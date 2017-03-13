Require your nunjucks templates to precompile them.
They will be available in the global
window.nunjucksPrecompiled object,
as per nunjucks-fashion.
require('./myTemplate.jinja');
...
var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment();
var template = environment.render('myTemplate.jinja');
Nested requires will be followed (extends, includes, ...)
You'll need to adapt your Nunjucks template loader, to accommodate for the fact that your template might we avalaible after your instanciate your environment.
// The default WebLoader requires the precompiled templates to be available right
// during the init method. Because we load some templates asynchronously, some templates
// might be added to the `window` global after that.
// To avoid this issue, we need a loader that checks the `window` object every time.
var PrecompiledLoader = Nunjucks.Loader.extend( {
getSource: function ( name ) {
return {
src: {
type: 'code',
obj: window.nunjucksPrecompiled[ name ]
},
path: name
};
}
} );
var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment( [
new PrecompiledLoader()
] );
If your render your jinja2/nunjucks template server-side, your might want to parse your
templates to find dependencies declared in your templates and have webpack generate a
module for them (images, css, svg ...).
You can do so using the
require filter.
{{ 'myImage.png' | require }}
{{ 'myStyle.css' | require }}
You need to configure loaders for these filetypes too. (Take a look at the file-loader.)
To include the generated assets in your filter, create a custom filter in your backend. Eg in Python:
def require(path):
assetmap = get_assetmap() # retrieve the assetmap, for example using the [AssetMapPlugin](https://github.com/mtscout6/asset-map-webpack-plugin)
try:
return assetmap['assets'][path]
except KeyError:
raise Exception('Couldn\'t require asset {}'.format(path))
You can define the root path of your templates in the loader query in your webpack config.
...
module: {
loaders: [ {
// jinja/nunjucks templates
test: /\.jinja$/,
loader: 'jinja-loader',
query: {
root: /path/to/templates
}
} ]
}
...
You can specify a
config key with the path to a module for adding additional configuration to the nunjucks environment:
```javascript
// nunjucks.loader.config.js
const markdown = require('nunjucks-markdown');
module.exports = function(env) {
markdown.register(env);
}
// webpack.config.js
...
module: {
loaders: [ {
// jinja/nunjucks templates
test: /\.jinja$/,
loader: 'jinja-loader',
query: {
root: /path/to/templates,
config: /path/to/nunjucks.loader.config.js
}
} ]
}
...