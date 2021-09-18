openbase logo
jest-wrap

by airbnb
1.7.0 (see all)

Fluent pluggable interface for easily wrapping `describe` and `it` blocks in Jest tests.

Overview

Readme

jest-wrap Version Badge

Build Status dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Fluent pluggable interface for easily wrapping describe, it, and test blocks in Jest tests.

Example

var wrap = require('jest-wrap');
var expect = require('chai').expect;

var mockWindow = {
    location: {
        href: 'test/url'
    }
};
wrap().withGlobal('window', () => mockWindow).describe('mocked window', function () {
    it('is mocked', function () {
        expect(window).to.equal(mockWindow);
    });

    it('has the right URL', function () {
        expect(window.location.href).to.equal('test/url');
    });
});

var obj = { a: 1 };
wrap().withOverrides(() => obj, () => ({ a: 2, b: 3 })).describe('overridden object keys', function () {
    it('has "b"', function () {
        expect(obj.b).to.equal(3);
    });

    it('has overridden "a"', function () {
        expect(obj.a).to.equal(2);
    });
});

wrap().withOverride(() => obj, 'a', () => 4).skip().describe('this test is skipped', function () {
    it('also supports .only()!', function () {
        expect(true).to.equal(false); // skipped
    });
});

Plugins

A jest-wrap plugin is a named function that returns a JestWrapper instance or a descriptor object.

  • A plugin’s function name must begin with the string “with”.

  • Plugins can be globally registered, or .used ad-hoc.

  • .use requires a plugin function as its first argument; further arguments are passed through to the plugin.

  • .extend requires a non-empty description string, and a descriptor object which may contain a value that is a function, or an array of functions, whose keys correspond to any or all of the supported jest methods.

  • Globally registered plugins, .use calls, and .extend calls can be chained, stored, and reused - each link in the chain creates a new instance of a JestWrapper.

  • A descriptor object may contain any or all of these 5 keys:

  • a description string, for use in “describe” and/or “it” (this is required when returning an object)

  • beforeEach: a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest beforeEach function

  • afterEach: a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest afterEach function

  • beforeAll: a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest beforeAll function

  • afterAll: a function, or array of functions, for use in a jest afterAll function

The most common approach will be for a plugin function to return this.extend(description, descriptor).

A plugin function must have a name that starts with “with”, and will be invoked with a receiver (”this” value) of a JestWrapper instance.

To register a plugin, call the register function on jest-wrap with the plugin function. This should not be done in a reusable module.

module.exports = function withFoo(any, args, you, want) {
    return this.extend('with some foo stuff', {
        beforeEach: function () {
            // setup ran before each test
        },
        afterEach: [
            function () {
                // teardown ran after each test
            },
            function () {
                // more teardown
            }
        ],
        beforeAll: function () {
            // setup ran once before all tests
        },
        afterAll: function () {
            // teardown ran once after all tests
        }
    });
};

Usage

var wrap = require('jest-wrap');
wrap.register(require('jest-wrap-with-foo'));

wrap().withFoo().describe…

skip/only

Although jest has describe.skip, describe.only, it.skip, it.only, test.skip, and test.only, it is not possible to implement these in jest-wrap without using ES5 property accessors. Since this project supports ES3, we decided to use .skip().describe etc rather than forfeit the ability to have skip/only.

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

