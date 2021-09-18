Fluent pluggable interface for easily wrapping describe , it , and test blocks in Jest tests.

Example

var wrap = require ( 'jest-wrap' ); var expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; var mockWindow = { location : { href : 'test/url' } }; wrap().withGlobal( 'window' , () => mockWindow).describe( 'mocked window' , function ( ) { it( 'is mocked' , function ( ) { expect( window ).to.equal(mockWindow); }); it( 'has the right URL' , function ( ) { expect( window .location.href).to.equal( 'test/url' ); }); }); var obj = { a : 1 }; wrap().withOverrides( () => obj, () => ({ a : 2 , b : 3 })).describe( 'overridden object keys' , function ( ) { it( 'has "b"' , function ( ) { expect(obj.b).to.equal( 3 ); }); it( 'has overridden "a"' , function ( ) { expect(obj.a).to.equal( 2 ); }); }); wrap().withOverride( () => obj, 'a' , () => 4 ).skip().describe( 'this test is skipped' , function ( ) { it( 'also supports .only()!' , function ( ) { expect( true ).to.equal( false ); }); });

Plugins

A jest-wrap plugin is a named function that returns a JestWrapper instance or a descriptor object.

A plugin’s function name must begin with the string “with”.

Plugins can be globally registered, or .use d ad-hoc.

.use requires a plugin function as its first argument; further arguments are passed through to the plugin.

.extend requires a non-empty description string, and a descriptor object which may contain a value that is a function, or an array of functions, whose keys correspond to any or all of the supported jest methods.

Globally registered plugins, .use calls, and .extend calls can be chained, stored, and reused - each link in the chain creates a new instance of a JestWrapper.

A descriptor object may contain any or all of these 5 keys:

a description string, for use in “describe” and/or “it” (this is required when returning an object)

beforeEach : a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest beforeEach function

afterEach : a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest afterEach function

beforeAll : a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest beforeAll function

afterAll : a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest afterAll function

The most common approach will be for a plugin function to return this.extend(description, descriptor) .

A plugin function must have a name that starts with “with”, and will be invoked with a receiver (”this” value) of a JestWrapper instance.

To register a plugin, call the register function on jest-wrap with the plugin function. This should not be done in a reusable module.

module .exports = function withFoo ( any, args, you, want ) { return this .extend( 'with some foo stuff' , { beforeEach : function ( ) { }, afterEach : [ function ( ) { }, function ( ) { } ], beforeAll : function ( ) { }, afterAll : function ( ) { } }); };

Usage

var wrap = require ( 'jest-wrap' ); wrap.register( require ( 'jest-wrap-with-foo' )); wrap().withFoo().describe…

Although jest has describe.skip , describe.only , it.skip , it.only , test.skip , and test.only , it is not possible to implement these in jest-wrap without using ES5 property accessors. Since this project supports ES3, we decided to use .skip().describe etc rather than forfeit the ability to have skip/only.

Tests