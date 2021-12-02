pool 0 Limit the number of messages appearing at a given time to the number in the pool.

header empty Optional header to prefix the message, this is often helpful for associating messages to each other.

group empty A css class to be applied to notifications when they are created, useful for 'grouping' notifications by a css selector.

sticky false When set to true a message will stick to the screen until it is intentionally closed by the user.

position top-right Designates a class which is applied to the jGrowl container and controls its position on the screen. By Default there are five options available, top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right, center. This must be changed in the defaults before the startup method is called.

appendTo body The element where our jGrowl messages are appended to. The default is body but feel free to define another one.

glue after Designates whether a jGrowl notification should be appended to the container after all notifications, or whether it should be prepended to the container before all notifications. Options are after or before.

theme default A CSS class designating custom styling for this particular message, intended for use with jQuery UI.

themeState highlight A CSS class designating custom styling for this particular message and its state, intended for use with jQuery UI.

corners 10px If the corners jQuery plugin is include this option specifies the curvature radius to be used for the notifications as they are created.

check 250 The frequency that jGrowl should check for messages to be scrubbed from the screen.This must be changed in the defaults before the startup method is called.

life 3000 The lifespan of a non-sticky message on the screen.

closeDuration normal The animation speed used to close a notification.

openDuration normal The animation speed used to open a notification.

easing swing The easing method to be used with the animation for opening and closing a notification.

closer true Whether or not the close-all button should be used when more then one notification appears on the screen. Optionally this property can be set to a function which will be used as a callback when the close all button is clicked. This must be changed in the defaults before the startup method is called.

closeTemplate × This content is used for the individual notification close links that are added to the corner of a notification. This must be changed in the defaults before the startup method is called.

closerTemplate <div>[ close all ]</div> This content is used for the close-all link that is added to the bottom of a jGrowl container when it contains more than one notification. This must be changed in the defaults before the startup method is called.

log function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used before anything is done with the notification. This is intended to be used if the user would like to have some type of logging mechanism for all notifications passed to jGrowl. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

beforeOpen function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used before a new notification is opened. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

afterOpen function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used after a new notification is opened. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

open function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used when a new notification is opened. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notifications message and its option object.

beforeClose function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used before a new notification is closed. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

close function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used when a new notification is closed. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

click function(e,m,o) {} Callback to be used when a notification is clicked. This callback receives the notification's DOM context, the notification's message and its option object.

animateOpen { opacity: 'show' } The animation properties to use when opening a new notification (default to fadeOut).