A super quick, easy to setup logging tool for NodeJS/TypeScript.
Jet-Logger is an easy to configure logging tool that allows you change settings via the environment
variables (recommended) or manually in code. You can easily switch your logs to be printed out to the command line, a file, sent through your own custom logging logic, or turned off completely. Logs printed to the console also are printed out in different colors depending on whether they're info, a warning, an error, etc. The file for holding logs can be specified manually or left as the default. You can also have
logs formatted as lines for easy reading or as JSON objects.
$ npm install --save jet-logger
The logger package's main export is the
logger object. Logger can used statically or as an instance
object with settings configured through a constructor. Variables passed through the constructor will
take priority over environment variables. Note that file writes happen asynchronously.
JET_LOGGER_MODE: can be
'CONSOLE'(default),
'FILE',
'CUSTOM', and
'OFF'.
JET_LOGGER_FILEPATH: the file-path for file mode. Default is home_dir/jet-logger.log.
JET_LOGGER_TIMESTAMP: adds a timestamp next to each log. Can be
'TRUE' (default) or
'FALSE'.
JET_LOGGER_FORMAT: formats log as a line or JSON object. Can be
'LINE' (default) or
'JSON'.
logger has an export
LoggerModes which is an enum that provides all the modes if you want to
use them in code. I would recommend using
Console for local development,
File for remote development,
and
Custom or
Off for production. If you want to change the settings in code, you can do so via importing the
JetLogger function and calling it with whatever options you want.
info: prints green.
imp: prints magenta.
warn: prints yellow.
err: prints red.
There is an optional second param to each method which is a
boolean. If you pass
true as the second
param, JetLogger will use node's
util so that the full object gets printed. You should NOT normally
use this param, but it is especially useful when debugging errors so that you can print out the full
error object and observe the stack trace.
Let's look at some sample code in an express route:
/* Some script that is run before the route script */
// Apply logger settings (Note you could also using a tool "dotenv" to set env variables)
// These must be set before logger is imported
const logFilePath = path.join(__dirname, '../sampleProject.log');
process.env.JET_LOGGER_MODE = LoggerModes.File; // Can also be Console, Custom, or Off
process.env.JET_LOGGER_FILEPATH = logFilePath;
/* In you route script */
import { OK } from 'http-status-codes';
import { Router, Request, Response } from 'express';
import logger from 'jet-logger';
const router = Router();
router.get('api/users/alt', async (req: Request, res: Reponse) => {
logger.info(req.params.msg);
logger.imp(req.params.msg);
logger.warn(req.params.msg);
logger.err(req.params.msg);
logger.err(new Error('printing out an error'));
logger.err(new Error('printing out an error full'), true); // <-- print the full Error object
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'console_mode',
});
});
[2020-10-11T04:50:59.339Z] INFO: hello jet-logger
[2020-10-11T04:50:59.341Z] IMPORTANT: hello jet-logger
[2020-10-11T04:50:59.341Z] WARNING: hello jet-logger
[2020-10-11T04:50:59.342Z] ERROR: hello jet-logger
[2020-10-11T04:50:59.372Z] ERROR: Error: Demo print full error object
at Object.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\jet-logger\sample-project\src\index.ts:21:12)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:956:30)
at Module.m._compile (C:\Users\seanp\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:536:23)
at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:973:10)
at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] (C:\Users\seanp\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:539:12)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:812:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:724:14)
at Function.Module.runMain (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1025:10)
at main (C:\Users\seanp\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\ts-node\src\bin.ts:212:14)
at Object.<anonymous> (C:\Users\seanp\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\ts-node\src\bin.ts:470:3)
For production you'll probably have some third party logging tool like ElasticSearch or Splunk. logger exports a type
TCustomLogger that needs to implemented. If you implement this function and pass it to JetLogger and set the mode to
CUSTOM, Logger will call whatever logic you created for
sendLog().
// In the route file
import { OK } from 'http-status-codes';
import { Router, Request, Response } from 'express';
import { JetLogger, ICustomLogger } from 'jet-logger';
import { thirdPartyLoggingApp } from 'thirdPartyLoggingApplicationLib';
// Needs to be implemented
const customSend: TCustomLogger = (timestamp: Date, level: string, content: any) => {
thirdPartyLoggingApp.doStuff(...);
}
router.get('api/users', async (req: Request, res: Reponse) => {
const logger = JetLogger(LoggerModes.CUSTOM, '', true, customSend);
logger.rmTimestamp = true;
logger.info(req.params.msg);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'console_mode',
});
});