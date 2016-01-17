openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jif

jif

by Contra
1.0.1 (see all)

Dead simple ternary or if/else replacement

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

139

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jif NPM version Downloads

Information

  • Dead simple ternary or if/else replacement.
  • All arguments (conditions, ifTrue, and ifFalse) can be either a value or a function which returns a value.
  • Super useful for cleaning up JSX, which doesn't allow use of if/else.

Install

npm install jif --save

jif(condition[, ifTrue, ifFalse])

ES6

import jif from 'jif'

const truthy = true
const falsey = false

// lets get started with some primitives...
jif(truthy, 123, 456) // 123
jif(falsey, 123, 456) // 456

// and now some functions!
jif(truthy, () => 123) // 123
jif(falsey, () => 123) // undefined

ES5

var jif = require('jif');

var truthy = true;
var falsey = false;

// lets get started with some primitives...
jif(truthy, 123, 456); // 123
jif(falsey, 123, 456); // 456

// and now some functions!
jif(truthy, function(){
  return 123;
}); // 123
jif(falsey, function(){
  return 123;
}); // undefined

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial