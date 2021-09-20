openbase logo
jimp-compact

by unjs
0.16.1-2 (see all)

✏️ Lightweight version of Jimp -- An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node.js

Readme

✏️ Jimp Compact

npm version npm downloads install size

Lightweight version of Jimp compiled with vercel/ncc

Why?

This package has 27x smaller install size with all features of original jimp (Jimp install size is ~33.8MB) by bundling all node_modules and removing extra files.

Usage

Install and import/require jimp-compact instead of jimp npm package.

# npm
npm i jimp-compact

# yarn
yarn add jimp-compact

// ESM
import Jimp from 'jimp-compact'

// CJS
const Jimp = require('jimp-compact')

See jimp docs for full usage.

Known Issues

In order to make typescript working, you need to (also) install jimp in devDependencies! Track issue via #39 and #42.

License

MIT - Based on Jimp

