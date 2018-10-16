jflint

A helper tool to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile

Description

This tool helps to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile.

The official document provides a ssh approach and a curl approach to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile. However, both approaches are a bit complicated for daily use.

So I created this tool to lint easily. This tool itself does not lint a Jenkinsfile, but sends a request to Jenkins in the same way as curl approach and displays the result.

Install

npm install jflint -g

Usage

$ jflint [ options ] / path / to /Jenkinsfile

Options

-j or --jenkins-url

Specify the URL of Jenkins to lint Jenkinsfile. The URL must be passed by this option or a config file.

-u or --username

Specify username for Jenkins. Username is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.

-p or --password

Specify password or API token for Jenkins. Password or API token is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.

Specify this options when CSRF security setting is disabled on Jenkins.

-c or --config

Specify a path to config file.

Disable SSL verification.

Config file

You can load options from json file like the following.

{ "jenkinsUrl" : "http://jenkins.example.com" , "username" : "admin" , "password" : "p@ssword" }

Config file is searched in the following order.

the path specified by -c|--config

.jflintrc from the current directory all the way up to the filesystem root

from the current directory all the way up to the filesystem root ${HOME}/.jflintrc

If the same setting is specified in both option and config file, the option setting overrides the config setting.

Contribution

Fork Create a feature branch Commit your changes Rebase your local changes against the master branch Run npm test Create new Pull Request

License

MIT

Author

miyajan: Jumpei Miyata miyajan777@gmail.com