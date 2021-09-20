✏️ Jimp Compact

Lightweight version of Jimp compiled with vercel/ncc

This package has 27x smaller install size with all features of original jimp (Jimp install size is ~33.8MB) by bundling all node_modules and removing extra files.

Usage

Install and import/require jimp-compact instead of jimp npm package.

npm i jimp-compact yarn add jimp-compact

import Jimp from 'jimp-compact' const Jimp = require ( 'jimp-compact' )

See jimp docs for full usage.

Known Issues

In order to make typescript working, you need to (also) install jimp in devDependencies ! Track issue via #39 and #42.

License

MIT - Based on Jimp