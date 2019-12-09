This is a command line client Jira API, useful to create new issues.

Getting Started

Install with npm: npm install -g jira-cl

Run it with jira [command] [arguments]

Initial Setup

When running the first time (or if you didn't create a config file), it will ask you for your Jira host, username, password and if you use 'https' protocol and a new config file will be created in ~/.jira-cli.json with this data. You can create or modify this file manually.

Documentation

To get detailed information about JIRA-CLI usage please visit the documentation which is hosted here.

License

Copyright (c) 2019 by Miguel Henao & Eduardo Henao Licensed under the MIT license.