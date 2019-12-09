openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jira-cl

by foxythemes
1.2.2 (see all)

A jira user friendly command line client

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

235

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jira-cli

This is a command line client Jira API, useful to create new issues.

jira-cli

Getting Started

  • Install with npm: npm install -g jira-cl
  • Run it with jira [command] [arguments]

Initial Setup

When running the first time (or if you didn't create a config file), it will ask you for your Jira host, username, password and if you use 'https' protocol and a new config file will be created in ~/.jira-cli.json with this data. You can create or modify this file manually.

Documentation

To get detailed information about JIRA-CLI usage please visit the documentation which is hosted here.

License

Copyright (c) 2019 by Miguel Henao & Eduardo Henao Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial