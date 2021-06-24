Jira Changelog Generator

Generates a changelog of Jira issues from your git history and, optionally, attach all issues to a release.

For example:

$ jira-changelog --range origin/prod...origin/master

Jira Tickets --------------------- * <Bug> - Unable to access date widget [DEV-1234] https://yoursite.atlassian.net/browse/DEV-1234 * <Story> - Support left-handed keyboards [DEV-5678] https://yoursite.atlassian.net/browse/DEV-5678 * <Story> - Search by location [DEV-8901] https://yoursite.atlassian.net/browse/DEV-8901 Other Commits --------------------- * <cd6f512> - Fix typo in welcome message Pending Approval --------------------- ~ None. Yay! ~

You can also have it automatically post to slack!

How it works

The script looks for Jira issue keys, surrounded by square brackets (i.e. [DEV-123] ), in the git commit logs. When it finds one, it associates that Jira issue ticket with that commit and adds it to the changelog.

Installation

npm install -g jira-changelog

JIRA setup

Before configuring the app, register a new user in Jira for the app to use to retrieve and update tickets. Then create an Auth Token for this user, which will be used for authentication. Jira no longer supports authenticating with password for API calls.

Configuration

Create a file called changelog.config.js and put it at the root of your git workspace directory. This is also where you'll call the jira-changelog command from.

Here's a simple example with sample Jira API values:

module .exports = { jira : { api : { host : 'myapp.atlassian.net' , email : 'jirauser@myapp.com' , token : 'qWoJBdlEp6pJy15fc9tGpsOOR2L5i35v' , options : {} }, } }

The token is the API token assigned to this user. To see all values supported, look at the changelog.config.js file at the root of this repo.

Use the options object to set jira-client options. See official docs for available options.

Usage

jira-changelog --range origin/prod...origin/master

Assuming you deploy from a branch named prod , this will generate a changelog with all commits after the last production deploy to the current master version (You can change the default branch names with the sourceControl.defaultRange object, in your config).

jira-changelog

Alternatively, you can specify a range (using git commit range format) in the command:

jira-changelog --range origin/prod...origin/stage

Releases

You can automatically attach a release to all Jira issues in the changelog with the --release flag. For example, let's say we want to add all issues in the changelog to the "sprint-12" release:

jira-changelog --release sprint-12

This will set the fixVersions of all issues to "sprint-12" in Jira.

Slack

The script can also automatically post the changelog to slack.

First, get an API token from Slack for your workspace: https://api.slack.com/tokens

Then add slack to your configuration file:

module .exports = { ... slack: { apiKey : 'asdlfkjasdoifuoiucvlkxjcvoixucvi' , channel : '#changelogs' }, }

Add your API token to slack.apiKey .

. slack.channel is the channel you want the script to send the changelog to.

Then simply add the --slack flag to the command:

jira-changelog --slack

API

The code used to generate the changelogs can also be used as modules in your node app. See the module source for documentation.

For example:

npm install -S jira-changelog

const Config = require ( 'jira-changelog' ).Config; const SourceControl = require ( 'jira-changelog' ).SourceControl; const Jira = require ( 'jira-changelog' ).Jira; const gitRepoPath = '/home/user/source/' const confPath = ` ${gitRepoPath} /changelog.config.js` ; const config = Config.readConfigFile( '/Users/jeremygillick/Source/app/changelog.config.js' ); const source = new SourceControl(config); const range = { from : "origin/prod" , to : "origin/master" }; source.getCommitLogs(gitRepoPath, range).then( ( commitLogs ) => { const jira = new Jira(config); jira.generate(commitLogs).then( ( changelog ) => { console .log(changelog); }); });

Tips & Tricks

Change the output

The output of the changelog is controlled by an ejs template defined in your changelog.config.js file. You can see the default template, here: https://github.com/jgillick/jira-changelog/blob/master/changelog.config.js#L95-L136

The data sent to the template looks like this:

{ jira : { baseUrl : "..." , releaseVersions : [], }, commits : { all : [], tickets : [], noTickets : [], }, tickets : { all : [], approved : [], pending : [], pendingByOwner : [], } }

The template should output data only, not perform data transformations. For that, define the transformData or transformForSlack functions.

Custom data transformation

What if you want to edit the git commit log messages to automatically add links around the ticket numbers? You can do that, and more, by defining the transformData function inside your changelog.config.js file. This function can transform all the template data, before it is sent to the template.

For example, adding a link around all ticket numbers in the git logs would look something like this (overly simplistic, for example only):

transformData: ( data ) => { data.commits.all.forEach( ( commit ) => { commit.summary = commit.summary.replace( /\[([A-Z]+\-[0-9]+)\]/ , '[<a href="https://YOU.atlassian.net/browse/$1">$1</a>]' ); }); return data; },