A helper tool to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile
This tool helps to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile.
The official document provides a ssh approach and a curl approach to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile. However, both approaches are a bit complicated for daily use.
So I created this tool to lint easily. This tool itself does not lint a Jenkinsfile, but sends a request to Jenkins in the same way as curl approach and displays the result.
$ npm install jflint -g
$ jflint [options] /path/to/Jenkinsfile
-j or
--jenkins-url
Specify the URL of Jenkins to lint Jenkinsfile. The URL must be passed by this option or a config file.
-u or
--username
Specify username for Jenkins. Username is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.
-p or
--password
Specify password or API token for Jenkins. Password or API token is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.
--csrf-disabled
Specify this options when CSRF security setting is disabled on Jenkins.
-c or
--config
Specify a path to config file.
--ssl-verification-disabled
Disable SSL verification.
You can load options from json file like the following.
{
"jenkinsUrl": "http://jenkins.example.com",
"username": "admin",
"password": "p@ssword"
}
Config file is searched in the following order.
-c|--config
.jflintrc from the current directory all the way up to the filesystem root
${HOME}/.jflintrc
If the same setting is specified in both option and config file, the option setting overrides the config setting.
npm test
MIT
miyajan: Jumpei Miyata miyajan777@gmail.com