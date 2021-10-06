JSON file store

A simple JSON file store for node.js.

WARNING: Don't use it if you want to persist a large amount of objects. Use a real DB instead.

Install

npm install jfs --save

Usage

var Store = require ( "jfs" ); var db = new Store( "data" ); var d = { foo : "bar" }; db.save( "anId" , d, function ( err ) { }); db.save(d, function ( err, id ) { }); var id = db.saveSync( "anId" , d); db.get( "anId" , function ( err, obj ) { }) var prettyDB = new Store( "data" ,{ pretty : true }); var id = prettyDB.saveSync({ foo :{ bar : "baz" }}); { "foo" : { "bar" : "baz" } } { "foo" :{ "bar" : "baz" }} var obj = db.getSync( "anId" ); db.all( function ( err, objs ) { }); var objs = db.allSync() db.delete( "myId" , function ( err ) { }); db.delete( "myId" );

Single file DB

If you want to store all objects in a single file, set the type option to single :

var db = new Store( "data" ,{ type : 'single' });

or point to a JSON file:

var db = new Store( "./path/to/data.json" );

In memory DB

If you don't want to persist your data, you can set type to memory :

var db = new Store( "data" ,{ type : 'memory' });

ID storage

By default the ID is not stored within your object. If you like, you can change that behavior by setting saveId to true or a custom ID

var db = new Store( "data" ,{ saveId : 'myKey' });

custom ID generator

We use uuid v4 for ID generation if you don't pass an id when save a data. If you want, you can pass custom generator.

var i = 0 ; var db = new Store( "data" ,{ idGenerator : function ( ) { i = i + 1 ; return i; } });

Tests

npm test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.