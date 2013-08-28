openbase logo
jetty

by fknsrs
0.2.1 (see all)

TTY, you so fly.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

159

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Jetty

TTY, you so fly.

Overview

Jetty gives you a nice interface to working with ANSI control sequences. If you need a full-blown terminal UI toolkit, you probably want something like curses.

Installation

Available via npm:

$ npm install jetty

Or via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/fknsrs/jetty.git
$ cd jetty
$ npm install

Usage

// Yeah, Jetty!
var Jetty = require("jetty");

// Create a new Jetty object. This is a through stream with some additional
// methods on it. Additionally, connect it to process.stdout
var jetty = new Jetty(process.stdout);

// Clear the screen
jetty.clear();

// Draw a circle with fly colours
var i = 0;
setInterval(function() {
  i += 0.025;

  var x = Math.round(Math.cos(i) * 25 + 50),
      y = Math.round(Math.sin(i) * 13 + 20);

  jetty.rgb(
    Math.round(Math.random() * 215),
    Math.random() > 0.5
  ).moveTo([y,x]).text(".");
}, 5);

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

Contact

