jinabox.js is a lightweight, customizable set of components for querying and displaying results from Jina flows. You can use it for searching text, images, videos, audio or any kind of data with a Jina backend.

Features

<jina-searchbar></jina-searchbar> perform queries and view results in a single component

<jina-results></jina-results> place results from searchbar in a separate area

<jina-floater></jina-floater> standalone floating icon to enable searches from anywhere in the application

<jina-floater-chat></jina-floater-chat> jina floater in the style of a chat application

Easy-to-use web components for Jina search backend

Users can drag and drop multi-modal data as search queries

Webcam and microphone support (in progress, contributions welcome! ❤️)

Visualize search results in a dropdown list or separate container

Highly customizable

jinabox.js in Action

Spin up a Jina Docker Image

jinabox.js is a frontend for querying Jina flows. You will need to spin up a Jina backend to get search results. Based on what you want to search, run one of our example Jina backends:

Pokedex (real image data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.bitsearch-pokedex search

Southpark (real text data): docker run -p 45678:45678 jinaai/hub.app.distilbert-southpark

MP4 mock (placeholder video data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.mp4 search

Wav mock (placeholder audio data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.sound search

Open jinabox.js in your Browser

Just go to https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/ in your browser to open up the search interface.

Set Server Endpoint

Based on the Docker port you are exposing (i.e. 65481 or 45678 in above Docker images), set jinabox's server endpoint to:

http :

Important: If you are using a remote endpoint (non-localhost), make sure it is using HTTPS, not HTTP. Otherwise, JinaBox will not be able to make requests to your flow.

Start Searching!

Drag and drop images, video, or audio, or type in text to search.

Adding jinabox.js to Your Project

In your HTML source, include the minified script and initialize it with your endpoint:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jinabox" > </ script > < script > jb = window .JinaBox jb.init( 'http://localhost:65481/api/search' ); </ script >

Then add the jinabox web components into your application:

< jina-searchbar > </ jina-searchbar > < jina-floater > </ jina-floater >

Now you can drag anything from anywhere (local/browser/webpage) to it and conduct the search.

Ready to learn Jina? Read our 101 tutorials.

Installation via package manager

npm install jinabox

or

yarn add jinabox

Supported MIME types

MIME type Input (Query) Output (Result) Description text Typing List only Text-only data including any human-readable content, source code, or textual data such as comma-separated value (CSV) formatted data. Examples include text/plain , text/csv , and text/html . image Drag-and-drop <img> Containers in list/grid view Image or graphical data including both bitmap and vector still images as well as animated versions of still image formats like animated GIF or APNG. Common examples are image/jpeg , image/png , and image/svg+xml . video Drag-and-drop, webcam <video> containers in list/grid view Video data or files, such as MP4 movies ( video/mp4 ). audio Drag-and-drop, webcam, mic <audio> containers in list view Audio or music data. Examples include audio/mpeg , audio/vorbis .

Configuration

Play with and preview jinabox configurations here: https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/

Setting Default Type Description theme default string Color theme: default , persian , pompelmo , honeybee searchIcon color string Searchbar icon: color , mono , inverse , or a URL showDropzone true boolean Show expanding drop zone when dragging files resultsLocation dropdown string Where to display results: dropdown or external . When selecting external, results will be rendered in the element corresponding to the results-area-id resultsAreaId jina-results-area string ID of where results will be rendered if resultsLocation is set to external typewriterEffect false boolean Enable typewriter effect on the placeholder typewriterDelayItem 1000 number Time (ms) delay between every placeholder switch when typewriterEffect is enabled typewriterDelayCharacter 50 number Time (ms) delay between each character when typwriterEffect is enabled userMediaHeight 500 number Webcam feed and capture height userMediaWidth 300 number Webcam feed and capture width acceptAudio true boolean Allow search with audio queries acceptVideo true boolean Allow search with video queries acceptText true boolean Allow search with text queries acceptImage true boolean Allow search with image queries

Expected Response Structure

jinabox.js expects query responses to contain either of the following structures

{ "search" : { "docs" : [ { "topkResults" : [ { "matchDoc" : { "docId" : 14704 , "weight" : 1 , "uri" : "data:image/png;charset=utf,..." , "mimeType" : "image/png" } } ], "uri" : "data:image/jpeg;..." , "mimeType" : "image/jpeg" } ] } }

or

{ "search" : { "docs" : [ { "matches" : [ { "docId" : 14704 , "weight" : 1 , "uri" : "data:image/png;charset=utf,..." , "mimeType" : "image/png" } ], "uri" : "data:image/jpeg;..." , "mimeType" : "image/jpeg" } ] } }

Browser Support

jinabox.js runs on modern browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari (desktop and mobile) and Opera. Certain features (like recording audio/video) are not available on all browsers and jinabox will make these features available accordingly.

Troubleshooting

SSL Error on Localhost

Try http://localhost:65481/api/search , make sure to use http and localhost , instead of 0.0.0.0 .

Requests hanging or failing

Query your api with curl to ensure it is properly receiving, processing, and responding to requests. Ensure responses meet jinabox expected response structure.

Contributing

We welcome all kinds of contributions from the open-source community, individuals and partners. We owe our success to your active involvement.

Community

Code of conduct - play nicely with the Jina community

Slack workspace - join #general on our Slack to meet the team and ask questions

YouTube channel - subscribe to the latest video tutorials, release demos, webinars and presentations.

LinkedIn - get to know Jina AI as a company and find job opportunities

- follow and interact with us using hashtag #JinaSearch

- follow and interact with us using hashtag Company - know more about our company and how we are fully committed to open-source.

Open Governance

As part of our open governance model, we host Jina's Engineering All Hands in public. This Zoom meeting recurs monthly on the second Tuesday of each month, at 14:00-15:30 (CET). Everyone can join in via the following calendar invite.

The meeting will also be live-streamed and later published to our YouTube channel.

Join Us

Jina is an open-source project. We are hiring full-stack developers, evangelists, and PMs to build the next neural search ecosystem in open source.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Jina AI Limited. All rights reserved.

Jina is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.