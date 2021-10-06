openbase logo
jfs

jfs

by Markus Kohlhase
0.3.0 (see all)

A simple JSON store for Node.js

Readme

JSON file store

A simple JSON file store for node.js.

WARNING: Don't use it if you want to persist a large amount of objects. Use a real DB instead.

Install

npm install jfs --save

Usage

var Store = require("jfs");
var db = new Store("data");

var d = {
  foo: "bar"
};

// save with custom ID
db.save("anId", d, function(err){
  // now the data is stored in the file data/anId.json
});

// save with generated ID
db.save(d, function(err, id){
  // id is a unique ID
});

// save synchronously
var id = db.saveSync("anId", d);

db.get("anId", function(err, obj){
  // obj = { foo: "bar" }
})

// pretty print file content
var prettyDB = new Store("data",{pretty:true});
var id = prettyDB.saveSync({foo:{bar:"baz"}});
// now the file content is formated in this way:
{
  "foo": {
    "bar": "baz"
  }
}
// instead of this:
{"foo":{"bar":"baz"}}

// get synchronously
var obj = db.getSync("anId");

// get all available objects
db.all(function(err, objs){
  // objs is a map: ID => OBJECT
});

// get all synchronously
var objs = db.allSync()

// delete by ID
db.delete("myId", function(err){
  // the file data/myId.json was removed
});

// delete synchronously
db.delete("myId");

Single file DB

If you want to store all objects in a single file, set the type option to single:

var db = new Store("data",{type:'single'});

or point to a JSON file:

var db = new Store("./path/to/data.json");

In memory DB

If you don't want to persist your data, you can set type to memory:

var db = new Store("data",{type:'memory'});

ID storage

By default the ID is not stored within your object. If you like, you can change that behavior by setting saveId to true or a custom ID

var db = new Store("data",{saveId:'myKey'});

custom ID generator

We use uuid v4 for ID generation if you don't pass an id when save a data. If you want, you can pass custom generator.

var i = 0;
var db = new Store("data",{
  idGenerator: function() {
    i = i + 1;
    return i;
  }
});

Tests

npm test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

