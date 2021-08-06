Jira API Reference

A Jira command line interface (forked from https://github.com/germanrcuriel/jira-cmd )

Tested Features: (see bin/tests.sh --these all work) Show issues assigned to you. Execute custom JQL Create an issue Create an issue from a template Configure project specific issue transitions Use project specific default config files -helps other developers get up to speed faster on a project Create releases Send release reports via gmail Assign fix version to an issue

TODO - Untested Features: Use jql shortcuts Show sprint information Add an issue to a sprint Add multiple issues to a sprint in one command Use user shortcuts/aliases



Installation

Install node.js.

Then, in your shell type:

npm install -g jira-cli

Help

Many of the commands have "sub" helps to them so if you supply the -h with the command you will see a more complete help than what is printed by the global help below. For example:

$ jira config -h Usage: config [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -c, --clear Clear stored configuration -t, --template <template> Start config with this given template -v, --verbose verbose debugging output Config Help: Jira URL: https://foo.atlassian.net/ Username: user (for user@foo.bar) Password: Your password WARNING:After three failed login attempts Atlassian forces a CAPTCHA login WARNING: which can only be done via the browser. ``` The general help is: `jira -h`

Usage: jira.js [options][command]

Commands:

ls [options] List my issues start < issue > Start working on an issue. stop < issue > Stop working on an issue. review < issue > [assignee] Mark issue as being reviewed [by assignee(optional)]. done [options] < issue > Mark issue as finished. invalid < issue > Mark issue as finished. mark < issue > Mark issue as. edit < issue > [input] edit issue. running List issues in progress. jql [options] [query] Run JQL query link < from > < to > [link_value] link issues search < term > Find issues. assign < issue > [user] Assign an issue to < user > . Provide only issue# to assign to me watch < issue > [user] Watch an issue to < user > . Provide only issue# to watch to me comment < issue > [text] Comment an issue. show [options] < issue > Show info about an issue open < issue > Open an issue in a browser worklog < issue > Show worklog about an issue worklogadd [options] < issue > < timeSpent > [comment] Log work for an issue create [options] [project[-issue]] Create an issue or a sub-task new [options] [key] Create an issue or a sub-task config [options] Change configuration sprint [options] Works with sprint boards With no arguments, displays all rapid boards With -r argument, attempt to find a single rapid board and display its active sprints With both -r and -s arguments attempt to get a single rapidboard/ sprint and show its issues. If a single sprint board isnt found, show all matching sprint boards fix [options] < issue > < version > Set FixVersion of an issue to < version > . release [options] < version > Create a FixVersion/Release (see release -h for more details) send [options] Send email report (see send -h for more details) Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number ```

Configuration Setup (Do this first)

`` ` $ jira config Jira URL: https://jira.atlassian.com/ Username: xxxxxx Password: xxxxxx Information stored! ` ``

This saves your credentials (base64 encoded), and a default working configuration file in your current working directory+ /.jira-cli .

You can also set an environment variable called JIRA_CONFIG=/path/to/your/file/config.json which the script will use instead of the default current diretory.

Configuration Templates

By default the script uses a default configuration that needs to be adjusted to your workflows, issue transitions, and project names. However, if another developer has preconfigured a config file you can use that file as your starting point so your configuration is all setup except for your url, username and password. Do this with the -t option.

$ jira config -t / some /network/ path /my_awesome_project_setup_for_me.json Jira URL: https://jira.atlassian.com/ Username: xxxxxx Password : xxxxxx Information stored!

Create a jira issue

Usage: create [options] [project[-issue]] Options: - h, --help output usage information - p, --project <project> Rapid board on which project is to be created - P, --priority <priority> priority of the issue - T --type <type> Issue type - s --subtask <subtask> Issue subtask - t --title <title> Issue title - d --description <description> Issue description - a --assignee <assignee> Issue assignee

Using jira issue templates

What does jira new offers

if you make issues very frequently then you can save multiple templates of default values with a key to call with in ~/jira/config.json . then you just have to do jira new KEY1



"default_create" : { <!-- fields which you want to prompt every time --> <!-- whenever you create a new issue --> "__always_ask" :{ "fields" :{ "description" :{}, <!-- description would be prompted everytime --> "priority" : {} <!-- priority would be prompted every time --> } }, <!-- you will do jira new KEY1 to use this template of default values --> "KEY1" : { "project" : "YOUR_PROJECT" , <!-- mandatory --> "issueType" : 3 , <!-- mandatory --> "default" : { "components" : [{ "id" : "15226" }], "customfield_12901" : "infrastructure" , "customfield_10008" : "MDO-9584" , "customfield_12902" : { "id" : "11237" }, <!-- in this case, this customfield corresponds to cc--> <!-- , so when creating new jira with this template--> <!-- every iissue would have username prakhar in cc--> "customfield_10901" : [{ <!-- how to give usernames --> "name" : "prakhar" }] }, "quick" : { <!-- another template shortcut --> }, "SOME_ALIAS" :{ <!-- yet another template shortcut --> } }, }

Now there are 2 portions of default_create config __always_ask : it contains the fields which would always be prompted when you create an issue. For eg. in above given json , whenever we'll create a new issue , description and priority would always be asked along with other mandatory fields for the board. Rest of the keys in default_create are the shortcut keys which you will refer to while calling jira new key

config

Edit a Jira issue:

This jira edit functionality is in beta phase and only few type of fields are allowed to be edited. currently only items of type strings are supported

jira edit JRA-254 ( 0 ) Summary ( 1 ) Issue Type ( 2 ) Component/s ( 3 ) Dev Estimate ( 4 ) Description ( 5 ) Fix Version/s ( 6 ) Priority ( 7 ) Labels ( 8 ) Code Reviewer ( 9 ) Sprint ( 10 ) Epic Link ( 11 ) Attachment ( 12 ) Depn Team ( 13 ) CC ( 14 ) Due Date ( 15 ) Linked Issues ( 16 ) Comment ( 17 ) Assignee enter Input 7 labels Enter value testlabel1,testlabel2 Issue edited successfully!

to edit jira in non interactive mode, giving field to be edited and its values is possible. you first need to find the actual name of the field you want to edit. For this you can use the following url https://YOUR__JIRA__ENDPOINT/rest/api/2/issue/JRA-546/editmeta replace JRA-546 with the issue/type of issues you want to edit . Its sample output is given below fields{ summary {…} issuetype {…} components {…} customfield_12000 {…} description {…} fixVersions {…} priority {…} labels { required false schema { type "array" items "string" system "labels" } name "Labels" autoCompleteUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com….0/labels/suggest?query=" operations […] } customfield_11600 {…} customfield_10007 {…} customfield_10008 {…} attachment {…} customfield_11901 {…} customfield_10901 {…} duedate {…} issuelinks {…} comment {…} assignee {…} }

jira edit JRA-254 "FIELD_NAME::FIELDVALUES" Fieldnames can be hard to remember when using on command line, so you can save these field names in ~/.jira/config.json . Suppose the response of edit meta is fields { summary {…} issuetype {…} components {…} customfield_12000 {…} description {…} fixVersions {…} priority { required false schema { type "priority" system "priority" } name "Priority" operations […] allowedValues { 0 { self "https://jira.mypaytm.com/rest/api/2/priority/1" iconUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com…/priorities/critical.svg" name "Highest" id "1" }, 1 { self "https://jira.mypaytm.com/rest/api/2/priority/2" iconUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com…cons/priorities/high.svg" name "High" id "2" } 2 {, self "https://jira.mypaytm.com/rest/api/2/priority/3" iconUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com…ns/priorities/medium.svg" name "Medium" id "3" }, 3 { self "https://jira.mypaytm.com/rest/api/2/priority/4" iconUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com…icons/priorities/low.svg" name "Low" id "4" }, 4 { self "https://jira.mypaytm.com/rest/api/2/priority/5" iconUrl "https://jira.mypaytm.com…ns/priorities/lowest.svg" name "Lowest" id "5" } 5 {…} 6 {…} 7 {…} 8 {…} 9 {…} } labels {…} customfield_11600 {…} customfield_10007 {…} customfield_10008 {…} attachment {…} customfield_11901 {…} customfield_10901 {…} duedate {…} issuelinks {…} comment {…} assignee {…} }

In above meta priority corresponds to CC field. So settign its default value in config.json would be "edit_meta" : { "__default" : { <!-- would work like "jira CART-2047 alias_for_high" would change the priority of task to high --> "alias_for_high" : { "fields" : { "priority" : { "id" : "2" } } } }, "sprint" : { "key" : "customfield_10007" }, "alias_for_label" : { <!-- would work "jira edit CART-2047 alias_for_label::label1,label2" --> "key" : "labels" , "default" : { "test1" : "t1,t2" } } },

entries in edit_meta are as follows __default : corresponds to raw put body we can put in config.json, which is passed as it is to the put call to jira edit api. Other keys at the level of __default are alias for fields which can be used as shortform for bigger named keys. Eg. jira edit JRA-546 "sprint::123" would first check alias for key sprint in edit_meta , if found it picks the key field from the alias. and makes a put call corresponding to the actual key that has been stored. key : actual key to which call is made to edit default : if input value is not given corresponding to a key , for eg. jira edit JRA-354 alias_for_label , then it picks this default key from config.json as though the input was given from commandline. It would act as if the command issued was jira edit JRA-354 " alias_for_label ::t1,t2"

remember that enties in __default should be of form alias: {...actual json.. }

Jira mark functionality to mark a jira as done,blocked, invalid etc jira mark JRA-123

There are multiple other jira transitions beside done,invalid,start,stop etc which are directly supported as jira done JRA-123 or jira invalid JRA-786 etc.

Sometimes some jira do not change transition into these states directly due to defined workflow. They can go into certain states only from current state. In these cases or in general you can use jira mark functionality. It works as follows jira mark CART-2047 $> jira mark JRA -2047 ( 71 ) Blocked ( 91 ) Invalid ( 141 ) Done(No Prod Deply) ( 181 ) Wontfix ( 251 ) Duplicate ( 291 ) Partner Issue ( 301 ) Other tech team issue ( 241 ) Reopen Enter transition 251

Above mentioned input would mark the task JRA-2047 as duplicate.

How to know the fields metadata for a project/rapidboard

Fill your jira link and project name in link given below https://YOUR_JIRA_LINK/rest/api/2/issue/createmeta?projectKeys=YOUR_PROJECT&expand=projects.issuetypes.fields&

Now you have to find the fields for which you want to save the default values.

Save the project and issueType at the root level inside your KEY or alias you choose, for Eg. KEY1 in our case.

and at the root level inside your KEY or alias you choose, for Eg. KEY1 in our case. now create a default key with object of values corresponding values you want to set as default.

Now assigning values to customfields can be somewhat tricky. You'll have to check the type of customfields and their allowed values before saving them.

Some useful links in finding out how to use customfields would be https://docs.atlassian.com/jira/REST/server/?_ga=2.55654315.1871534859.1501779326-1034760119.1468908320#api/2/issueLink-linkIssues https://developer.atlassian.com/jiradev/jira-apis/about-the-jira-rest-apis/jira-rest-api-tutorials/jira-rest-api-examples#JIRARESTAPIexamples-Creatinganissueusingcustomfields

If you are not able to create a template

Submit custom JQL to jira

get issues for jql eg. jira jql "YOUR_JQL_OR_JQL_SHORTCUT" when using a particular jql frequently , you can save that jql in ~/.jira/config.json ,an example jql is saved there with key reported

eg . jira jql reported would run the jql written against reported key [saved by default ] in ~/.jira/config.json Usage : jql [options] [query] Options : -h , --help output usage information -c , --custom < name > Filter by custom jql saved in jira config

Using jira sprint functionality, you can

get issues tagged in a sprint eg. jira sprint -r YOUR_RAPIDBOARD -s STRING_TO_SEARCH_IN_SPRINT_NAME

tag an issue in a sprint eg. jira sprint -a YOUR_ISSUE_KEY -i YOUR_SPRINT_ID

tag multiple issues from JQL to a sprint . Eg. jira sprint -j YOUR_JQL_OR_JQL_SHORTCUT -i YOUR_SPRINT_ID

Usage: sprint [options]

Options: - h, --help output usage information - r, --rapidboard <name> Rapidboard to show sprints for - s, --sprint <name> Sprint to show the issues - a, --add <projIssue> Add project issue to sprint - i, --sprintId <sprintId> Id of the sprint - j, --jql <jql> Id of the sprint

Suppose you want to move all of your pending issues which are present in previous sprint and not marked done . Given that customfield_10007 corresponds to sprint. following jira jql -c "cf[10007]=1787 and assignee=aman6.jain and status not in ('invalid','done')" gives the issues which are not done in sprint with id 1787 . now you can use this jql to mark them moved to new sprint as jira sprint -i 1890 -j "cf[10007]=1787 and assignee=aman6.jain and status not in ('invalid','done')" . And all issues would move to sprint with id 1890.

searching issues

if you want to search a text in all the issues

using jira search jira jql search SEARCH_TERM

using jira jql [recommended] jira jql "summary ~ SEARCH_TERM OR description ~ SEARCH_TERM"

how to use username alias/nicknames with jira-cli

find users username

save the username alias/nickname in user_alias block of .jira-cli/config.json . for eg. if username is palashkulsh@gmail.com and you choose nickname as palash then your user_alias map would look like { "user_alias" :{ "nickname1" : "username of user 1" , "nickname2" : "username 2" } } now you can use the nickname in following commands to add watchers jira watch MPP-948 nickname1 to tag some one in comment jira comment MPP-948 "[~nickname2] you are tagged in this comment" assigning an issue to someone using nickname jira assign MPP-948 nickname1 would assign MPP-948 to nickname1 user.



finding username

to find a user's username browse to their profile on jira under their avatar/photo is a field called Username this is the user's username which you should use.



Explaining .jira-cli/config.json

auth : here the basic authentication information is stored. You would need to change it if url of your jira is changed. example block "auth" : { "token" : "AUTO_GENERATED_TOKEN_FROM_PASSWORD" , "url" : "YOUR_JIRA_URL" , "user" : "YOUR_JIRA_EMAIL" } mostly you wont need to touch this block, only when your username or password changes then you'll have to reconfigure it using jira config command.

custom_jql : here you will store the jql to get the type of issues you frequently want to see and monitor in single command. eg. jira jql reported would give the issues corresponding to jql saved against reported key in custom_jql by default. example block "custom_jql" : { "mpp" : "project=MPP and status !=done" , "reported" : "reporter=currentUser() and status not in ('Done', 'Invalid')" , }, now you can use this jql in multiple commands listing jql issues jira jql reported adding all issues in jql to a sprint id jira sprint -j reported -i SPRINT_ID

default_create : now this is part of the jira new functionality, in which you can configure templates in config.json, so when you create a new jira, default values are picked from templates and other required fields or fields which you have declared mandatory are prompted for your input.

edit_meta

options

Each command have individual usage help (using --help or -h)

Advanced options

Checkout .jira-cli/config.json for more options.

Use with Jira on-premise

In case of Jira installed on-premise, the SSL certificate is usually self-signed. The Superagent library used to make all the rest requests doesnt allow the use of self-signed certificates unless specifically added to the request. To allow for that a new config key is added: use_self_signed_certificate - it must be set to true and the file jira.crt containing the public certificate should be added to .jira-cli directory. An alternative is to add an environmental variable JIRA_CERT with the certificate file-path.

To get the Jira website ssl certificate follow these instructions: export-download-ssl-certificate-from-server-site-url

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 danpshumaker@gmail.com Copyright (c) 2013 germanrcuriel@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.