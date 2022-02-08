Branch Status v2 dev v1 dev-v1

Overview

JFrog CLI is a compact and smart client that provides a simple interface that automates access to Artifactory and Mission Control through their respective REST APIs. By using the JFrog CLI, you can greatly simplify your automation scripts making them more readable and easier to maintain. Several features of the JFrog CLI makes your scripts more efficient and reliable:

Multi-threaded upload and download of artifacts make builds run faster

Checksum optimization reduces redundant file transfers

Wildcards and regular expressions give you an easy way to collect all the artifacts you wish to upload or download.

"Dry run" gives you a preview of file transfer operations before you actually run them

Download and Installation

You can either install JFrog CLI using one of the supported installers or download its executable directly. Visit the Install JFrog CLI Page for details.

Building the Executable

JFrog CLI is written in the Go programming language, so to build the CLI yourself, you first need to have Go installed and configured on your machine.

Install Go

To download and install Go , please refer to the Go documentation. Please download Go 1.14.x or above.

Download and Build the CLI

Navigate to a directory where you want to create the jfrog-cli project, outside the $GOPATH tree.

If the GOPATH variable is unset, it's default value is the go folder under the user home.

Verify that the GO111MODULE variable is either unset, or explicitly set to auto .

Clone the jfrog-cli project by executing the following command:

git clone https://github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli

Build the project by navigating to the jfrog folder and executing the following commands. On Unix based systems run:

cd jfrog-cli build/build.sh

On Windows run:

cd jfrog-cli build\build.bat

Once completed, you will find the JFrog CLI executable at your current directory.

Tests

Usage

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli [ test -types] [flags]

The flags are:

Flag Description -jfrog.url [Default: http://localhost:8081] JFrog platform URL. -jfrog.user [Default: admin] JFrog platform username. -jfrog.password [Default: password] JFrog platform password. -jfrog.adminToken JFrog platform admin token. -ci.runId [Optional] A unique identifier used as a suffix to create repositories and builds in the tests.

The types are:

Type Description -test.artifactory Artifactory tests -test.npm Npm tests -test.maven Maven tests -test.gradle Gradle tests -test.docker Docker tests -test.go Go tests -test.pip Pip tests -test.pipenv Pipenv tests -test.nuget Nuget tests -test.plugins Plugins tests -test.distribution Distribution tests -test.xray Xray tests

Running the tests will create builds and repositories with timestamps, for example: cli-rt1-1592990748 and cli-rt2-1592990748 .

Once the tests are completed, the content of these repositories will be deleted.

Artifactory tests

In addition to general optional flags you can use the following optional artifactory flags.

Flag Description -jfrog.sshKeyPath [Optional] Ssh key file path. Should be used only if the Artifactory URL format is ssh://[domain]:port. -jfrog.sshPassphrase [Optional] Ssh key passphrase.

Examples

To run artifactory tests execute the following command.

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.artifactory [flags]

Npm tests

Requirements

The npm executables should be included as part of the PATH environment variable.

The tests are compatible with npm 7 and higher.

Limitation

Currently, npm integration support only http(s) connections to Artifactory using username and password.

Examples

To run npm tests execute the following command.

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.npm [flags]

Maven tests

Requirements

The java executable should be included as part of the PATH environment variable. Alternatively, set the JAVA_HOME environment variable.

Limitation

Currently, maven integration support only http(s) connections to Artifactory using username and password.

Examples

To run maven tests execute the following command.

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.maven [flags]

Gradle tests

Requirements

The gradle executables should be included as part of the PATH environment variable.

The java executable should be included as part of the PATH environment variable. Alternatively, set the JAVA_HOME environment variable.

Limitation

Currently, gradle integration support only http(s) connections to Artifactory using username and password.

Examples

To run gradle tests execute the following command.

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.gradle [flags]

Docker tests

In addition to general optional flags you must use the following docker flags.

Requirements

On Linux machines, Podman tests will be running, so make sure it's available in the local path.

Flag Description -rt.dockerRepoDomain Artifactory Docker registry domain. -rt.dockerVirtualRepo Artifactory Docker virtual repository name. -rt.dockerRemoteRepo Artifactory Docker remote repository name. -rt.dockerLocalRepo Artifactory Docker local repository name. -rt.dockerPromoteLocalRepo Artifactory Docker local repository name - Used for promotion.

Examples

To run docker tests execute the following command (fill out the missing parameters as described below).

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.docker -rt. dockerRepoDomain=DOCKER_DOMAIN -rt. DockerLocalRepo=DOCKER_LOCAL_REPO [flags]

Go commands tests

Requirement

The tests are compatible with Artifactory 6.10 and higher.

To run go tests run the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.go [flags]

NuGet tests

Requirement

Add NuGet executable to the system search path (PATH environment variable).

Run the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.nuget [flags]

Pip tests

Requirement

Add Python and pip executables to the system search path (PATH environment variable).

Run the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.pip [flags]

Plugins tests

To run Plugins tests execute the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.plugins

Distribution tests

To run Distribution tests execute the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.distribution [flags]

Xray tests

To run Xray tests execute the following command:

go test -v github.com/jfrog/jfrog-cli -test.xray [flags]

Code Contributions

We welcome code contributions through pull requests from the community.

Pull Requests Guidelines

If the existing tests do not already cover your changes, please add tests..

Pull requests should be created on the dev branch.

Please use gofmt for formatting the code before submitting the pull request.

Using JFrog CLI

JFrog CLI can be used for a variety of functions with Artifactory, Xray and Mission Control, and has a dedicated set of commands for each product. To learn how to use JFrog CLI, please visit the JFrog CLI User Guide.

JFrog CLI Plugins

JFrog CLI plugins support enhancing the functionality of JFrog CLI to meet the specific user and organization needs. The source code of a plugin is maintained as an open source Go project on GitHub. All public plugins are registered in JFrog CLI's Plugins Registry, which is hosted in the jfrog-cli-plugins-reg GitHub repository. We encourage you, as developers, to create plugins and share them publically with the rest of the community. Read more about this in the JFrog CLI Plugin Developer Guide.

