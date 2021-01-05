openbase logo
jhipster-core

by jhipster
7.3.4 (see all)

JHipster Domain Language, used by JHipster UML and JDL-Studio to generate entities

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

340

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Readme

Warning

This repository is being discontinued. Its source code is being merged in the generator's repo (https://github.com/jhipster/generator-jhipster/pull/11694). New PRs in this repo won't be merged.

Welcome to the official repository of everything common to JHipster and its projects, like the JDL (JHipster Domain Language).

Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre-populated here. For feature requests and queries you can use this template.

Contributing to JHipster-Core

For more details about the project structure and detailed examples on how to update JDL please refer our documentation pages.

Releasing

  1. Commit any changes done, to ensure working directory is clean
  2. Run the release script - You need to be logged into NPM
    • To release a patch version, simply run npm run release-patch
    • To release a minor version, simply run npm run release-minor
    • To release a major version, simply run npm run release-major

