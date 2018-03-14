jinqJs provides a simple, leightweight & fast way to perform queries, updates and deletes on javaScript arrays, collections and web services using LINQ expressions. You can visit the jinqJs.com for more examples and demos.
Include the definition file jinqJs.d.ts
All stable versions have had a 100% success rate with all 80+ unit tests.
The full API documentation can be found here
You can start using jinqJs by simply using the NuGet package manager.
npm install -g jinq
bower install jinqjs
jinqJs has a simple plug-in architecture which allows you to simply add your own functions to the jinqJs library without modifying any of the base library code. View the online documentation Extensibility section for more information.
As of version 1.3+ jinqJs is Node.js ready. You load the jinqJs module in Node.js via the following:
var jinqJs = require('jinq');
If angular 1.x is loaded then jinqJs is available as a service in the module 'angular-jinqjs':
angular.module('app', ['angular-jinqjs']).controller('demoCtrl', ['$jinqJs', function ($jinqJs) {
var result = $jinqJs.from(data).select();
}]);
Starting in version 1.5.1 you can perform update and delete operations.
Joining Results With A Web Service Response And A Collection
var people = [{Name: 'Tom', Age: 15, Location: 'Port Jefferson'},
{Name: 'Jen', Age: 30, Location: 'Huntington'},
{Name: 'Diana', Age: 5, Location: 'Huntington'}];
/* WEB SERVICE TO QUERY */
var weatherSvc = 'http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?q=Huntington,NY';
/* Sample use of a .select() predicate to flatten result */
/* Calling a web service to query the response */
var weather = new jinqJs()
.from(weatherSvc)
.select( function(row){
return { Location: row.name, Condition: row.weather[0].description };
});
/* Performs a join on the web service response and local collection */
var result = new jinqJs()
.from(people)
.where( function(row) { return (row.Age > 3 && row.Location == 'Huntington'); } )
.leftJoin(weather).on('Location')
.groupBy('Huntington', 'Condition').avg('Age')
.select([{field: 'Location'}, {field: 'Age', text: 'Average Age'}, {field: 'Condition'}]);
RESULT
| Location | Average Age | Condition |
|:----------:|:-----------:|--------------:|
| Huntington | 17.5 | Partly Cloudy |
Performing An Asynchronous Web Service Call
new jinqJs()
.from('http://www.telize.com/geoip',
function(self) {
var result = self
.top(1)
.select('city', 'region');
}
);
RESULT
| city | region |
|:-----------:|:--------:|
| Stony Brook | New York |
Using Predicates For Complex Outer Join & Where Condition
var people = [
{Name: 'Jane', Age: 20, Location: 'Smithtown'},
{Name: 'Ken', Age: 57, Location: 'Islip'},
{Name: 'Tom', Age: 10, Location: 'Islip'}
];
var population = [
{Location: 'Islip', People: 123},
{Location: 'Melville', People: 332},
];
var result = new jinqJs()
.from(people)
.leftJoin(population)
.on( function( left, right ) {
return (left.Location === right.Location);
} )
.where( function(row) {
return ( row.Age > 15);
})
.select('Name', 'Location', 'People');
RESULT
| Name | Location | People |
|:----:|:---------:|--------|
| Jane | Smithtown | |
| Ken | Islip | |
Creating Calculated Columns
function isChild(row) {
return (row.Age < 18 ? 'Yes' : 'No');
}
var people = [
{Name: 'Jane', Age: 20, Location: 'Smithtown'},
{Name: 'Ken', Age: 57, Location: 'Islip'},
{Name: 'Tom', Age: 10, Location: 'Islip'}
];
var result = new jinqJs()
.from(people)
.orderBy('Age')
.select([{field: 'Name'},
{field: 'Age', text: 'Your Age'},
{text: 'Is Child', value: isChild}]);
}]);
RESULT
| Name | Your Age | Is Child |
|:----:|:--------:|----------|
| Tom | 10 | Yes |
| Jane | 20 | No |
| Ken | 57 | No |
jinqJs/
├── demo/ <-- Demo code using angularJs to demonstrate some LINQ queries
│ ├── index.html
│ ├── README.md
│ ├── script.js
├── versions/ <-- A history of versions
│ ├── v.0.1
│ └── v.x.x
├── tests/ <-- Unit test using jasmine JS
│ └── index.html <-- Home page for unit test results
├── jinqjs-unstable.js <-- Current work in progress version
├── jinqjs.js <-- Will always be the latest stable version
├── jinsjs.min.js <-- Latest minified stable version
├── LICENSE
└── README.md
For comments, bugs or feature requests you can open an issue at New Issue.
Code is released under the MIT license