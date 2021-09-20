Lightweight version of Jimp compiled with vercel/ncc
This package has 27x smaller install size with all features of original jimp (Jimp install size is ~33.8MB) by bundling all
node_modules and removing extra files.
Install and import/require
jimp-compact instead of
jimp npm package.
# npm
npm i jimp-compact
# yarn
yarn add jimp-compact
// ESM
import Jimp from 'jimp-compact'
// CJS
const Jimp = require('jimp-compact')
See jimp docs for full usage.
In order to make typescript working, you need to (also) install
jimp in
devDependencies!
Track issue via #39 and #42.
MIT - Based on Jimp