TTY, you so fly.
Jetty gives you a nice interface to working with ANSI control sequences. If you need a full-blown terminal UI toolkit, you probably want something like curses.
Available via npm:
$ npm install jetty
Or via git:
$ git clone git://github.com/fknsrs/jetty.git
$ cd jetty
$ npm install
// Yeah, Jetty!
var Jetty = require("jetty");
// Create a new Jetty object. This is a through stream with some additional
// methods on it. Additionally, connect it to process.stdout
var jetty = new Jetty(process.stdout);
// Clear the screen
jetty.clear();
// Draw a circle with fly colours
var i = 0;
setInterval(function() {
i += 0.025;
var x = Math.round(Math.cos(i) * 25 + 50),
y = Math.round(Math.sin(i) * 13 + 20);
jetty.rgb(
Math.round(Math.random() * 215),
Math.random() > 0.5
).moveTo([y,x]).text(".");
}, 5);
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.