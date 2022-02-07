Specify dynamic return values for specifically matched mocked function arguments. Flexible matchers. Feels like canonical jest syntax.
ThoughtWorks says:
jest-when is a lightweight JavaScript library that complements Jest by matching mock function call arguments. Jest is a great tool for testing the stack; jest-when allows you to expect specific arguments for mock functions which enables you to write more robust unit tests of modules with many dependencies. It's easy to use and provides great support for multiple matchers, which is why our teams have made jest-when their default choice for mocking in this space.
jest-when allows you to use a set of the original
Jest mock functions in order to train
your mocks only based on parameters your mocked function is called with.
So in jest if you want to mock a return value you would do:
const fn = jest.fn()
fn.mockReturnValue('yay!')
But that will return "yay!" regardless of what arguments are send to the
fn. If you want to change the return value
based on the arguments, you have to use
mockImplementation and it can be a bit cumbersome.
jest-when makes this easy and fun!
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('yay!')
Now, the mock function
fn will behave as follows—assuming no other trainings took place:
yay! if called with
1 as the only parameter
undefined if called with any parameters other than
1
So the steps are:
const fn = jest.fn() // 1) Start with any normal jest mock function
when(fn) // 2) Wrap it with when()
.calledWith(/* any matchers here */) // 3) Add your matchers with calledWith()
.mockReturnValue(/* some value */) // 4) Then use any of the normal set of jest mock functions
The supported set of mock functions is:
mockReturnValue
mockReturnValueOnce
mockResolvedValue
mockResolvedValueOnce
mockRejectedValue
mockRejectedValueOnce
mockImplementation
mockImplementationOnce
For extended usage see the examples below.
1,
true,
"string",
/regex/,
null, etc
{ foo: true },
[1, 2, 3]
npm i --save-dev jest-when
import { when } from 'jest-when'
const fn = jest.fn()
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('yay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('yay!')
when(fn)
.calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('yay!')
.calledWith(2).mockReturnValue('nay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(2)).toEqual('nay!')
Thanks to @fkloes.
when(fn)
.calledWith(1)
.mockReturnValueOnce('yay!')
.mockReturnValue('nay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('nay!')
Thanks to @danielhusar.
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('yay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('yay!')
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('nay!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('nay!')
This replacement of the training only happens for mock functions not ending in
*Once.
Trainings like
mockReturnValueOnce are removed after a matching function call anyway.
Thanks to @fkloes.
when(fn).calledWith(1, true, 'foo').mockReturnValueOnce('yay!')
when(fn).calledWith(1, true, 'foo').mockReturnValueOnce('nay!')
expect(fn(1, true, 'foo')).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(1, true, 'foo')).toEqual('nay!')
expect(fn(1, true, 'foo')).toBeUndefined()
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockResolvedValue('yay!')
when(fn).calledWith(2).mockResolvedValueOnce('nay!')
await expect(fn(1)).resolves.toEqual('yay!')
await expect(fn(1)).resolves.toEqual('yay!')
await expect(fn(2)).resolves.toEqual('nay!')
expect(await fn(2)).toBeUndefined()
when(fn).calledWith(3).mockRejectedValue(new Error('oh no!'))
when(fn).calledWith(4).mockRejectedValueOnce(new Error('oh no, an error again!'))
await expect(fn(3)).rejects.toThrow('oh no!')
await expect(fn(3)).rejects.toThrow('oh no!')
await expect(fn(4)).rejects.toThrow('oh no, an error again!')
expect(await fn(4)).toBeUndefined()
const theSpiedMethod = jest.spyOn(theInstance, 'theMethod');
when(theSpiedMethod)
.calledWith(1)
.mockReturnValue('mock');
const returnValue = theInstance.theMethod(1);
expect(returnValue).toBe('mock');
Use all the same asymmetric matchers available to the
toEqual() assertion
when(fn).calledWith(
expect.anything(),
expect.any(Number),
expect.arrayContaining(false)
).mockReturnValue('yay!')
const result = fn('whatever', 100, [true, false])
expect(result).toEqual('yay!')
Just wrap any regular function (cannot be a jest mock or spy!) with
when.
The function will receive the arg and will be considered a match if the function returns true.
It works with both calledWith and expectCalledWith.
const allValuesTrue = when((arg) => Object.values(arg).every(Boolean))
const numberDivisibleBy3 = when((arg) => arg % 3 === 0)
when(fn)
.calledWith(allValuesTrue, numberDivisibleBy3)
.mockReturnValue('yay!')
expect(fn({ foo: true, bar: true }, 9)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn({ foo: true, bar: false }, 9)).toEqual(undefined)
expect(fn({ foo: true, bar: false }, 13)).toEqual(undefined)
when(fn).calledWith(1).mockReturnValue('no')
when(fn).calledWith(2).mockReturnValue('way?')
when(fn).calledWith(3).mockReturnValue('yes')
when(fn).calledWith(4).mockReturnValue('way!')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('no')
expect(fn(2)).toEqual('way?')
expect(fn(3)).toEqual('yes')
expect(fn(4)).toEqual('way!')
expect(fn(5)).toEqual(undefined)
when.allArgs:
Pass a single special matcher,
when.allArgs, if you'd like to handle all of the arguments
with one function matcher. The function will receive all of the arguments as an array and you
are responsible for returning true if they are a match, or false if not. The function also is
provided with the powerful
equals utility from Jasmine.
This allows some convenient patterns:
E.g. All args should be numbers:
const areNumbers = (args, equals) => args.every(arg => equals(arg, expect.any(Number)))
when(fn).calledWith(when.allArgs(areNumbers)).mockReturnValue('yay!')
expect(fn(3, 6, 9)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(3, 666)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(-100, 2, 3.234234, 234, 90e3)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(123, 'not a number')).toBeUndefined()
E.g. Single arg match:
const argAtIndex = (index, matcher) => when.allArgs((args, equals) => equals(args[index], matcher))
when(fn).calledWith(argAtIndex(0, expect.any(Number))).mockReturnValue('yay!')
expect(fn(3, 6, 9)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(3, 666)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(-100, 2, 3.234234, 234, 90e3)).toEqual('yay!')
expect(fn(123, 'not a number')).toBeUndefined()
E.g. Partial match, only first defined matching args matter:
const fn = jest.fn()
const partialArgs = (...argsToMatch) => when.allArgs((args, equals) => equals(args, expect.arrayContaining(argsToMatch)))
when(fn)
.calledWith(partialArgs(1, 2, 3))
.mockReturnValue('x')
expect(fn(1, 2, 3)).toEqual('x')
expect(fn(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)).toEqual('x')
expect(fn(1, 2)).toBeUndefined()
expect(fn(1, 2, 4)).toBeUndefined()
Use
expectCalledWith instead to run an assertion that the
fn was called with the provided
args. Your test will fail if the jest mock function is ever called without those exact
expectCalledWith params.
Disclaimer: This won't really work very well with compound declarations, because one of them will always fail, and throw an assertion error.
when(fn).expectCalledWith(1).mockReturnValue('x')
fn(2); // Will throw a helpful jest assertion error with args diff
Use any of
defaultReturnValue,
defaultResolvedValue,
defaultRejectedValue,
defaultImplementation
to set up a default behavior, which will serve as fallback if no matcher fits.
when(fn)
.calledWith('foo').mockReturnValue('special')
.defaultReturnValue('default') // This line can be placed anywhere, doesn't have to be at the end
expect(fn('foo')).toEqual('special')
expect(fn('bar')).toEqual('default')
Or if you use any of
mockReturnValue,
mockResolvedValue,
mockRejectedValue,
mockImplementation directly on the object
before using
calledWith it will also behave as a default fallback.
// Same as above example
when(fn)
.mockReturnValue('default')
.calledWith('foo').mockReturnValue('special')
expect(fn('foo')).toEqual('special')
expect(fn('bar')).toEqual('default')
One idea is to set up a default implementation that throws an error if an improper call is made to the mock.
when(fn)
.calledWith(correctArgs)
.mockReturnValue(expectedValue)
.defaultImplementation(unsupportedCallError)
// A default implementation that fails your test
function unsupportedCallError(...args) {
throw new Error(`Wrong args: ${JSON.stringify(args, null, 2)}`);
}
You could use this to call callbacks passed to your mock fn or other custom functionality.
const cb = jest.fn()
when(fn).calledWith(cb).mockImplementation(callbackArg => callbackArg())
fn(cb)
expect(cb).toBeCalled()
Thanks to @idan-at.
You could use this to prevent mocks from carrying state between tests or assertions.
const { when, resetAllWhenMocks } = require('jest-when')
const fn = jest.fn()
when(fn).expectCalledWith(1).mockReturnValueOnce('x')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('x')
resetAllWhenMocks()
when(fn).expectCalledWith(1).mockReturnValueOnce('z')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('z')
Thanks to @whoaa512.
Call
verifyAllWhenMocksCalled after your test to assert that all mocks were used.
const { when, verifyAllWhenMocksCalled } = require('jest-when')
const fn = jest.fn()
when(fn).expectCalledWith(1).mockReturnValueOnce('x')
expect(fn(1)).toEqual('x')
verifyAllWhenMocksCalled() // passes
const { when, verifyAllWhenMocksCalled } = require('jest-when')
const fn = jest.fn()
when(fn).expectCalledWith(1).mockReturnValueOnce('x')
verifyAllWhenMocksCalled() // fails
Thanks to @roaclark.
Many thanks to @jonasholtkamp. He forked this repo when I was inactive and stewarded several key features and bug fixes!