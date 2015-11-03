A node.js module, which provides an object oriented wrapper for the JIRA REST API.
This library is built to support version
2.0.alpha1 of the JIRA REST API.
This library is also tested with version
2 of the JIRA REST API.
It has been noted that with Jira OnDemand,
2.0.alpha1 does not work, devs
should revert to
2. If this changes, please notify us.
JIRA REST API documentation can be found here
Install with the node package manager npm:
$ npm install jira
or
Install via git clone:
$ git clone git://github.com/steves/node-jira.git
$ cd node-jira
$ npm install
JiraApi = require('jira').JiraApi;
var jira = new JiraApi('https', config.host, config.port, config.user, config.password, '2.0.alpha1');
jira.findIssue(issueNumber, function(error, issue) {
console.log('Status: ' + issue.fields.status.name);
});
Currently there is no explicit login call necessary as each API call uses Basic Authentication to authenticate.
Returns an array of remote links data.
jira.getRemoteLinks(issueKey, function(err, links) {
if (!err) {
console.log(issueKey + ' has ' + links.length + ' web links');
}
});
// create a web link to a GitHub issue
var linkData = {
"object": {
"url" : "https://github.com/steves/node-jira/issues/1",
"title": "Add getVersions and createVersion functions",
"icon" : {
"url16x16": "https://github.com/favicon.ico"
}
}
};
jira.createRemoteLink(issueKey, linkData, function (err, link) {
});
More information can be found by checking JIRA Developer documentation.
JiraApi options:
protocol<string>: Typically 'http:' or 'https:'
host<string>: The hostname for your jira server
port<int>: The port your jira server is listening on (probably
80 or
443)
user<string>: The username to log in with
password<string>: Keep it secret, keep it safe
Jira API Version<string>: Known to work with
2 and
2.0.alpha1
verbose<bool>: Log some info to the console, usually for debugging
strictSSL<bool>: Set to false if you have self-signed certs or something non-trustworthy
oauth: A dictionary of
consumer_key,
consumer_secret,
access_token and
access_token_secret to be used for OAuth authentication.
base<string>: A base slug if your JIRA instance is not at the root of
host