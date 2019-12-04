Custom Jest matcher which can be used to find differences between XML structures
It can be installed using yarn
yarn add -D jest-xml-matcher
Or using npm
npm install --save-dev jest-xml-matcher
Simplest way to use matcher with Jest is to modify
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile configuration part.
To do this, include following part in
package.json:
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "./node_modules/jest-xml-matcher/index.js",
...
}
It possible to use test entry file or spec file and include module there (as in
setupTests.js while using CRA):
require('jest-xml-matcher')
// or
import 'jest-xml-matcher'
By adding lines mentioned above,
expect is being extended with
toEqualXML check.
See examples for more explanation.
Assuming you have following XML structures:
const actualXML = `
<parent>
<child attr="test">
<anotherInside>That's changing</anotherInside>
</child>
</parent>
`
const expectedXML = `
<parenting>
<child attr="tested">
<anotherInside>What a pity :(</anotherInside>
</child>
</parenting>
`
In test file you can write
expect(actualXML).toEqualXML(expectedXML)
Which should result in: