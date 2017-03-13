jinja2 / nunjucks loader for webpack

Nunjucks

Require your nunjucks templates to precompile them. They will be available in the global window.nunjucksPrecompiled object, as per nunjucks-fashion.

require ( './myTemplate.jinja' ); ... var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment(); var template = environment.render( 'myTemplate.jinja' );

Nested requires will be followed (extends, includes, ...)

You'll need to adapt your Nunjucks template loader, to accommodate for the fact that your template might we avalaible after your instanciate your environment.

var PrecompiledLoader = Nunjucks.Loader.extend( { getSource : function ( name ) { return { src : { type : 'code' , obj : window .nunjucksPrecompiled[ name ] }, path : name }; } } ); var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment( [ new PrecompiledLoader() ] );

Jinja2

If your render your jinja2/nunjucks template server-side, your might want to parse your templates to find dependencies declared in your templates and have webpack generate a module for them (images, css, svg ...). You can do so using the require filter.

{{ 'myImage.png' | require }} {{ 'myStyle.css' | require }}

You need to configure loaders for these filetypes too. (Take a look at the file-loader.)

To include the generated assets in your filter, create a custom filter in your backend. Eg in Python:

def require (path) : assetmap = get_assetmap() try : return assetmap[ 'assets' ][path] except KeyError: raise Exception( 'Couldn\'t require asset {}' .format(path))

Config

You can define the root path of your templates in the loader query in your webpack config.

... module : { loaders: [ { test: /\.jinja$/ , loader: 'jinja-loader' , query: { root: /path/ to/templates } } ] } ...

You can specify a config key with the path to a module for adding additional configuration to the nunjucks environment:

```javascript const markdown = require ( 'nunjucks-markdown' ); module.exports = function (env) { markdown.register(env); } ... module: { loaders: [ { test: /\.jinja$/, loader: 'jinja-loader' , query: { root: /path/to/templates, config: /path/to/nunjucks.loader.config.js } } ] } ...

LICENSE

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)