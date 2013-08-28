Jetty

TTY, you so fly.

Overview

Jetty gives you a nice interface to working with ANSI control sequences. If you need a full-blown terminal UI toolkit, you probably want something like curses.

Installation

Available via npm:

$ npm install jetty

Or via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/fknsrs/jetty.git

$ cd jetty

$ npm install

Usage

var Jetty = require ( "jetty" ); var jetty = new Jetty(process.stdout); jetty.clear(); var i = 0 ; setInterval( function ( ) { i += 0.025 ; var x = Math .round( Math .cos(i) * 25 + 50 ), y = Math .round( Math .sin(i) * 13 + 20 ); jetty.rgb( Math .round( Math .random() * 215 ), Math .random() > 0.5 ).moveTo([y,x]).text( "." ); }, 5 );

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.