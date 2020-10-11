A super quick, easy to setup logging tool for NodeJS/TypeScript.

What is it

Jet-Logger is an easy to configure logging tool that allows you change settings via the environment variables (recommended) or manually in code. You can easily switch your logs to be printed out to the command line, a file, sent through your own custom logging logic, or turned off completely. Logs printed to the console also are printed out in different colors depending on whether they're info, a warning, an error, etc. The file for holding logs can be specified manually or left as the default. You can also have logs formatted as lines for easy reading or as JSON objects.



Installation

$ npm install --save jet-logger

Guide

The logger package's main export is the logger object. Logger can used statically or as an instance object with settings configured through a constructor. Variables passed through the constructor will take priority over environment variables. Note that file writes happen asynchronously.

The four environment variables are: JET_LOGGER_MODE : can be 'CONSOLE' (default), 'FILE' , 'CUSTOM' , and 'OFF' . JET_LOGGER_FILEPATH : the file-path for file mode. Default is home_dir/jet-logger.log. JET_LOGGER_TIMESTAMP : adds a timestamp next to each log. Can be 'TRUE' (default) or 'FALSE' . JET_LOGGER_FORMAT : formats log as a line or JSON object. Can be 'LINE' (default) or 'JSON' .



logger has an export LoggerModes which is an enum that provides all the modes if you want to use them in code. I would recommend using Console for local development, File for remote development, and Custom or Off for production. If you want to change the settings in code, you can do so via importing the JetLogger function and calling it with whatever options you want.



There are 4 functions on Logger to print logs. info : prints green. imp : prints magenta. warn : prints yellow. err : prints red.



There is an optional second param to each method which is a boolean . If you pass true as the second param, JetLogger will use node's util so that the full object gets printed. You should NOT normally use this param, but it is especially useful when debugging errors so that you can print out the full error object and observe the stack trace.



Let's look at some sample code in an express route:

const logFilePath = path.join(__dirname, '../sampleProject.log' ); process.env.JET_LOGGER_MODE = LoggerModes.File; process.env.JET_LOGGER_FILEPATH = logFilePath; import { OK } from 'http-status-codes' ; import { Router, Request, Response } from 'express' ; import logger from 'jet-logger' ; const router = Router(); router.get( 'api/users/alt' , async (req: Request, res: Reponse) => { logger.info(req.params.msg); logger.imp(req.params.msg); logger.warn(req.params.msg); logger.err(req.params.msg); logger.err( new Error ( 'printing out an error' )); logger.err( new Error ( 'printing out an error full' ), true ); return res.status(OK).json({ message: 'console_mode' , }); });

The previous code-snippet will show the following content when printed:

[2020-10-11T04:50:59.339Z] INFO: hello jet-logger [2020-10-11T04:50:59.341Z] IMPORTANT: hello jet-logger [2020-10-11T04:50:59.341Z] WARNING: hello jet-logger [2020-10-11T04:50:59.342Z] ERROR: hello jet-logger [2020-10-11T04:50:59.372Z] ERROR: Error: Demo print full error object at Object.<anonymous> (C: \ Projects \ jet -logger \ sample -project \ src \ index .ts:21:12) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:956:30) at Module.m._compile (C: \ Users \ seanp \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ ts -node \ src \ index .ts:536:23) at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:973:10) at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] (C: \ Users \ seanp \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ ts -node \ src \ index .ts:539:12) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:812:32) at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:724:14) at Function.Module.runMain (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1025:10) at main (C: \ Users \ seanp \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ ts -node \ src \ bin .ts:212:14) at Object.<anonymous> (C: \ Users \ seanp \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ ts -node \ src \ bin .ts:470:3)

Using a custom logger

For production you'll probably have some third party logging tool like ElasticSearch or Splunk. logger exports a type TCustomLogger that needs to implemented. If you implement this function and pass it to JetLogger and set the mode to CUSTOM , Logger will call whatever logic you created for sendLog() .