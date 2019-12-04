Custom Jest matcher which can be used to find differences between XML structures

Installation

It can be installed using yarn

yarn add -D jest- xml -matcher

Or using npm

npm install --save-dev jest-xml-matcher

Usage with JS

Simplest way to use matcher with Jest is to modify setupTestFrameworkScriptFile configuration part.

To do this, include following part in package.json :

"jest" : { "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" : "./node_modules/jest-xml-matcher/index.js" , ... }

Usage with TS (or JS)

It possible to use test entry file or spec file and include module there (as in setupTests.js while using CRA):

require ( 'jest-xml-matcher' ) import 'jest-xml-matcher'

By adding lines mentioned above, expect is being extended with toEqualXML check. See examples for more explanation.

Examples

Assuming you have following XML structures:

const actualXML = ` < parent > < child attr = "test" > < anotherInside > That's changing </ anotherInside > </ child > </ parent > ` const expectedXML = ` < parenting > < child attr = "tested" > < anotherInside > What a pity :( </ anotherInside > </ child > </ parenting > `

In test file you can write

expect (actualXML) .toEqualXML(expectedXML)

Which should result in: