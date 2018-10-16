openbase logo
jfl

jflint

by Miyata Jumpei
0.3.2 (see all)

A client tool to lint Jenkinsfile

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

jflint

A helper tool to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile

npm version npm downloads Node.js Version Support Build Status dependencies Status Coverage Status License

Description

This tool helps to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile.

The official document provides a ssh approach and a curl approach to lint a Declarative Jenkinsfile. However, both approaches are a bit complicated for daily use.

So I created this tool to lint easily. This tool itself does not lint a Jenkinsfile, but sends a request to Jenkins in the same way as curl approach and displays the result.

Install

$ npm install jflint -g

Usage

$ jflint [options] /path/to/Jenkinsfile

Options

-j or --jenkins-url

Specify the URL of Jenkins to lint Jenkinsfile. The URL must be passed by this option or a config file.

-u or --username

Specify username for Jenkins. Username is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.

-p or --password

Specify password or API token for Jenkins. Password or API token is required when security is enabled on Jenkins.

--csrf-disabled

Specify this options when CSRF security setting is disabled on Jenkins.

-c or --config

Specify a path to config file.

--ssl-verification-disabled

Disable SSL verification.

Config file

You can load options from json file like the following.

{
  "jenkinsUrl": "http://jenkins.example.com",
  "username": "admin",
  "password": "p@ssword"
}

Config file is searched in the following order.

  • the path specified by -c|--config
  • .jflintrc from the current directory all the way up to the filesystem root
  • ${HOME}/.jflintrc

If the same setting is specified in both option and config file, the option setting overrides the config setting.

Contribution

  1. Fork
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Commit your changes
  4. Rebase your local changes against the master branch
  5. Run npm test
  6. Create new Pull Request

License

MIT

Author

miyajan: Jumpei Miyata miyajan777@gmail.com

