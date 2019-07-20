openbase logo
jhipster-uml

by jhipster
2.0.3 (see all)

UML support for JHipster

122

GitHub Stars

261

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

Readme

version Azure DevOps Build Status Build Status Dependencies status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

Welcome to JHipster UML!

Please note that this project is deprecated and shouldn't be used anymore.

Instead, we suggest you use the JDL export feature of this project to export your XMI files to a JDL file that you can use and make models of your entities with JDL Studio.

To learn more about the JDL, head here.

Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre-populated here.

This project's main goal is to bring support of UML (more precisely, XMI) files (from various editors) to JHipster so that it can read the files, without you answering the questions.

You'll be able to create your entities by supplying a UML file (made with your favorite editor, if it supports XMI) to JHipster, and we'll take care of creating your entities for you!

We support: Modelio, UML Designer and GenMyModel. Moreover, we can convert your XMI file to a JDL one, so that you can use it with JDL Studio!

Sparx EA UML models can also be converted to JDL thanks to the awesome work available here made by Guillaume Finance.

For more information, visit our Wiki page in JHipster's wiki.

