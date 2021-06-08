openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jinabox

by jina-ai
0.1.50 (see all)

A lightweight, customizable omnibox in Javascript, for use with a Jina backend.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jinabox.js banner

npm npm bundle size Jina Jina Box

jinabox.js is a lightweight, customizable set of components for querying and displaying results from Jina flows. You can use it for searching text, images, videos, audio or any kind of data with a Jina backend.

Features

  • <jina-searchbar></jina-searchbar>
    • perform queries and view results in a single component
  • <jina-results></jina-results>
    • place results from searchbar in a separate area
  • <jina-floater></jina-floater>
    • standalone floating icon to enable searches from anywhere in the application
  • <jina-floater-chat></jina-floater-chat>
    • jina floater in the style of a chat application
  • Easy-to-use web components for Jina search backend
  • Users can drag and drop multi-modal data as search queries
  • Webcam and microphone support (in progress, contributions welcome! ❤️)
  • Visualize search results in a dropdown list or separate container
  • Highly customizable

jinabox.js in Action

Spin up a Jina Docker Image

jinabox.js is a frontend for querying Jina flows. You will need to spin up a Jina backend to get search results. Based on what you want to search, run one of our example Jina backends:

  • Pokedex (real image data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.bitsearch-pokedex search
  • Southpark (real text data): docker run -p 45678:45678 jinaai/hub.app.distilbert-southpark
  • MP4 mock (placeholder video data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.mp4 search
  • Wav mock (placeholder audio data): docker run -p 65481:65481 -e "JINA_PORT=65481" jinaai/hub.app.iomock.sound search

Open jinabox.js in your Browser

Just go to https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/ in your browser to open up the search interface.

Set Server Endpoint

Based on the Docker port you are exposing (i.e. 65481 or 45678 in above Docker images), set jinabox's server endpoint to:

http://localhost:<port_number>/api/search

Important: If you are using a remote endpoint (non-localhost), make sure it is using HTTPS, not HTTP. Otherwise, JinaBox will not be able to make requests to your flow.

Start Searching!

Drag and drop images, video, or audio, or type in text to search.

Adding jinabox.js to Your Project

In your HTML source, include the minified script and initialize it with your endpoint:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/jinabox"></script>
<script>
    jb = window.JinaBox
    jb.init('http://localhost:65481/api/search');  // http://localhost:65481/api/search is the endpoint of the REST gateway of a Jina flow with REST enabled.
</script>

Then add the jinabox web components into your application:

<jina-searchbar></jina-searchbar>

<!--or-->

<jina-floater></jina-floater>

Now you can drag anything from anywhere (local/browser/webpage) to it and conduct the search.

Ready to learn Jina? Read our 101 tutorials.

Installation via package manager

npm install jinabox

or

yarn add jinabox

Supported MIME types

MIME typeInput (Query)Output (Result)Description
textTypingList onlyText-only data including any human-readable content, source code, or textual data such as comma-separated value (CSV) formatted data. Examples include text/plain, text/csv, and text/html.
imageDrag-and-drop<img> Containers in list/grid viewImage or graphical data including both bitmap and vector still images as well as animated versions of still image formats like animated GIF or APNG. Common examples are image/jpeg, image/png, and image/svg+xml.
videoDrag-and-drop, webcam<video> containers in list/grid viewVideo data or files, such as MP4 movies (video/mp4).
audioDrag-and-drop, webcam, mic<audio> containers in list viewAudio or music data. Examples include audio/mpeg, audio/vorbis.

Configuration

Play with and preview jinabox configurations here: https://jina.ai/jinabox.js/

SettingDefaultTypeDescription
themedefaultstringColor theme: default, persian, pompelmo, honeybee
searchIconcolorstringSearchbar icon: color, mono, inverse, or a URL
showDropzonetruebooleanShow expanding drop zone when dragging files
resultsLocationdropdownstringWhere to display results: dropdown or external. When selecting external, results will be rendered in the element corresponding to the results-area-id
resultsAreaIdjina-results-areastringID of where results will be rendered if resultsLocation is set to external
typewriterEffectfalsebooleanEnable typewriter effect on the placeholder
typewriterDelayItem1000numberTime (ms) delay between every placeholder switch when typewriterEffect is enabled
typewriterDelayCharacter50numberTime (ms) delay between each character when typwriterEffect is enabled
userMediaHeight500numberWebcam feed and capture height
userMediaWidth300numberWebcam feed and capture width
acceptAudiotruebooleanAllow search with audio queries
acceptVideotruebooleanAllow search with video queries
acceptTexttruebooleanAllow search with text queries
acceptImagetruebooleanAllow search with image queries

Expected Response Structure

jinabox.js expects query responses to contain either of the following structures

{
  "search": {
    "docs": [
      {
        "topkResults": [
          {
            "matchDoc": {
              "docId": 14704,
              "weight": 1,
              "uri": "data:image/png;charset=utf,...",
              "mimeType":"image/png"
            }
          }
        ],
        "uri":"data:image/jpeg;...",
        "mimeType":"image/jpeg"
      }
    ]
  }
}

or

{
  "search": {
    "docs": [
      {
        "matches": [
          {
            "docId": 14704,
            "weight": 1,
            "uri": "data:image/png;charset=utf,...",
            "mimeType":"image/png"
          }
        ],
        "uri":"data:image/jpeg;...",
        "mimeType":"image/jpeg"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Browser Support

jinabox.js runs on modern browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari (desktop and mobile) and Opera. Certain features (like recording audio/video) are not available on all browsers and jinabox will make these features available accordingly.

Troubleshooting

SSL Error on Localhost

Try http://localhost:65481/api/search, make sure to use http and localhost, instead of 0.0.0.0.

Requests hanging or failing

Query your api with curl to ensure it is properly receiving, processing, and responding to requests. Ensure responses meet jinabox expected response structure.

Contributing

We welcome all kinds of contributions from the open-source community, individuals and partners. We owe our success to your active involvement.

Community

  • Code of conduct - play nicely with the Jina community
  • Slack workspace - join #general on our Slack to meet the team and ask questions
  • YouTube channel - subscribe to the latest video tutorials, release demos, webinars and presentations.
  • LinkedIn - get to know Jina AI as a company and find job opportunities
  • Twitter Follow - follow and interact with us using hashtag #JinaSearch
  • Company - know more about our company and how we are fully committed to open-source.

Open Governance

As part of our open governance model, we host Jina's Engineering All Hands in public. This Zoom meeting recurs monthly on the second Tuesday of each month, at 14:00-15:30 (CET). Everyone can join in via the following calendar invite.

The meeting will also be live-streamed and later published to our YouTube channel.

Join Us

Jina is an open-source project. We are hiring full-stack developers, evangelists, and PMs to build the next neural search ecosystem in open source.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Jina AI Limited. All rights reserved.

Jina is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial