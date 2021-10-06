A simple JSON file store for node.js.
WARNING: Don't use it if you want to persist a large amount of objects. Use a real DB instead.
npm install jfs --save
var Store = require("jfs");
var db = new Store("data");
var d = {
foo: "bar"
};
// save with custom ID
db.save("anId", d, function(err){
// now the data is stored in the file data/anId.json
});
// save with generated ID
db.save(d, function(err, id){
// id is a unique ID
});
// save synchronously
var id = db.saveSync("anId", d);
db.get("anId", function(err, obj){
// obj = { foo: "bar" }
})
// pretty print file content
var prettyDB = new Store("data",{pretty:true});
var id = prettyDB.saveSync({foo:{bar:"baz"}});
// now the file content is formated in this way:
{
"foo": {
"bar": "baz"
}
}
// instead of this:
{"foo":{"bar":"baz"}}
// get synchronously
var obj = db.getSync("anId");
// get all available objects
db.all(function(err, objs){
// objs is a map: ID => OBJECT
});
// get all synchronously
var objs = db.allSync()
// delete by ID
db.delete("myId", function(err){
// the file data/myId.json was removed
});
// delete synchronously
db.delete("myId");
If you want to store all objects in a single file,
set the
type option to
single:
var db = new Store("data",{type:'single'});
or point to a JSON file:
var db = new Store("./path/to/data.json");
If you don't want to persist your data, you can set
type to
memory:
var db = new Store("data",{type:'memory'});
By default the ID is not stored within your object.
If you like, you can change that behavior by setting
saveId to
true
or a custom ID
var db = new Store("data",{saveId:'myKey'});
We use uuid v4 for ID generation if you don't pass an id when save a data. If you want, you can pass custom generator.
var i = 0;
var db = new Store("data",{
idGenerator: function() {
i = i + 1;
return i;
}
});
npm test
This project is licensed under the MIT License.