jinqJs

jinqJs provides a simple, leightweight & fast way to perform queries, updates and deletes on javaScript arrays, collections and web services using LINQ expressions. You can visit the jinqJs.com for more examples and demos.

TypeScript Support

Include the definition file jinqJs.d.ts

Unit Tested

All stable versions have had a 100% success rate with all 80+ unit tests.

Online Detailed API Documentation With Examples of Every Function

The full API documentation can be found here

Installing via the NuGet Package

You can start using jinqJs by simply using the NuGet package manager.

Installing the jinq module by running:

npm install -g jinq

Installing jinqJs via Bower

bower install jinqjs

Extensibility

jinqJs has a simple plug-in architecture which allows you to simply add your own functions to the jinqJs library without modifying any of the base library code. View the online documentation Extensibility section for more information.

As of version 1.3+ jinqJs is Node.js ready. You load the jinqJs module in Node.js via the following:

var jinqJs = require ( 'jinq' );

Angular 1.x Service

If angular 1.x is loaded then jinqJs is available as a service in the module 'angular-jinqjs':

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-jinqjs' ]).controller( 'demoCtrl' , [ '$jinqJs' , function ( $jinqJs ) { var result = $jinqJs.from(data).select(); }]);

Perform RUD Operations

Starting in version 1.5.1 you can perform update and delete operations.

Examples

Joining Results With A Web Service Response And A Collection

var people = [{ Name : 'Tom' , Age : 15 , Location : 'Port Jefferson' }, { Name : 'Jen' , Age : 30 , Location : 'Huntington' }, { Name : 'Diana' , Age : 5 , Location : 'Huntington' }]; var weatherSvc = 'http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?q=Huntington,NY' ; var weather = new jinqJs() .from(weatherSvc) .select( function ( row ) { return { Location : row.name, Condition : row.weather[ 0 ].description }; }); var result = new jinqJs() .from(people) .where( function ( row ) { return (row.Age > 3 && row.Location == 'Huntington' ); } ) .leftJoin(weather).on( 'Location' ) .groupBy( 'Huntington' , 'Condition' ).avg( 'Age' ) .select([{ field : 'Location' }, { field : 'Age' , text : 'Average Age' }, { field : 'Condition' }]);

RESULT | Location | Average Age | Condition | | :---------- :| :----------- :| -------------- :| | Huntington | 17 .5 | Partly Cloudy |

Performing An Asynchronous Web Service Call

new jinqJs() .from( 'http://www.telize.com/geoip' , function ( self ) { var result = self .top( 1 ) .select( 'city' , 'region' ); } );

RESULT | city | region | | :----------- :| :-------- :| | Stony Brook | New York |

Using Predicates For Complex Outer Join & Where Condition

var people = [ { Name : 'Jane' , Age : 20 , Location : 'Smithtown' }, { Name : 'Ken' , Age : 57 , Location : 'Islip' }, { Name : 'Tom' , Age : 10 , Location : 'Islip' } ]; var population = [ { Location : 'Islip' , People : 123 }, { Location : 'Melville' , People : 332 }, ]; var result = new jinqJs() .from(people) .leftJoin(population) .on( function ( left, right ) { return (left.Location === right.Location); } ) .where( function ( row ) { return ( row.Age > 15 ); }) .select( 'Name' , 'Location' , 'People' );

RESULT | Name | Location | People | |: | Jane | Smithtown | | | Ken | Islip | |

Creating Calculated Columns

function isChild ( row ) { return (row.Age < 18 ? 'Yes' : 'No' ); } var people = [ { Name : 'Jane' , Age : 20 , Location : 'Smithtown' }, { Name : 'Ken' , Age : 57 , Location : 'Islip' }, { Name : 'Tom' , Age : 10 , Location : 'Islip' } ]; var result = new jinqJs() .from(people) .orderBy( 'Age' ) .select([{ field : 'Name' }, { field : 'Age' , text : 'Your Age' }, { text : 'Is Child' , value : isChild}]); }]);

RESULT | Name | Your Age | Is Child | |: | Tom | 10 | Yes | | Jane | 20 | No | | Ken | 57 | No |

Folder Structure

jinqJs/ ├── demo/ < │ ├── index .html │ ├── README.md │ ├── script.js ├── versions/ < │ ├── v .0 .1 │ └── v.x.x ├── tests/ < │ └── index .html < ├── jinqjs-unstable.js < ├── jinqjs.js < ├── jinsjs.min.js < ├── LICENSE └── README.md

Bugs and Feature Requests

For comments, bugs or feature requests you can open an issue at New Issue.

Copyright and License

Code is released under the MIT license