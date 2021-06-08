jinabox.js is a lightweight, customizable set of components for querying and displaying results from Jina flows. You can use it for searching text, images, videos, audio or any kind of data with a Jina backend.
<jina-searchbar></jina-searchbar>
<jina-results></jina-results>
<jina-floater></jina-floater>
<jina-floater-chat></jina-floater-chat>
jinabox.js is a frontend for querying Jina flows. You will need to spin up a Jina backend to get search results. Based on what you want to search, run one of our example Jina backends:
docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.bitsearch-pokedex search
docker run -p 45678:45678 jinaai/hub.app.distilbert-southpark
docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.mp4 search
docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.sound search
Just go to https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/ in your browser to open up the search interface.
Based on the Docker port you are exposing (i.e.
65481 or
45678 in above Docker images), set jinabox's server endpoint to:
http://localhost:<port_number>/api/search
Important: If you are using a remote endpoint (non-localhost), make sure it is using HTTPS, not HTTP. Otherwise, JinaBox will not be able to make requests to your flow.
Drag and drop images, video, or audio, or type in text to search.
In your HTML source, include the minified script and initialize it with your endpoint:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jinabox"></script>
<script>
jb = window.JinaBox
jb.init('http://localhost:65481/api/search'); // http://localhost:65481/api/search is the endpoint of the REST gateway of a Jina flow with REST enabled.
</script>
Then add the jinabox web components into your application:
<jina-searchbar></jina-searchbar>
<!--or-->
<jina-floater></jina-floater>
Now you can drag anything from anywhere (local/browser/webpage) to it and conduct the search.
Ready to learn Jina? Read our 101 tutorials.
npm install jinabox
or
yarn add jinabox
|MIME type
|Input (Query)
|Output (Result)
|Description
text
|Typing
|List only
|Text-only data including any human-readable content, source code, or textual data such as comma-separated value (CSV) formatted data. Examples include
text/plain,
text/csv, and
text/html.
image
|Drag-and-drop
<img> Containers in list/grid view
|Image or graphical data including both bitmap and vector still images as well as animated versions of still image formats like animated GIF or APNG. Common examples are
image/jpeg,
image/png, and
image/svg+xml.
video
|Drag-and-drop, webcam
<video> containers in list/grid view
|Video data or files, such as MP4 movies (
video/mp4).
audio
|Drag-and-drop, webcam, mic
<audio> containers in list view
|Audio or music data. Examples include
audio/mpeg,
audio/vorbis.
Play with and preview jinabox configurations here: https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/
|Setting
|Default
|Type
|Description
theme
default
|string
|Color theme:
default,
persian,
pompelmo,
honeybee
searchIcon
color
|string
|Searchbar icon:
color,
mono,
inverse, or a URL
showDropzone
true
|boolean
|Show expanding drop zone when dragging files
resultsLocation
dropdown
|string
|Where to display results:
dropdown or
external. When selecting external, results will be rendered in the element corresponding to the
results-area-id
resultsAreaId
jina-results-area
|string
|ID of where results will be rendered if
resultsLocation is set to
external
typewriterEffect
false
|boolean
|Enable typewriter effect on the placeholder
typewriterDelayItem
1000
|number
|Time (ms) delay between every placeholder switch when
typewriterEffect is enabled
typewriterDelayCharacter
50
|number
|Time (ms) delay between each character when
typwriterEffect is enabled
userMediaHeight
500
|number
|Webcam feed and capture height
userMediaWidth
300
|number
|Webcam feed and capture width
acceptAudio
true
|boolean
|Allow search with audio queries
acceptVideo
true
|boolean
|Allow search with video queries
acceptText
true
|boolean
|Allow search with text queries
acceptImage
true
|boolean
|Allow search with image queries
jinabox.js expects query responses to contain either of the following structures
{
"search": {
"docs": [
{
"topkResults": [
{
"matchDoc": {
"docId": 14704,
"weight": 1,
"uri": "data:image/png;charset=utf,...",
"mimeType":"image/png"
}
}
],
"uri":"data:image/jpeg;...",
"mimeType":"image/jpeg"
}
]
}
}
or
{
"search": {
"docs": [
{
"matches": [
{
"docId": 14704,
"weight": 1,
"uri": "data:image/png;charset=utf,...",
"mimeType":"image/png"
}
],
"uri":"data:image/jpeg;...",
"mimeType":"image/jpeg"
}
]
}
}
jinabox.js runs on modern browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari (desktop and mobile) and Opera. Certain features (like recording audio/video) are not available on all browsers and jinabox will make these features available accordingly.
Try
http://localhost:65481/api/search, make sure to use
http and
localhost, instead of
0.0.0.0.
Query your api with
curl to ensure it is properly receiving, processing, and responding to requests. Ensure responses meet
jinabox expected response structure.
