✌️:3rd_place_medal: Check the next branch for Vue3 support

Manage HTML metadata in Vue.js components with SSR support

< template > ... </ template > < script > export default { metaInfo : { title : 'My Example App' , titleTemplate : '%s - Yay!' , htmlAttrs : { lang : 'en' , amp : true } } } </ script >

< html lang = "en" amp > < head > < title > My Example App - Yay! </ title > ... </ head >

Introduction

Vue Meta is a Vue.js plugin that allows you to manage your app's metadata. It is inspired by and works similar as react-helmet for react. However, instead of setting your data as props passed to a proprietary component, you simply export it as part of your component's data using the metaInfo property.

These properties, when set on a deeply nested component, will cleverly overwrite their parent components' metaInfo , thereby enabling custom info for each top-level view as well as coupling metadata directly to deeply nested subcomponents for more maintainable code.

Documentation

Please find the documention on https://vue-meta.nuxtjs.org

Examples

Installation

Yarn

$ yarn add vue-meta

npm

$ npm install vue-meta --save

Download / CDN

Use the download links below - if you want a previous version, check the instructions at https://unpkg.com.

Latest version: https://unpkg.com/vue-meta/dist/vue-meta.min.js

Latest v1.x version: https://unpkg.com/vue-meta@1/dist/vue-meta.min.js

Uncompressed:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-meta/dist/vue-meta.js" > </ script >

Minified:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-meta/dist/vue-meta.min.js" > </ script >

Quick Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMeta from 'vue-meta' Vue.use(VueMeta, { refreshOnceOnNavigation : true })

If you wish to create your app even more quickly, take a look at the following frameworks which use vue-meta

Nuxt.js - The Vue.js Progressive Framework

Gridsome - The Vue.js JAMstack Framework

Ream - Framework for building universal web app and static website in Vue.js

Vue-Storefront - PWA for eCommerce

Factor JS - Extension-first VueJS platform for front-end developers.

How to translate documentation

Thanks for your interest in translating the documentation. As our docs are based on VuePress, we recommend to have a look at their docs about internationalization as well

Here are the steps you will need to take:

Clone this repository

Create a new branch

Browse to /docs/

Create a folder with the language code you will add a translation for (eg /zh/ )

) Copy all *.md files and the folders api , faq , and guide to that folder

files and the folders , , and to that folder Translate the copied files in your language folder

Edit .vuepress/config.yml and add a config section for your locale in both locales as themeConfig.locales

and add a config section for your locale in both as Test your translation by running the docs dev server with yarn docs

Create a pull request with your changes

Receive eternal gratefulness from your fellow language speakers ❤️

Old versions

Click here if you are looking for the old v1 readme

License

MIT