateProjectKey

reindex (/rest/api/2/reindex) doReindex getReindex

resolution (/rest/api/2/resolution) getAllResolutions getResolution

roles (/rest/api/2/role) (a.k.a. ProjectRoles) getAll createRole getRoleById updateRole deleteRole getActors addActors removeActor

screens (/rest/api/2/screens) getAvailableFields getTabs createTab renameTab deleteTab addFieldToTab getFieldsInTab removeFieldFromTab moveFieldOnTab moveTabPosition addFieldToDefaultTab

search (/rest/api/2/search) search

securityLevel (/rest/api/2/securitylevel) getSecurityLevel

serverInfo (/rest/api/2/serverInfo) getServerInfo

settings (/rest/api/2/settings) setBaseUrl getIssueNavColumns

sprint (/rest/agile/1.0/sprint) createSprint getSprint updateSprint partiallyUpdateSprint deleteSprint getSprintIssues moveSprintIssues swapSprint

status (/rest/api/2/status) getAllStatuses getStatus

statusCategory (/rest/api/2/statuscategory) getAllStatusCategories getStatusCategory

user (/rest/api/2/user) getUser deleteUser editUser multiProjectSearchAssignable searchAssignable createTemporaryAvatar convertTemporaryAvatar deleteAvatar getAvatars getDefaultColumns setDefaultColumns resetDefaultColumns changePassword searchPermissions searchPicker search all viewIssueSearch

version (/rest/api/2/version) createVersion moveVersion getVersion editVersion getRelatedIssueCounts getUnresolvedIssueCount getRemoteLinks createRemoteLink getRemoteLink deleteRemoteLink deleteVersion deleteAllRemoteLinks getGlobalRemoteLink

webhook (/rest/webhooks/1.0/webhook) getAllWebhooks getWebhook createWebhook deleteWebhook

workflow (/rest/api/2/workflow) getWorkflows

workflowScheme (/rest/api/2/workflowscheme) createWorkflowScheme editWorkflowScheme deleteWorkflowScheme createDraft getDefaultWorkflow removeDefaultWorkflow setDefaultWorkflow getDraft editDraft deleteDraft getDraftDefaultWorkflow setDraftDefaultWorkflow removeDraftDefaultWorkflow getIssueType removeIssueType editIssueType getDraftIssueType editDraftIssueType removeDraftIssueType getWorkflow editWorkflow deleteWorkflow getDraftWorkflow editDraftWorkflow deleteDraftWorkflow

worklog (/rest/api/2/worklog) getWorklogDeleted worklogList getWorklogUpdated



License

MIT license