openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jl

jinja-loader

by Pierre-Antoine Passet
0.0.8 (see all)

Jinja / Nunjucks loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jinja2 / nunjucks loader for webpack

Nunjucks

Require your nunjucks templates to precompile them. They will be available in the global window.nunjucksPrecompiled object, as per nunjucks-fashion.

require('./myTemplate.jinja');

...

var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment();
var template = environment.render('myTemplate.jinja');

Nested requires will be followed (extends, includes, ...)

You'll need to adapt your Nunjucks template loader, to accommodate for the fact that your template might we avalaible after your instanciate your environment.

    // The default WebLoader requires the precompiled templates to be available right
    // during the init method. Because we load some templates asynchronously, some templates
    // might be added to the `window` global after that.
    // To avoid this issue, we need a loader that checks the `window` object every time.
    var PrecompiledLoader = Nunjucks.Loader.extend( {

        getSource: function ( name ) {
            return {
                src: {
                    type: 'code',
                    obj: window.nunjucksPrecompiled[ name ]
                },
                path: name
            };
        }

    } );

    var environment = new Nunjucks.Environment( [
        new PrecompiledLoader()
    ] );

Jinja2

If your render your jinja2/nunjucks template server-side, your might want to parse your templates to find dependencies declared in your templates and have webpack generate a module for them (images, css, svg ...). You can do so using the require filter.

{{ 'myImage.png' | require }}
{{ 'myStyle.css' | require }}

You need to configure loaders for these filetypes too. (Take a look at the file-loader.)

To include the generated assets in your filter, create a custom filter in your backend. Eg in Python:

def require(path):
    assetmap = get_assetmap()  # retrieve the assetmap, for example using the [AssetMapPlugin](https://github.com/mtscout6/asset-map-webpack-plugin)

    try:
        return assetmap['assets'][path]
    except KeyError:
        raise Exception('Couldn\'t require asset {}'.format(path))

Config

You can define the root path of your templates in the loader query in your webpack config.

...
module: {
    loaders: [ {
        // jinja/nunjucks templates
        test: /\.jinja$/,
        loader: 'jinja-loader',
        query: {
            root: /path/to/templates
        }
    } ]
}
...

You can specify a config key with the path to a module for adding additional configuration to the nunjucks environment:

```javascript
// nunjucks.loader.config.js
const markdown = require('nunjucks-markdown');

module.exports = function(env) {
    markdown.register(env);
}


// webpack.config.js
...
module: {
    loaders: [ {
        // jinja/nunjucks templates
        test: /\.jinja$/,
        loader: 'jinja-loader',
        query: {
            root: /path/to/templates,
            config: /path/to/nunjucks.loader.config.js
        }
    } ]
}
...

LICENSE

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial