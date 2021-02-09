Jimp JavaScript Image Manipulation Program An image processing library for Node written entirely in JavaScript, with zero native dependencies.

Notice of potentially breaking change As of v0.10.4, core-js is no longer included with jimp or its extensions. If you rely on core-js, install it with either yarn add core-js or npm i core-js

Installation

Installation: npm install --save jimp

API documentation can be found in the main jimp package

🔨 cli - Jimp as a CLI program. Can load and run all plugins

Supported Image Types

Image Manipulation Methods (Default Plugins)

blit - Blit an image onto another.

blur - Quickly blur an image.

color - Various color manipulation methods.

contain - Contain an image within a height and width.

cover - Scale the image so the given width and height keeping the aspect ratio.

displace - Displaces the image based on a displacement map

dither - Apply a dither effect to an image.

flip - Flip an image along it's x or y axis.

gaussian - Hardcore blur.

invert - Invert an images colors

mask - Mask one image with another.

normalize - Normalize the colors in an image

print - Print text onto an image

resize - Resize an image.

rotate - Rotate an image.

scale - Uniformly scales the image by a factor.

Extra Plugins

circle - Creates a circle out of an image.

shadow - Creates a shadow on an image.

fisheye - Apply a fisheye effect to an image.

threshold - Lighten an image. Good for scanned drawing and signatures.

Custom Jimp

If you want to extend jimp or omit types or functions visit @jimp/custom.

Add file-types or switch encoder/decoders

Add add/remove plugins (image manipulation methods)

Contributing

Basically clone, change, test, push and pull request.

Please read the CONTRIBUTING documentation.

License

Jimp is licensed under the MIT license. Open Sans is licensed under the Apache license

Project Using Jimp

