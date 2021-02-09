JavaScript Image Manipulation Program
An image processing library for Node written entirely in JavaScript, with zero native dependencies.
Notice of potentially breaking change
As of v0.10.4, core-js is no longer included with jimp or its extensions. If you rely on core-js, install it with either
yarn add core-jsor
npm i core-js
Installation:
npm install --save jimp
API documentation can be found in the main jimp package
🔨 cli - Jimp as a CLI program. Can load and run all plugins
If you want to extend jimp or omit types or functions visit @jimp/custom.
Basically clone, change, test, push and pull request.
Please read the CONTRIBUTING documentation.
Jimp is licensed under the MIT license. Open Sans is licensed under the Apache license
One of the decent image processing library available for nodej.JS based applications used to convert or resize the images. I am using this library to generate the thumbnails of the uploaded images. Output wise it is good and performance wise it is not that good. It is eating most of the CPU and memory. Also getting some exceptions for few images and unable to identify the exact issue.
When you need everything running on nodejs and less other dependencies this is your goto package. But This is slower than other similar packages which depend upon native libraries and are fast. Documentation is great and it easy to get started with, but if you are looking for speed than it might be lagging. It has great methods for image manipulation and it super easy to use.
Extremely slow, should not be used for batch image pocessing. Though it's easy to install and no need for C++ depenedency
Pure Javascript image manipulation library that's easy to install and works everywhere, but quite slow. We use `sharp` (which uses the native libvips) to do image resizing much more quickly on servers.