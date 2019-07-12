RESTful API fetching and caching for React apps, backed by an immutable state tree
$ npm i --save jetset
Note: This README and the docs link below are for v2.x. If you are using 1.x see the 1.x docs and 1.x README
See the docs for complete documentation/reference.
To get started just specify your base url and route(s) as props on the Api component.
import React from 'react';
import { Api } from 'jetset';
const MyApi = Component =>
<Api url="https://my.api.com" myResource="/my_resource">
<Component />
</Api>
export default MyApi(({ myResource }) =>
<div>
{ myResource.list().data.map(({ data }) =>
<div>{ data.title }</div>
)}
</div>
)
export default MyApi(({ myResource }) =>
<div>
{ /* GET /my_resource */ }
{ myResource.list().data.map( item => (
<div>
<span>{ item.data.title }</span>
{ /* PUT /my_resource/id */ }
<button onClick={() => item.update({ title: 'renamed' }) }>Rename</button>
{ /* DELETE /my_resource/id */ }
<button onClick={ item.delete }>Delete</button>
{ /* GET /my_resource/id */ }
<button onClick={() => myResource.get( item.data.id ) }>Get detail</button>
</div>
))}
{ /* POST /my_resource */ }
<button onClick={() => myResource.create({ title: 'foo' }) }>Create new item</button>
</div>
)
This example shows off conditional rendering based on the status of underlying fetches, and the simplicity of search/pagination using jetset.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
limit: 30,
offset: 0
}
}
onPrev = () =>
this.setState( state => ({ offset: state.offset - state.limit }) )
onNext = () =>
this.setState( state => ({ offset: state.offset + state.limit }) )
render() {
const list = this.props.myResource.list( this.state ); // e.g. GET /my_resource?limit=30&offset=0 (cached)
return (
list.isPending ?
<span>Loading...</span>
:
list.error ?
<span>Error: {list.error.message}</span>
:
<div>
{ list.map( item => <div>{ item.data.title }</div> ) }
<button onClick={ this.onPrev }>Prev</button>
<button onClick={ this.onNext }>Next</button>
</div>
)
}
}
You may want to take advantage of methods in action creators or elsewhere.
import { createActions } from 'jetset';
const api = createActions({ url: 'http://my.api.com', myResource: '/myResource' });
const myActionCreator = params => {
api.myResource.create( params ).then( ... )
}
JetSet at its core is meant to replace all fetching, caching, and state management related to working with RESTful apis. You could use it on its own or in conjunction with a framework like Redux.
Since JetSet is backed by an immutable state tree we've created some tools that you can use to leverage that tree -
globalState,
localState, etc. (see examples) - but those are auxiliary, meant to be used if you're not already using a framework like Redux but you want something beyond React's component state tools, and/or you want to use time-travel debugging.
Our opinionated general guidelines are:
You can access it via the Jetset store, which is an Immutable.js state tree wrapped in getter/setter/subscribe methods. For example:
import { store } from 'jetset'
store.getState( '$api' )
See https://github.com/DigitalGlobe/jetset/blob/master/src/api/store.js#L6 for the shape of the API data.
To subscribe to changes:
import { store } from 'jetset'
// subscribe to all changes in api store
store.subscribeTo( '$api', newState => ... )
// subscribe to changes for just a 'users' resource
store.subscribeTo( ['$api', 'users'], newUsersState => ... )
// subscribe to changes for just a particular user model
store.subscribeTo( ['$api', 'users', 'models', '15'], newStateForUserId15 => ... )
// subscribe to changes for particular request
store.subscribeTo( ['$api', 'users', 'requests', '/foo'], newFooRequestState => ... )
Clone this repo
npm i
npm start
Go to http://localhost:8080 (or whatever port you can see assigned in the console)
Source code is available in /examples.
$ npm install && npm test